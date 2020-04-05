DowJones Breakout EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 4.0
- Обновлено: 24 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
DJ Breakout Scalper – Mt5
Automated breakout strategy for Dow Jones futures and CFDs.
The system identifies consolidation zones and enters in the direction of confirmed breakouts, applying strict risk control on every trade.
Strategy Overview
DJ Breakout EA detects when price forms a tight consolidation range of 3 to 10 bars and then breaks out with conviction. The entry requires simultaneous confirmation from five independent conditions: trend alignment via two exponential moving averages, price position relative to the daily VWAP, momentum confirmation via RSI, above-average volume on the breakout candle, and a significant candle body relative to ATR. When all five conditions align, the EA opens a position in the breakout direction with a predefined stop loss and a take profit set at a minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.
The system is designed to generate between 1 and 3 trades per day when applied on any Dow Jones instrument (Testing in others assets).
Key Features
Entry logic
- EMAs crossover for trend direction
- Daily VWAP filter (longs above VWAP, shorts below VWAP)
- RSI momentum confirmation with configurable bands
- Volume breakout confirmation: candle volume must exceed the average by a configurable multiplier
- Candle body validation relative to ATR to avoid indecision candles
Risk management
- Risk per trade defined as a percentage of account balance (default 5%)
- Reward-to-risk ratio configurable (default 4:1)
- Automatic lot size calculation based on stop distance and broker contract specifications
- Break-even function: stop loss moves to entry once the trade reaches 1R profit (Optional)
- TrailingStop function: stop loss follows the price nearly for improves the winning rate (optional)
- Optional partial close at a configurable R multiple
- Daily loss limit: trading halts automatically when the daily drawdown threshold is reached
- Weekly loss limit: trading halts for the rest of the week when the weekly drawdown threshold is reached
- Stop level validation using broker minimum stop distance before every order
- Free margin check before every order
Economic Calendar News Filter
- Uses the native MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data feeds, no DLL, no WebRequest required
- Filters events by impact level: High, Medium, or Low (each configurable independently)
- Configurable pause window: X minutes before and Y minutes after each event
- Automatically detects relevant currencies based on the traded symbol
- Compatible with the Strategy Tester and VPS environments
Push Notifications (MetaTrader mobile app)
- Notification when a trade is opened (direction, lot size, SL, TP)
- Notification when a trade is closed (result in account currency)
- Notification when a daily or weekly loss limit is reached
- In-terminal alert when a signal fires
- All notification types can be enabled or disabled independently
Session and time filters
- Configurable trading session by start and end hour (broker server time)
- Day-of-week filters: each day of the week can be enabled or disabled independently
- One position per symbol at a time
On-chart dashboard
- Real-time display of EA status, trend direction, indicator values, VWAP, ATR
- Current balance, equity, daily drawdown, and weekly drawdown updated on every bar
Input Parameters
Strategy
- Consolidation Bars: number of bars used to define the range
- Volume Factor: minimum volume multiplier for breakout confirmation
- Volume Lookback: number of bars used to calculate average volume
Indicators
- EMA Fast: fast EMA period
- EMA Slow: slow EMA period
- RSI Period: RSI period
- RSI Long Min / Max: RSI range required to take a long trade
- RSI Short Min / Max: RSI range required to take a short trade
- ATR Period: ATR period used for stop calibration
Risk Management
- Risk Percent: percentage of balance risked per trade
- RR Ratio: take profit as a multiple of the stop loss distance
- Max. Lot Size: Max per operation lot size
- Daily Loss Limit: maximum daily drawdown before trading halts
- Weekly Loss Limit: maximum weekly drawdown before trading halts
- Use Break Even: enable automatic stop move to entry at 1R
- Use Partial Close: enable partial close at a configurable R level
- Partial Close RR: R multiple at which partial close triggers
News Filter
- Use News Filter: enable or disable the news filter
- News Mins Before: minutes to suspend trading before a news event
- News Mins After: minutes to suspend trading after a news event
- Filter High Impact: block high impact events
- Filter Med Impact: block medium impact events
- Filter Low Impact: block low impact events
Notifications
- Push On Open: send push notification when trade opens
- Push On Close: send push notification when trade closes
- Push On Limit: send push notification when loss limit is reached
- Alert On Signal: show terminal alert on signal
Session
- Magic Number: unique identifier for this EA instance
- Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in points
- Trade Monday through Friday: enable or disable each trading day
- Session Start Hour / Minute: beginning of the allowed trading window
- Session End Hour / Minute: end of the allowed trading window
Recommended Setup
- Instrument: any Dow Jones futures contract (YM, MYM) or Dow Jones CFD
- Timeframe: M1
- Session: 09:00 – 17:00 (broker time)
- Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of balance
- Enable High Impact news filter
The EA works on any symbol and any timeframe but default parameters has been optimized for DJ Cash Index/Futures and can be optimized for other instruments using the Strategy Tester.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or later
- Account type: any (Netting and Hedging supported)
- For push notifications: MetaTrader 5 mobile app linked to your account
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always backtest and forward-test any automated system before using it on a live account.