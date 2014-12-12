Price and Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie
- Indicators
- Boris Armenteros
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 21 November 2021
- Activations: 20
Features
- Crossing of market price and Moving Average (MA) at current bar or at closing of last bar;
- It can avoid same signals in a row, so it can allow only a buy signal followed by a sell signal and vice versa;
- MA can be set for any of the following averaging methods: Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear-weighted Moving Average (LWMA);
- MA can be also set for any averaging period and for any of the following prices: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted;
- The user can choose the drawing style of MA to improve the visualization on the chart;
- Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts;
- By default up arrows are plotted for buying signals and down arrows for selling signals;
- The user can choose the drawing style of the arrows;
- It includes a minimum gap value between market price and MA to validate the crossing;
- It works properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe;
- Compatible with any MetaTrader platform, regardless of the number of digits or other parameters;
- Compatible with any other tool (indicator, EA or script) without slowing down the terminal performance and the trading operations.
About Us
We are a small team of coders/traders that provide professional programming services for the trading world, mostly for MetaTrader platform. Our team has around 7 years (as average) of trading experience and about 6 years (as average) dedicated to programming for MetaTrader. We have developed Scripts, Indicators and Expert Advisors for many clients around the world and for our own use.
Sería muy interesante poder filtrar las señales de compra o venta en funcion de una media móvil y tambien que se pudiera ver mas historial para poder hacer backtesting.
It would be very interesting to be able to filter the buy or sell signals based on a moving average and also to be able to see more history to be able to do backtesting.