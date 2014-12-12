Price and Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie

4.86
 Crossing of market price and moving average with all kinds of alerts and features to improve visualization on the chart.


Features

  • Crossing of market price and Moving Average (MA) at current bar or at closing of last bar;
  • It can avoid same signals in a row, so it can allow only a buy signal followed by a sell signal and vice versa;
  • MA can be set for any of the following averaging methods: Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear-weighted Moving Average (LWMA);
  • MA can be also set for any averaging period and for any of the following prices: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted;
  • The user can choose the drawing style of MA to improve the visualization on the chart;
  • Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts;
  • By default up arrows are plotted for buying signals and down arrows for selling signals;
  • The user can choose the drawing style of the arrows;
  • It includes a minimum gap value between market price and MA to validate the crossing;
  • It works properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe;
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader platform, regardless of the number of digits or other parameters;
  • Compatible with any other tool (indicator, EA or script) without slowing down the terminal performance and the trading operations.


About Us

We are a small team of coders/traders that provide professional programming services for the trading world, mostly for MetaTrader platform. Our team has around 7 years (as average) of trading experience and about 6 years (as average) dedicated to programming for MetaTrader. We have developed Scripts, Indicators and Expert Advisors for many clients around the world and for our own use.

Reviews 9
Joan
102
Joan 2023.12.19 18:01 
 

Sería muy interesante poder filtrar las señales de compra o venta en funcion de una media móvil y tambien que se pudiera ver mas historial para poder hacer backtesting.

It would be very interesting to be able to filter the buy or sell signals based on a moving average and also to be able to see more history to be able to do backtesting.

kngun
60
kngun 2022.03.18 00:42 
 

Works as advertised

juliea21
424
juliea21 2022.01.12 15:25 
 

Very good it generates push notification to my phone

Make sure you enable 'Send SMS as alert' input parameter (set it to 'true') and you will have push notifications.

Filter:
