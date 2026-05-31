News Calendar Exporter to CSV for Backtest

News Calendar Exporter - Economic Calendar to CSV for Backtest

WHAT IT IS

A simple, reliable utility that exports the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a clean CSV file with one click.

WHAT IT SOLVES

The MT5 Strategy Tester cannot access the Economic Calendar. Because of this, every news-based Expert Advisor silently ignores high-impact events during backtest, producing unrealistic, over-optimistic results that do not match live trading.

News Calendar Exporter gives you the calendar data the tester is missing. Export the full history to CSV once, and your news-aware EA can read it during backtest, reacting to NFP, FOMC, CPI and every other event exactly like it does in live trading.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Traders who use or sell an EA with a news filter and want realistic, trustworthy backtests
  • EA developers who need clean historical news data in a usable CSV format
  • Anyone running an Expert Advisor that can read news events from a CSV file
  • Strategy testers who want to see exactly how their system behaves around high-impact news

WHO DOES NOT NEED IT

If your strategy ignores economic news entirely, you do not need this tool.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Exports the full MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a standard CSV file
  • Saves it in the shared Common\Files folder, accessible by every EA and every MT5 instance
  • Provides a fully interactive dashboard: no input editing required, everything is point-and-click

KEY FEATURES

  • Editable date range: pick exact From and To dates with Year / Month / Day buttons, or use quick presets 1Y, 2Y, 3Y, 5Y, ALL
  • Impact filter: include or exclude HIGH, MEDIUM and LOW impact events independently
  • Currency filter: export ALL currencies, or just USD, EUR, GBP, JPY or Majors
  • Event keyword filter: export only the events you care about. Type keywords directly, or use one-click quick buttons (FOMC, NFP, CPI, GDP, RATE, ISM). Leave empty to export all events
  • Timezone control: export in broker SERVER time or pure UTC, with custom hour offset. The tool auto-detects your broker server offset and shows it on screen
  • Live preview: click PREVIEW to instantly see how many events match your filters before writing the file
  • Draggable dashboard: clean, professional panel you can move anywhere on the chart

HOW TO USE (30 SECONDS)

  1. Attach the tool to any LIVE chart. The calendar is unavailable inside the Strategy Tester, which is an MT5 limitation and exactly the reason this tool exists
  2. Make sure the Economic Calendar is enabled (Toolbox - Calendar, or press Ctrl+F7)
  3. Set your date range, impact, currency and event filters
  4. Click PREVIEW to check the event count
  5. Click BUILD CSV NOW
  6. Done. Your CSV is saved in MT5 - File - Open Data Folder - Common\Files

You only need to generate the CSV once. Re-run it periodically to keep your news history up to date.

CSV FORMAT

Date,Time,Currency,Event,Impact,Forecast,Previous
2024-01-05,16:30,USD,Nonfarm Payrolls,High,170.00,216.00
2024-01-31,22:00,USD,Fed Interest Rate Decision,High,,5.50

Clean, universal, and easy to parse by any Expert Advisor or external tool.

IMPORTANT NOTE ON TIMEZONE

Calendar event times are exported in your broker server time by default. For perfect alignment, generate the CSV on the same broker you backtest on, because server time equals tester time. If you need a universal file, switch to UTC export with one click. The tool always shows you which timezone the file will be in.

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 with the Economic Calendar enabled and connected to the internet
  • Must run on a LIVE chart, not the Strategy Tester
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

DISCLAIMER

This is a utility tool for exporting economic calendar data. It does not place trades and does not give trading signals. The accuracy and completeness of the calendar data depend on the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar provided by your broker.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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