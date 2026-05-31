News Calendar Exporter to CSV for Backtest

News Calendar Exporter - Economic Calendar to CSV for Backtest

WHAT IT IS

A simple, reliable utility that exports the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a clean CSV file with one click.

WHAT IT SOLVES

The MT5 Strategy Tester cannot access the Economic Calendar. Because of this, every news-based Expert Advisor silently ignores high-impact events during backtest, producing unrealistic, over-optimistic results that do not match live trading.

News Calendar Exporter gives you the calendar data the tester is missing. Export the full history to CSV once, and your news-aware EA can read it during backtest, reacting to NFP, FOMC, CPI and every other event exactly like it does in live trading.

WHO IT IS FOR

Traders who use or sell an EA with a news filter and want realistic, trustworthy backtests

EA developers who need clean historical news data in a usable CSV format

Anyone running an Expert Advisor that can read news events from a CSV file

Strategy testers who want to see exactly how their system behaves around high-impact news

WHO DOES NOT NEED IT

If your strategy ignores economic news entirely, you do not need this tool.

WHAT IT DOES

Exports the full MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar to a standard CSV file

Saves it in the shared Common\Files folder, accessible by every EA and every MT5 instance

Provides a fully interactive dashboard: no input editing required, everything is point-and-click

KEY FEATURES

Editable date range: pick exact From and To dates with Year / Month / Day buttons, or use quick presets 1Y, 2Y, 3Y, 5Y, ALL

Impact filter: include or exclude HIGH, MEDIUM and LOW impact events independently

Currency filter: export ALL currencies, or just USD, EUR, GBP, JPY or Majors

Event keyword filter: export only the events you care about. Type keywords directly, or use one-click quick buttons (FOMC, NFP, CPI, GDP, RATE, ISM). Leave empty to export all events

Timezone control: export in broker SERVER time or pure UTC, with custom hour offset. The tool auto-detects your broker server offset and shows it on screen

Live preview: click PREVIEW to instantly see how many events match your filters before writing the file

Draggable dashboard: clean, professional panel you can move anywhere on the chart

HOW TO USE (30 SECONDS)

Attach the tool to any LIVE chart. The calendar is unavailable inside the Strategy Tester, which is an MT5 limitation and exactly the reason this tool exists Make sure the Economic Calendar is enabled (Toolbox - Calendar, or press Ctrl+F7) Set your date range, impact, currency and event filters Click PREVIEW to check the event count Click BUILD CSV NOW Done. Your CSV is saved in MT5 - File - Open Data Folder - Common\Files

You only need to generate the CSV once. Re-run it periodically to keep your news history up to date.

CSV FORMAT

Date,Time,Currency,Event,Impact,Forecast,Previous

2024-01-05,16:30,USD,Nonfarm Payrolls,High,170.00,216.00

2024-01-31,22:00,USD,Fed Interest Rate Decision,High,,5.50

Clean, universal, and easy to parse by any Expert Advisor or external tool.

IMPORTANT NOTE ON TIMEZONE

Calendar event times are exported in your broker server time by default. For perfect alignment, generate the CSV on the same broker you backtest on, because server time equals tester time. If you need a universal file, switch to UTC export with one click. The tool always shows you which timezone the file will be in.

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 with the Economic Calendar enabled and connected to the internet

Must run on a LIVE chart, not the Strategy Tester

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

DISCLAIMER

This is a utility tool for exporting economic calendar data. It does not place trades and does not give trading signals. The accuracy and completeness of the calendar data depend on the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar provided by your broker.