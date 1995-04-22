DowJones Breakout EA

DJ Breakout Scalper – Mt5

Automated breakout strategy for Dow Jones futures and CFDs.

The system identifies consolidation zones and enters in the direction of confirmed breakouts, applying strict risk control on every trade.

Strategy Overview

DJ Breakout EA detects when price forms a tight consolidation range of 3 to 10 bars and then breaks out with conviction. The entry requires simultaneous confirmation from five independent conditions: trend alignment via two exponential moving averages, price position relative to the daily VWAP, momentum confirmation via RSI, above-average volume on the breakout candle, and a significant candle body relative to ATR. When all five conditions align, the EA opens a position in the breakout direction with a predefined stop loss and a take profit set at a minimum 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

The system is designed to generate between 1 and 3 trades per day when applied on any Dow Jones instrument (Testing in others assets).

Key Features

Entry logic

EMAs crossover for trend direction

Daily VWAP filter (longs above VWAP, shorts below VWAP)

RSI momentum confirmation with configurable bands

Volume breakout confirmation: candle volume must exceed the average by a configurable multiplier

Candle body validation relative to ATR to avoid indecision candles

Risk management

Risk per trade defined as a percentage of account balance (default 5%)

Reward-to-risk ratio configurable (default 4:1)

Automatic lot size calculation based on stop distance and broker contract specifications

Break-even function: stop loss moves to entry once the trade reaches 1R profit (Optional)

TrailingStop function: stop loss follows the price nearly for improves the winning rate (optional)

Optional partial close at a configurable R multiple

Daily loss limit: trading halts automatically when the daily drawdown threshold is reached

Weekly loss limit: trading halts for the rest of the week when the weekly drawdown threshold is reached

Stop level validation using broker minimum stop distance before every order

Free margin check before every order

Economic Calendar News Filter

Uses the native MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data feeds, no DLL, no WebRequest required

Filters events by impact level: High, Medium, or Low (each configurable independently)

Configurable pause window: X minutes before and Y minutes after each event

Automatically detects relevant currencies based on the traded symbol

Compatible with the Strategy Tester and VPS environments

Push Notifications (MetaTrader mobile app)

Notification when a trade is opened (direction, lot size, SL, TP)

Notification when a trade is closed (result in account currency)

Notification when a daily or weekly loss limit is reached

In-terminal alert when a signal fires

All notification types can be enabled or disabled independently

Session and time filters

Configurable trading session by start and end hour (broker server time)

Day-of-week filters: each day of the week can be enabled or disabled independently

One position per symbol at a time

On-chart dashboard

Real-time display of EA status, trend direction, indicator values, VWAP, ATR

Current balance, equity, daily drawdown, and weekly drawdown updated on every bar

Input Parameters

Strategy

Consolidation Bars: number of bars used to define the range

Volume Factor: minimum volume multiplier for breakout confirmation

Volume Lookback: number of bars used to calculate average volume

Indicators

EMA Fast: fast EMA period

EMA Slow: slow EMA period

RSI Period: RSI period

RSI Long Min / Max: RSI range required to take a long trade

RSI Short Min / Max: RSI range required to take a short trade

ATR Period: ATR period used for stop calibration

Risk Management

Risk Percent: percentage of balance risked per trade

RR Ratio: take profit as a multiple of the stop loss distance

Max. Lot Size: Max per operation lot size

Daily Loss Limit: maximum daily drawdown before trading halts

Weekly Loss Limit: maximum weekly drawdown before trading halts

Use Break Even: enable automatic stop move to entry at 1R

Use Partial Close: enable partial close at a configurable R level

Partial Close RR: R multiple at which partial close triggers

News Filter

Use News Filter: enable or disable the news filter

News Mins Before: minutes to suspend trading before a news event

News Mins After: minutes to suspend trading after a news event

Filter High Impact: block high impact events

Filter Med Impact: block medium impact events

Filter Low Impact: block low impact events

Notifications

Push On Open: send push notification when trade opens

Push On Close: send push notification when trade closes

Push On Limit: send push notification when loss limit is reached

Alert On Signal: show terminal alert on signal

Session

Magic Number: unique identifier for this EA instance

Slippage: maximum allowed slippage in points

Trade Monday through Friday: enable or disable each trading day

Session Start Hour / Minute: beginning of the allowed trading window

Session End Hour / Minute: end of the allowed trading window

Recommended Setup

Instrument: any Dow Jones futures contract (YM, MYM) or Dow Jones CFD

Timeframe: M1

Session: 09:00 – 17:00 (broker time)

Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of balance

Enable High Impact news filter

The EA works on any symbol and any timeframe but default parameters has been optimized for DJ Cash Index/Futures and can be optimized for other instruments using the Strategy Tester.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 2000 or later

Account type: any (Netting and Hedging supported)

For push notifications: MetaTrader 5 mobile app linked to your account

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always backtest and forward-test any automated system before using it on a live account.