News Calendar Exporter to CSV for Backtest

News Calendar Exporter - Economic Calendar to CSV for Backtest

WHAT IT IS

A simple, reliable utility that exports the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a clean CSV file with one click.

WHAT IT SOLVES

The MT5 Strategy Tester cannot access the Economic Calendar. Because of this, every news-based Expert Advisor silently ignores high-impact events during backtest, producing unrealistic, over-optimistic results that do not match live trading.

News Calendar Exporter gives you the calendar data the tester is missing. Export the full history to CSV once, and your news-aware EA can read it during backtest, reacting to NFP, FOMC, CPI and every other event exactly like it does in live trading.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Traders who use or sell an EA with a news filter and want realistic, trustworthy backtests
  • EA developers who need clean historical news data in a usable CSV format
  • Anyone running an Expert Advisor that can read news events from a CSV file
  • Strategy testers who want to see exactly how their system behaves around high-impact news

WHO DOES NOT NEED IT

If your strategy ignores economic news entirely, you do not need this tool.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Exports the full MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a standard CSV file
  • Saves it in the shared Common\Files folder, accessible by every EA and every MT5 instance
  • Provides a fully interactive dashboard: no input editing required, everything is point-and-click

KEY FEATURES

  • Editable date range: pick exact From and To dates with Year / Month / Day buttons, or use quick presets 1Y, 2Y, 3Y, 5Y, ALL
  • Impact filter: include or exclude HIGH, MEDIUM and LOW impact events independently
  • Currency filter: export ALL currencies, or just USD, EUR, GBP, JPY or Majors
  • Event keyword filter: export only the events you care about. Type keywords directly, or use one-click quick buttons (FOMC, NFP, CPI, GDP, RATE, ISM). Leave empty to export all events
  • Timezone control: export in broker SERVER time or pure UTC, with custom hour offset. The tool auto-detects your broker server offset and shows it on screen
  • Live preview: click PREVIEW to instantly see how many events match your filters before writing the file
  • Draggable dashboard: clean, professional panel you can move anywhere on the chart

HOW TO USE (30 SECONDS)

  1. Attach the tool to any LIVE chart. The calendar is unavailable inside the Strategy Tester, which is an MT5 limitation and exactly the reason this tool exists
  2. Make sure the Economic Calendar is enabled (Toolbox - Calendar, or press Ctrl+F7)
  3. Set your date range, impact, currency and event filters
  4. Click PREVIEW to check the event count
  5. Click BUILD CSV NOW
  6. Done. Your CSV is saved in MT5 - File - Open Data Folder - Common\Files

You only need to generate the CSV once. Re-run it periodically to keep your news history up to date.

CSV FORMAT

Date,Time,Currency,Event,Impact,Forecast,Previous
2024-01-05,16:30,USD,Nonfarm Payrolls,High,170.00,216.00
2024-01-31,22:00,USD,Fed Interest Rate Decision,High,,5.50

Clean, universal, and easy to parse by any Expert Advisor or external tool.

IMPORTANT NOTE ON TIMEZONE

Calendar event times are exported in your broker server time by default. For perfect alignment, generate the CSV on the same broker you backtest on, because server time equals tester time. If you need a universal file, switch to UTC export with one click. The tool always shows you which timezone the file will be in.

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 with the Economic Calendar enabled and connected to the internet
  • Must run on a LIVE chart, not the Strategy Tester
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

DISCLAIMER

This is a utility tool for exporting economic calendar data. It does not place trades and does not give trading signals. The accuracy and completeness of the calendar data depend on the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar provided by your broker.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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