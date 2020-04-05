Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci EA

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Markets are becoming increasingly volatile these days. Navigating wild price swings requires a systematic, mechanical, and disciplined approach rather than relying on directional guesswork.

The Simple Hedge Replace Fibonacci Expert is a highly specialized MetaTrader 5 system designed specifically for active markets like XAUUSD. It utilizes a continuous hedge-replacement framework combined with a mathematical lot progression to manage trades and capitalize on price volatility itself.

How The Strategy Works

Instead of attempting to predict where the market will go next, this EA embraces movement. It operates on a dual pending-order framework, placing a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop at a tight, specific distance from the current price.

When the market triggers an order, the system immediately deletes the opposing pending order and replaces it at the same price level, but advanced to the next lot size in the Fibonacci sequence (0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.05, 0.08...). This process dynamically builds a basket of trades as the price oscillates.

Why Fibonacci?

Unlike aggressive Martingale systems that simply double lot sizes (exponential risk), the Fibonacci progression scales exposure at a much more gradual pace. This unique approach provides your account equity with critical breathing room during extended ranging or consolidating periods, positioning you safely for the eventual market breakout.

Key Operational Features

  • Dynamic Trailing Profit: The EA does not rely on static take-profit targets. Once the combined basket of open positions reaches a calculated profit threshold, a dynamic trailing mechanism activates to lock in gains proportionally.

  • Hard Equity Protection: Capital preservation is automated. The Max Drawdown Percentage acts as a definitive kill-switch.

  • Daily Target Mechanism: Set a predefined daily profit goal in your account currency. Once your combined open and closed profit hits this mark, the EA closes all operations and halts trading until the next server day.

  • Emergency Safeguard: A final-tier stop-loss mechanism is coded directly into the logic, activating only if the cycle extends to the 15th Fibonacci step under extreme market conditions.

Account & Platform Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Only.

  • Account Type: Hedging Accounts Only (Netting is not supported).

  • Recommended Symbol: Optimized for XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: Independent. The logic is driven purely by price action and distance, not candle closes.

  • Minimum Balance: 200 USD (500 USD or higher is strongly recommended for standard operations).

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 is highly recommended to ensure sufficient margin for larger cycle steps).

  • Execution: A low-spread ECN broker will provide the best environment for the recovery cycles.

Input Parameters Overview

  • MagicNumber - Unique identifier for the EA orders to prevent conflicts.

  • InitialDistance - The distance (in broker points) from the current price to place the initial pending orders.

  • DailyProfitTarget - The total profit goal in your account currency for the trading day.

  • MaxDrawdownPercent - The strict equity protection limit to close all trades.

  • EmergencySL - Stop loss distance applied only at the 15th Fibonacci step.

  • DayStartHour - The server hour the EA is permitted to begin new cycles.

  • MaxCyclesPerDay - Limits the total number of complete trade cycles per day (0 = unlimited).

  • UsePoints - Set to true for XAUUSD to calculate initial distance in broker points.

  • InputValues - The predefined array for the Fibonacci lot sizing sequence.

  • FillingMode - Controls how order fills are communicated to the broker (Auto-detect is recommended).

COMPREHENSIVE SETUP GUIDE AVAILABLE

A detailed Setup and User Guide (PDF) is available for all users. It contains in-depth parameter explanations, a deeper look into the core logic, and specific configuration profiles including Conservative, Standard, and Aggressive setups.

To receive your copy of the User Guide, please send me a direct message here on MQL5, or leave a request in the Comments section of this product page, and I will provide it to you immediately. Please test the EA on a demo account first to familiarize yourself with the cycle mechanics.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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