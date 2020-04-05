Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci EA

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Markets are becoming increasingly volatile these days. Navigating wild price swings requires a systematic, mechanical, and disciplined approach rather than relying on directional guesswork.

The Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci Expert is a highly specialized MetaTrader 5 system designed specifically for active markets like XAUUSD. It utilizes a continuous hedge-replacement framework combined with a mathematical lot progression to manage trades and capitalize on price volatility itself.

How The Strategy Works

Instead of attempting to predict where the market will go next, this EA embraces movement. It operates on a dual pending-order framework, placing a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop at a tight, specific distance from the current price.

When the market triggers an order, the system immediately deletes the opposing pending order and replaces it at the same price level, but advanced to the next lot size in the Fibonacci sequence (0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08...). This process dynamically builds a basket of trades as the price oscillates.

Why Fibonacci?

Unlike aggressive Martingale systems that simply double lot sizes (exponential risk), the Fibonacci progression scales exposure at a much more gradual pace. This unique approach provides your account equity with critical breathing room during extended ranging or consolidating periods, positioning you safely for the eventual market breakout.

Key Operational Features

  • Dynamic Trailing Profit: The EA does not rely on static take-profit targets. Once the combined basket of open positions reaches a calculated profit threshold, a dynamic trailing mechanism activates to lock in gains proportionally.

  • Hard Equity Protection: Capital preservation is automated. The Max Drawdown Percentage acts as a definitive kill-switch.

  • Daily Target Mechanism: Set a predefined daily profit goal in your account currency. Once your combined open and closed profit hits this mark, the EA closes all operations and halts trading until the next server day.

  • Emergency Safeguard: A final-tier stop-loss mechanism is coded directly into the logic, activating only if the cycle extends to the 15th Fibonacci step under extreme market conditions.

Account & Platform Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only.

  • Account Type: Hedging Accounts Only (Netting is not supported).

  • Recommended Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: Independent. The logic is driven purely by price action and distance, not candle closes.

  • Minimum Balance: 200 USD (500 USD or higher is strongly recommended for standard operations).

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 is highly recommended to ensure sufficient margin for larger cycle steps).

  • Execution: A low-spread ECN broker will provide the best environment for the recovery cycles.

Input Parameters Overview

  • MagicNumber - Unique identifier for the EA orders to prevent conflicts.

  • InitialDistance - The distance (in broker points) from the current price to place the initial pending orders.

  • DailyProfitTarget - The total profit goal in your account currency for the trading day.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent - The strict equity protection limit to close all trades.

  • EmergencySL - Stop loss distance applied only at the 15th Fibonacci step.

  • DayStartHour - The server hour the EA is permitted to begin new cycles.

  • MaxCyclesPerDay - Limits the total number of complete trade cycles per day (0 = unlimited).

  • UsePoints - Set to true for XAUUSD to calculate initial distance in broker points.

  • InputValues - The predefined array for the Fibonacci lot sizing sequence.

  • FillingMode - Controls how order fills are communicated to the broker (Auto-detect is recommended).

COMPREHENSIVE SETUP GUIDE AVAILABLE

A detailed Setup and User Guide (PDF) is available for all users. It contains in-depth parameter explanations, a deeper look into the core logic, and specific configuration profiles including Conservative, Standard, and Aggressive setups.

To receive your copy of the User Guide, please send me a direct message here on MQL5, or leave a request in the Comments section of this product page, and I will provide it to you immediately. Please test the EA on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the cycle mechanics.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability. This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on
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Daily Gold Breakout Trader
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Product Name: Daily Gold Breakout A disciplined US Session breakout strategy for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on capturing single high-momentum bullish moves. The Daily Gold Breakout EA is a straightforward, automated trading system designed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5. It operates on a strict "Quality over Quantity" philosophy. Instead of over-trading, this EA waits for one specific high-probability setup per day during the volatile US Session open. It identifies co
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Donchian Channel Expert
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A professional-grade breakout and trend-following expert that leverages dynamic Donchian Channels and RSI momentum filtering to exploit high-probability market inefficiencies. Traditional fixed-distance strategies are often caught off-guard by sudden shifts in market structure. To succeed in this environment, a trader needs a tool that breathes with the market. The Donchian Channel Expert was engineered to provide exactly that: an adaptive, rule-based framework that identifies breakout momentum
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NRTR Indicator
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The Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse (NRTR) is a high-performance trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify structural trend reversals with precision. Originally developed by Konstantin Kopyrkin, this indicator filters market "noise" by maintaining a dynamic distance from price extremes, allowing traders to capture significant trends while ignoring minor corrections. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag behind price action, the NRTR stays at a fixed distance from the tr
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Market Structure Expert
Lakshya Pandey
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Market Structure EA   is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to identify and trade based on classic price action principles. It avoids complex indicators and instead focuses on the core of price movement:   Market Structure . The strategy works by analyzing a specific number of past candles (Lookback Period) to detect   Higher Highs (HH)   and   Lower Lows (LL) . By identifying these structural pivot points, the EA determines the current trend direction and executes trades to align wi
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Smc Gold Trader
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SMC Gold Trader (Advanced MT5 EA) Harness the Power of Smart Money Concepts with Multi-Strategy Trend Consensus The SMC Gold Trader is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike simple crossover bots, this EA utilizes advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify institutional order flow, liquidity sweeps, and price imbalances. By merging three high-probability strategies with a unique "Trend Consensus" filter, the EA ensures you only trade
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