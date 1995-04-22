Alpha bullish engine
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 1 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Overview
Alpha Bullish Engine is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade high-quality market bullish opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation.
Built with a combination of trend analysis, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management, the EA is designed to operate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during less suitable environments.
Key Features
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Fully automated trading
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Advanced market condition filtering
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Intelligent trade execution
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Dynamic risk-based position sizing
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Fixed lot size option
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Automatic break-even management
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Partial profit-taking functionality
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Optional trailing stop management
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Daily drawdown protection
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Consecutive loss protection
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Trading session controls
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Built-in performance dashboard
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Magic Number support for multi-EA environments
Risk Management
Risk management is at the core of Alpha Bullish Engine. The system provides multiple layers of protection to help traders maintain discipline and consistency.
Features include:
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Configurable risk percentage per trade
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Daily equity protection
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Automatic trading suspension after a specified number of consecutive losses
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Stop Loss management
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Break-even protection
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Partial position management
Dashboard
The integrated dashboard provides real-time account and trading information, including:
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Balance
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Equity
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Margin statistics
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Free margin
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Spread monitoring
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Trading session status
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Market condition status
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Daily performance statistics
Recommended Usage
Alpha Bullish Engine is best used on highly liquid markets with stable trading conditions. Users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization based on their broker, trading instrument, and risk preferences, currently use it on GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD & XAU/USD pairs only.
Important Notice
Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management at all times.
FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=40 AND FOR XAU/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=600 MAKE SURE FOR THESE CURRENCIES YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGIT DECIMALS WHILE FOR XAU/USD YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE MUST BE 2 DIGITS DECIMALS. Make sure your Lot size is divisible by 2 for partial close setting to function.