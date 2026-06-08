Footprint Engine
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.42
- Updated: 22 July 2026
Footprint Engine is a professional-grade order flow tool designed to visualize market microstructure, identify liquidity nodes and track institutional aggression with precision.
Three Visualization Modes
- Bid/Ask (Classic): Two-sided profile showing exact Bid and Ask.
- Delta (Net Aggression): One-sided profile showing the Net Agression at every price level.
- Volume Profile: One-sided profile showing total volume per level.
Advance Order Flow Analytics
- Intrabar Metrics: Automatically highlights Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL).
- Imbalance Detection: Flags agressive liquidity consumption between price levels; support Asymmetric and Symmetric detection.
- Multi-Timeframe Architecture: Render footprint data from any timeframe.
- Tick Volume/Real Volume: Support both Real Volume and Tick Volume modes.
- Delta Matrix: Comprehensive order flow metrics table including - Index - Max Delta - Min Delta - Δ Delta - Δ% Delta - Delta - Volume for a complete volumetric analysis.
- CCanvas Rendering: Uses a custom bitmap canvas for ultra-smooth,flicker-free drawings of candles, volume wings and text.
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