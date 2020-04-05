ORB Indices by ARGUS

  • Эксперты
  • Yevhen Hladchenko
    Yevhen Hladchenko

    Yevhen Hladchenko

    Я трейдер-дискретчик, ставший разработчиком торговых систем.
    Несколько лет я торговал вручную - изучал price action, управление риском и психологию исполнения на собственном опыте. И пришёл к одному выводу: стабильность даёт процесс, а не эмоции.
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 10
The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio
The Opening Range
Breakout Portfolio

A fully automated, intraday diversification system for US stock indices.

> INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE LOGIC. SINGLE-CHART SIMPLICITY.

Diversification over aggression

Most automated systems rely on aggressive risk parameters applied to a single setup. The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio pursues a smoother equity curve through breadth.

Target
Trades the opening range of the US cash session.
Scope
Spans multiple index symbols and timeframes.
Execution
Operates entirely from a single chart attachment.

Anatomy of a trade

1. Build the range
Algorithmic mapping of the opening range during the first minutes after the US cash open.
2. Trend filter
Real-time price validation against a moving average to ensure macro-trend alignment.
3. Breakout confirm
Entry only on a candle CLOSE beyond the range, filtering false wicks and traps.
4. Target & protection
Immediate Take-Profit (range multiple) and hard Stop-Loss (opposite side of range).
5. Daily flat
All positions closed before session close. Zero overnight or weekend exposure.

Six strategies. One instance.

Attaching the EA to a single chart automatically deploys six independent signal combinations — two index symbols across three timeframes — spreading entries to flatten drawdown periods.

NAS100 (US Tech)
M5 · M15 · M30
SPX500 (US 500)
M5 · M15 · M30
Chart attachment
Symbol & timeframe of the chart do not affect portfolio logic.

Strict algorithmic safety

TOXIC METHODS EXCLUDED
  • No Martingale sizing
  • No Grid overlapping
  • No averaging down
  • No hedging
SAFETY PROTOCOLS ENFORCED
  • Fixed lot per leg
  • Exposure capped: legs × fixed lot
  • Max 1 trade / day / combination
  • 100% intraday, flat before close

Backtest diagnostics

Period 2020 – early 2026 · 100% history quality

Profit Factor
1.32
Sharpe Ratio
4.13
Max equity drawdown
5.51%
Recovery Factor
14.38
Total trades
8,310
Win rate
52.9%
4,398 profitable trades

Deposit-load profile peaks near ~25%, indicating growth driven by statistical edge rather than over-leveraging.

Seamless global syncing

US Daylight Saving Time adjustments break many automated strategies. This system eliminates manual time adjustments.

1. Set InpBrokerGMT to your broker server offset.
2. The system resolves the US cash open automatically (incl. DST).
3. Journal verification: US open -> HH:MM server .

Quick start

1. AttachApply the EA to any single chart. The chart symbol and timeframe do not affect the portfolio logic.
2. SyncDefine InpBrokerGMT for your broker and verify the resolved US open via the Journal.
3. SizeConfigure InpFixedLot for a single leg.
4. AutomateEnable Algo Trading. Continuous deployment via VPS or a 24/7 terminal is highly recommended.

Requirements for live deployment

Optimal environment
Engineered for US Tech-100 (NAS100 / USTEC) and S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) index conditions.
Margin capacity
Account must hold index CFD margin for up to six simultaneous legs.
Verification
Run initial deployment on demo to validate broker symbol formatting and spreads.

> Historical performance metrics derived from backtesting do not guarantee future market behaviour. Execute with discipline.

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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5 (4)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Vladimir Mametov
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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