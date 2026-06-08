Footprint Engine

Footprint Engine is a professional-grade order flow tool designed to visualize market microstructure, identify liquidity nodes and track institutional aggression with precision.

Three Visualization Modes

  1. Bid/Ask (Classic): Two-sided profile showing exact Bid and Ask.
  2. Delta (Net Aggression): One-sided profile showing the Net Agression at every price level.
  3. Volume Profile: One-sided profile showing total volume per level.
Advance Order Flow Analytics
  1. Intrabar Metrics: Automatically highlights Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL).
  2. Imbalance Detection: Flags agressive liquidity consumption between price levels; support Asymmetric and Symmetric detection.
  3. Multi-Timeframe Architecture: Render footprint data from any timeframe.
  4. Tick Volume/Real Volume: Support both Real Volume and Tick Volume modes.
  5. Delta Matrix: Comprehensive order flow metrics table including - Index - Max Delta - Min Delta - Δ Delta - Δ% Delta - Delta - Volume for a complete volumetric analysis.
  6. CCanvas Rendering: Uses a custom bitmap canvas for ultra-smooth,flicker-free drawings of candles, volume wings and text.
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mixu128888 2026.07.20 08:32 
 

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