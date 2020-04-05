Overview

Alpha Bullish Engine MT5

Alpha Bullish Engine is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade high-quality market bullish opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation.

Built with a combination of trend analysis, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management, the EA is designed to operate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during less suitable environments.

Key Features

Fully automated trading

Advanced market condition filtering

Intelligent trade execution

Dynamic risk-based position sizing

Fixed lot size option

Automatic break-even management

Partial profit-taking functionality

Optional trailing stop management

Daily drawdown protection

Consecutive loss protection

Trading session controls

Built-in performance dashboard

Magic Number support for multi-EA environments

Risk Management

Risk management is at the core of Alpha Bullish Engine. The system provides multiple layers of protection to help traders maintain discipline and consistency.

Features include:

Configurable risk percentage per trade

Daily equity protection

Automatic trading suspension after a specified number of consecutive losses

Stop Loss management

Break-even protection

Partial position management

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time account and trading information, including:

Balance

Equity

Margin statistics

Free margin

Spread monitoring

Trading session status

Market condition status

Daily performance statistics

Recommended Usage

Alpha Bullish Engine is best used on highly liquid markets with stable trading conditions. Users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization based on their broker, trading instrument, and risk preferences, currently use it on GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD & XAU/USD pairs only.

Important Notice

Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management at all times.

FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=40 AND FOR XAU/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=600 MAKE SURE FOR THESE CURRENCIES YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGIT DECIMALS WHILE FOR XAU/USD YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE MUST BE 2 DIGITS DECIMALS. Make sure your Lot size is divisible by 2 for partial close setting to function.