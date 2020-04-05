DowJones Breakout EA

DJ Breakout Scalper – Mt5

Automated breakout strategy for Dow Jones futures and CFDs.

The system identifies consolidation zones and enters in the direction of confirmed breakouts, applying strict risk control on every trade.

Strategy Overview

DJ Breakout EA detects when price forms a tight consolidation range of 3 to 10 bars and then breaks out with conviction. The entry requires simultaneous confirmation from five independent conditions: trend alignment via two exponential moving averages, price position relative to the daily VWAP, momentum confirmation via RSI, above-average volume on the breakout candle, and a significant candle body relative to ATR. When all five conditions align, the EA opens a position in the breakout direction with a predefined stop loss and a take profit set at a minimum 1:2  risk-to-reward ratio.

The system is designed to generate between 1 and 3 trades per day when applied on any Dow Jones instrument (Testing in others assets).

Key Features

Entry logic

  • EMAs crossover for trend direction
  • Daily VWAP filter (longs above VWAP, shorts below VWAP)
  • RSI momentum confirmation with configurable bands
  • Volume breakout confirmation: candle volume must exceed the average by a configurable multiplier
  • Candle body validation relative to ATR to avoid indecision candles

Risk management

  • Risk per trade defined as a percentage of account balance (default 5%)
  • Reward-to-risk ratio configurable (default 4:1)
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on stop distance and broker contract specifications
  • Break-even function: stop loss moves to entry once the trade reaches 1R profit (Optional)
  • TrailingStop function: stop loss follows the price nearly for improves the winning rate (optional)
  • Optional partial close at a configurable R multiple
  • Daily loss limit: trading halts automatically when the daily drawdown threshold is reached
  • Weekly loss limit: trading halts for the rest of the week when the weekly drawdown threshold is reached
  • Stop level validation using broker minimum stop distance before every order
  • Free margin check before every order

Economic Calendar News Filter

  • Uses the native MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data feeds, no DLL, no WebRequest required
  • Filters events by impact level: High, Medium, or Low (each configurable independently)
  • Configurable pause window: X minutes before and Y minutes after each event
  • Automatically detects relevant currencies based on the traded symbol
  • Compatible with the Strategy Tester and VPS environments

Push Notifications (MetaTrader mobile app)

  • Notification when a trade is opened (direction, lot size, SL, TP)
  • Notification when a trade is closed (result in account currency)
  • Notification when a daily or weekly loss limit is reached
  • In-terminal alert when a signal fires
  • All notification types can be enabled or disabled independently

Session and time filters

  • Configurable trading session by start and end hour (broker server time)
  • Day-of-week filters: each day of the week can be enabled or disabled independently
  • One position per symbol at a time

On-chart dashboard

  • Real-time display of EA status, trend direction, indicator values, VWAP, ATR
  • Current balance, equity, daily drawdown, and weekly drawdown updated on every bar

Input Parameters

Strategy

  • Consolidation Bars: number of bars used to define the range
  • Volume Factor: minimum volume multiplier for breakout confirmation
  • Volume Lookback: number of bars used to calculate average volume

Indicators

  • EMA Fast: fast EMA period
  • EMA Slow: slow EMA period
  • RSI Period: RSI period
  • RSI Long Min / Max: RSI range required to take a long trade
  • RSI Short Min / Max: RSI range required to take a short trade
  • ATR Period: ATR period used for stop calibration

Risk Management

  • Risk Percent: percentage of balance risked per trade
  • RR Ratio: take profit as a multiple of the stop loss distance
  • Max. Lot Size: Max per operation lot size
  • Daily Loss Limit: maximum daily drawdown before trading halts
  • Weekly Loss Limit: maximum weekly drawdown before trading halts
  • Use Break Even: enable automatic stop move to entry at 1R
  • Use Partial Close: enable partial close at a configurable R level
  • Partial Close RR: R multiple at which partial close triggers

News Filter

  • Use News Filter: enable or disable the news filter
  • News Mins Before: minutes to suspend trading before a news event
  • News Mins After: minutes to suspend trading after a news event
  • Filter High Impact: block high impact events
  • Filter Med Impact: block medium impact events
  • Filter Low Impact: block low impact events

Notifications

  • Push On Open: send push notification when trade opens
  • Push On Close: send push notification when trade closes
  • Push On Limit: send push notification when loss limit is reached
  • Alert On Signal: show terminal alert on signal

Session

  • Magic Number: unique identifier for this EA instance
  • Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in points
  • Trade Monday through Friday: enable or disable each trading day
  • Session Start Hour / Minute: beginning of the allowed trading window
  • Session End Hour / Minute: end of the allowed trading window

Recommended Setup

  • Instrument: any Dow Jones futures contract (YM, MYM) or Dow Jones CFD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Session: 09:00 – 17:00 (broker time)
  • Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of balance
  • Enable High Impact news filter

The EA works on any symbol and any timeframe but default parameters has been optimized for DJ Cash Index/Futures and can be optimized for other instruments using the Strategy Tester.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or later
  • Account type: any (Netting and Hedging supported)
  • For push notifications: MetaTrader 5 mobile app linked to your account

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always backtest and forward-test any automated system before using it on a live account.

 

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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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