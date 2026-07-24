DowJones Breakout EA

DJ Breakout Scalper – Mt5

Automated breakout strategy for Dow Jones futures and CFDs.

The system identifies consolidation zones and enters in the direction of confirmed breakouts, applying strict risk control on every trade.

Strategy Overview

DJ Breakout EA detects when price forms a tight consolidation range of 3 to 10 bars and then breaks out with conviction. The entry requires simultaneous confirmation from five independent conditions: trend alignment via two exponential moving averages, price position relative to the daily VWAP, momentum confirmation via RSI, above-average volume on the breakout candle, and a significant candle body relative to ATR. When all five conditions align, the EA opens a position in the breakout direction with a predefined stop loss and a take profit set at a minimum 1:2  risk-to-reward ratio.

The system is designed to generate between 1 and 3 trades per day when applied on any Dow Jones instrument (Testing in others assets).

Key Features

Entry logic

  • EMAs crossover for trend direction
  • Daily VWAP filter (longs above VWAP, shorts below VWAP)
  • RSI momentum confirmation with configurable bands
  • Volume breakout confirmation: candle volume must exceed the average by a configurable multiplier
  • Candle body validation relative to ATR to avoid indecision candles

Risk management

  • Risk per trade defined as a percentage of account balance (default 5%)
  • Reward-to-risk ratio configurable (default 4:1)
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on stop distance and broker contract specifications
  • Break-even function: stop loss moves to entry once the trade reaches 1R profit (Optional)
  • TrailingStop function: stop loss follows the price nearly for improves the winning rate (optional)
  • Optional partial close at a configurable R multiple
  • Daily loss limit: trading halts automatically when the daily drawdown threshold is reached
  • Weekly loss limit: trading halts for the rest of the week when the weekly drawdown threshold is reached
  • Stop level validation using broker minimum stop distance before every order
  • Free margin check before every order

Economic Calendar News Filter

  • Uses the native MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data feeds, no DLL, no WebRequest required
  • Filters events by impact level: High, Medium, or Low (each configurable independently)
  • Configurable pause window: X minutes before and Y minutes after each event
  • Automatically detects relevant currencies based on the traded symbol
  • Compatible with the Strategy Tester and VPS environments

Push Notifications (MetaTrader mobile app)

  • Notification when a trade is opened (direction, lot size, SL, TP)
  • Notification when a trade is closed (result in account currency)
  • Notification when a daily or weekly loss limit is reached
  • In-terminal alert when a signal fires
  • All notification types can be enabled or disabled independently

Session and time filters

  • Configurable trading session by start and end hour (broker server time)
  • Day-of-week filters: each day of the week can be enabled or disabled independently
  • One position per symbol at a time

On-chart dashboard

  • Real-time display of EA status, trend direction, indicator values, VWAP, ATR
  • Current balance, equity, daily drawdown, and weekly drawdown updated on every bar

Input Parameters

Strategy

  • Consolidation Bars: number of bars used to define the range
  • Volume Factor: minimum volume multiplier for breakout confirmation
  • Volume Lookback: number of bars used to calculate average volume

Indicators

  • EMA Fast: fast EMA period
  • EMA Slow: slow EMA period
  • RSI Period: RSI period
  • RSI Long Min / Max: RSI range required to take a long trade
  • RSI Short Min / Max: RSI range required to take a short trade
  • ATR Period: ATR period used for stop calibration

Risk Management

  • Risk Percent: percentage of balance risked per trade
  • RR Ratio: take profit as a multiple of the stop loss distance
  • Max. Lot Size: Max per operation lot size
  • Daily Loss Limit: maximum daily drawdown before trading halts
  • Weekly Loss Limit: maximum weekly drawdown before trading halts
  • Use Break Even: enable automatic stop move to entry at 1R
  • Use Partial Close: enable partial close at a configurable R level
  • Partial Close RR: R multiple at which partial close triggers

News Filter

  • Use News Filter: enable or disable the news filter
  • News Mins Before: minutes to suspend trading before a news event
  • News Mins After: minutes to suspend trading after a news event
  • Filter High Impact: block high impact events
  • Filter Med Impact: block medium impact events
  • Filter Low Impact: block low impact events

Notifications

  • Push On Open: send push notification when trade opens
  • Push On Close: send push notification when trade closes
  • Push On Limit: send push notification when loss limit is reached
  • Alert On Signal: show terminal alert on signal

Session

  • Magic Number: unique identifier for this EA instance
  • Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in points
  • Trade Monday through Friday: enable or disable each trading day
  • Session Start Hour / Minute: beginning of the allowed trading window
  • Session End Hour / Minute: end of the allowed trading window

Recommended Setup

  • Instrument: any Dow Jones futures contract (YM, MYM) or Dow Jones CFD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Session: 09:00 – 17:00 (broker time)
  • Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of balance
  • Enable High Impact news filter

The EA works on any symbol and any timeframe but default parameters has been optimized for DJ Cash Index/Futures and can be optimized for other instruments using the Strategy Tester.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or later
  • Account type: any (Netting and Hedging supported)
  • For push notifications: MetaTrader 5 mobile app linked to your account

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always backtest and forward-test any automated system before using it on a live account.

 

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper
Diego Martin Frias
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Structure Flow Expert MT5 Overview & Strategy Overview Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX). The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditio
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