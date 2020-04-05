Alpha bullish engine

Alpha Bullish Engine MT5

Overview

Alpha Bullish Engine is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade high-quality market bullish opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation.

Built with a combination of trend analysis, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management, the EA is designed to operate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during less suitable environments.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Advanced market condition filtering

  • Intelligent trade execution

  • Dynamic risk-based position sizing

  • Fixed lot size option

  • Automatic break-even management

  • Partial profit-taking functionality

  • Optional trailing stop management

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Consecutive loss protection

  • Trading session controls

  • Built-in performance dashboard

  • Magic Number support for multi-EA environments

Risk Management

Risk management is at the core of Alpha Bullish Engine. The system provides multiple layers of protection to help traders maintain discipline and consistency.

Features include:

  • Configurable risk percentage per trade

  • Daily equity protection

  • Automatic trading suspension after a specified number of consecutive losses

  • Stop Loss management

  • Break-even protection

  • Partial position management

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time account and trading information, including:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Margin statistics

  • Free margin

  • Spread monitoring

  • Trading session status

  • Market condition status

  • Daily performance statistics

Recommended Usage

Alpha Bullish Engine is best used on highly liquid markets with stable trading conditions. Users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization based on their broker, trading instrument, and risk preferences, currently use it on GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD & XAU/USD pairs only.

Important Notice

Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management at all times.

FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=40 AND FOR XAU/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=600 MAKE SURE FOR THESE CURRENCIES YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGIT DECIMALS WHILE FOR XAU/USD YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE MUST BE 2 DIGITS DECIMALS. Make sure your Lot size is divisible by 2 for partial close setting to function.


Рекомендуем также
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Эксперты
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Эксперты
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced: Прецизионное мастерство мультистратегий для FOREX и XAUUSD Раскройте весь потенциал HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced , передового экспертного советника (EA), созданного для покорения рынков FOREX и XAUUSD с хирургической точностью. Разработанный для элитных трейдеров, хедж-фондов и институциональных инвесторов, этот EA с искусственным интеллектом сочетает в себе передовые гибридные стратегии — включая прорыв, возврат к среднему, следование за трендом, ск
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Эксперты
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Эксперты
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Gold Somnia
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
Gold Somnia — автоматический торговый советник для XAUUSD Gold Somnia — полностью автоматический торговый робот, созданный специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) в MetaTrader 5. Основан на надёжной стратегии пробоя/импульса, находит высоковероятные точки входа и применяет строгий контроль рисков. Основные возможности: - Автоматическая логика входов и выходов, адаптированная под волатильность золота - Динамический расчёт лота: процент риска или фиксированный лот - Встроенный новостной фильт
Crossing Over
John Signer
Эксперты
The MA Crossover EA is an automated trading system for MT5 that executes trades based on moving average crossovers. It is designed to capture medium-term trend shifts on the M12 timeframe with clear entry signals and strict risk management. One important aspect to consider: it was trained and tested on NASDAQ.  Key Features Moving Average Crossover Strategy – Uses a fast and a slow moving average to generate buy and sell signals when crossovers occur, confirming trend direction changes. Customiz
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Эксперты
GoldSpire MT5 — это профессиональный Grid и Basket Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD / Gold. EA сочетает контролируемое grid-управление, адаптивные рыночные фильтры и встроенные защитные функции для структурированного и риск-ориентированного управления торговыми циклами. GoldSpire MT5 не является простым grid-роботом, который постоянно открывает позиции. EA анализирует текущее рыночное окружение и адаптирует свое поведение к разным рыночным режимам. В более споко
QDragon SMC
Autthapon Kawpom
1 (1)
Эксперты
QDragon SMC — это высококачественный полностью автоматический советник, разработанный для поиска наиболее перспективных сделок за счет сочетания концепций Smart Money (SMC) и многомерных фильтров слияния. Он автоматически сканирует структуру рынка, отфильтровывает сделки с низкой вероятностью успеха с помощью институциональных объемов и ценовых уровней, а также подтверждает вход на младших таймфреймах. Ключевые аспекты стратегии - HTF Market Structure: автоматическое определение структуры с
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Эксперты
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Эксперты
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Kickstar Gold MT5
Mohammad Omid Qasimi
Эксперты
Kickstar Gold TakeProfit MT5 Kickstar Gold TakeProfit MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. The system utilizes precise entry logic combined with a fixed take-profit level, dynamic trailing stop, and integrated capital protection. The Expert Advisor (EA) continuously analyzes market movements and automatically opens positions based on its internal strategy. By combining take-profit management, break-even protection, and intellig
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Эксперты
GoldenRatioX — Скальпинг на золоте, доведённый до идеала GoldenRatioX — это мощная и интуитивная платформа для высокоскоростной торговли золотом, созданная специально для скальперов и активных трейдеров, работающих на грани секунд и стремящихся выжать максимум из каждого движения цены. После покупки обязательно свяжитесь со мной для получения настроек. Почему именно золото? Золото — это не просто актив. Это высоколиквидный и волатильный инструмент с чёткими уровнями, идеально подходящий для ска
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (7)
Эксперты
Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of yo
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Эксперты
Работа данного советника основана на работе индикатора Parabolic SAR . В расширенную версию советника вошли следующие изменения и улучшения: Произведен мониторинг поведения советника на различных типах торговых счетов и различных условиях(фиксированный/плавающий спред, ECN/центовые счета и т.д.) Расширен функционал советника. Стал более гибким и улучшил эффективность, в частности наблюдение за открытыми позициями. Работает как на 5-значных, так и на 4-значных котировках. Советник не использует м
Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
Эксперты
The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Эксперты
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
Alpha bearish engine
Rd No
Эксперты
Alpha Bearish Engine Overview Alpha Bearish Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to identify and execute high-probability bearish trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. The system combines proprietary market analysis techniques, trend evaluation, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management to participate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during uncertain environments. Key Features A
Day Trading Signals
Rd No
Индикаторы
Day Trading Indicator – A Smarter Way to Find High-Probability Trading Opportunities The Day Trading Indicator is designed to simplify your market analysis while helping you make more confident trading decisions. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, the indicator encourages a professional multi-timeframe confirmation approach. When a signal appears on the H4 timeframe , your next step is to switch to the M15 timeframe and look for a matching signal in the same direction. If the M15 signal c
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв