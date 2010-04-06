Price and Moving Average Crossover MT5

Crossing of market price and moving average with all kinds of alerts and features to improve visualization on the chart.


Features

  • Crossing of market price and Moving Average (MA) at current bar or at closing of last bar;
  • It can avoid same signals in a row, so it can allow only a buy signal followed by a sell signal and vice versa;
  • MA can be set for any of the following averaging methods: Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA),  Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear-weighted Moving Average (LWMA);
  • MA can be also set for any averaging period and for any of the following prices: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted;
  • The user can choose the drawing style of MA to improve the visualization on the chart;
  • Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts;
  • By default up arrows are plotted for buying signals and down arrows for selling signals;
  • The user can choose the drawing style of the arrows;
  • It includes a minimum gap value between market price and MA to validate the crossing;
  • It works properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe;
  • Compatible with any MetaTrader platform, regardless of the number of digits or other parameters;
  • Compatible with any other tool (indicator, EA or script) without slowing down the terminal performance and the trading operations.


About Us

We are a small team of coders/traders that provide professional programming services for the trading world, mostly for MetaTrader platform. Our team has around 7 years (as average) of trading experience and about 6 years (as average) dedicated to programming for MetaTrader. We have developed Scripts, Indicators and Expert Advisors for many clients around the world and for our own use.


Recommended products
Bar Sequential
Maximiliano Frisione Figueroa
Indicators
This indicator can help you clearly identify trend changes in both bullish and bearish markets. The indicator compares the closing price of the last candle with the closing price of the candle "X" periods ago (input parameter). In an uptrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes higher than the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. In a downtrend, an initial number '1' is plotted if a candle closes below the closing of a candle "X" periods ago. Subsequent numbers are plotted when e
FREE
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. A
Regression
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
The Regression indicator shows the direction of the trend. The graph shows up to 3 regression lines with different time periods. The straight line is built as the average inside the wave channel of the price movement (shown on one ScreenShot). In this case, you can disable any of the lines. Also, the indicator allows you to change the color for each line. It is interesting to calculate the relative angle in degrees. The angle display can also be turned off. Thanks to this indicator, you can s
MultiTimeFrame Viewer MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
Indicators
Multitimeframe Viewer  HiddenEdge  – HTF Realtime MiniChart A clear view of higher-timeframe structure — directly inside your main chart. No need to switch timeframes anymore. HiddenEdge Multitimeframe Viewer shows the last candles of any higher timeframe in a compact, real-time panel — so you can see the bigger picture while staying focused on execution. Key Features Realtime update: the current higher-timeframe candle is drawn live, updating every second. Select how many candles to display:
FREE
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
Bullhouse WavePrice
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicators
Wave Price Indicator The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves. Price Wave Analysis : Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns ZigZag-based Calculation : Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish wa
Supreme OBV Divergence Indicator
Eveline Van Neyghem
5 (1)
Indicators
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade. We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV. RSI:   https://www.mql5.com/en/
Time and Price Fractal Studies
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Fractal Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc.
FREE
Halley s comet MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Halley´s comet             It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.
High And Low MT5
Dmitriy Parfenovich
Indicators
On the current chart, this indicator displays candlestick highs and lows of another time frame. Input Parameters: TimeFrame - chart time frame whose data will be displayed on the current price chart (by default, H12). Time Zone - shift of the indicator by time zone relative to the broker's time (by default, Broker-1). If the broker's time zone is UTC+1 and the Time Zone parameter is set to Broker-1, the bends of the indicator will be plotted in multiples of Greenwich Time. Indicator buffer value
Two Fibonacci lines with Buy and Sell arrows MT5
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Fibonacci sequence is defined by integer sequence: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... By definition, it starts from 0 and 1, the next number is calculated as a sum of two previous numbers. Instead of the standard moving average, the indicator uses the following calculation of average price: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... This indicator shows 2 moving Fibonacci lines and arrows when 2 these lines crossing each other. If an Aqua line is crossing a Yell
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Indicators
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
Single TF SR Pro
Maksim Golubev
Indicators
Single TF SR Pro   – Support and Resistance Indicator Single TF SR Pro   is a technical analysis tool that automatically detects and displays key support and resistance levels on the chart based on local price extremums. The indicator is designed to work on a selected timeframe and shows only significant levels that appear repeatedly. Key Features Extremum- based level detection — the indicator identifies local highs and lows in historical price data, which are then grouped into common level
Parabolic SAR Deviation BigBeluga
Aleksei Beliakov
Indicators
Parabolic SAR + Deviation   [BigBeluga]   is an enhanced Parabolic SAR indicator designed to detect trends while incorporating deviation levels and trend change markers for added depth in analyzing price movements. Key Features: > Parabolic SAR with Optimized Settings: Built on the classic Parabolic SAR, this version uses predefined default settings to enhance its ability to detect and confirm trends. Clear trend direction is indicated by smooth trend lines, allowing traders to easily visuali
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Support and Resistance Detect Signal
Guilherme Guimaraes Dias
Indicators
The indicator, Support and Resistance Detect Signal automatically detects support and resistance levels and trend lines, emitting a signal whenever the condition is met, as configured. It reads support and resistance drawn manually or automatically built into the chart by other external indicators. Note: Support and Resistance Detect Signal is compatible with almost all external indicators that draw on the chart, support and resistance levels, in addition to trend lines. Discover our Elite v
Identificador de Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Indicators
Identificador de Inside Bar O Inside Bar é uma formação de vela de reversão / continuação, e é um dos padrões de Candle mais operados pelos trader. Esse indicador permite que você identifique um O Inside Bar no gráfico de forma rápida e fácil, lhe permitindo uma tomada de decisão muito rápida e precisa. Sendo ideal para lhe ajudar nas suas diversas estratégias de Day Trade ou swing trade. O visual e a marca registrada da análise gráfica por esse motivo esse indicador conta com 3 opções visuais p
Time Candle Suleiman
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (15)
Indicators
try and test  AI Forecasts MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154838 and test  Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145042   Important Note: The image shown in Screenshots is of my 2 indicators, first one with  Shock Pullback V 3.3  indicator , and other for  Suleiman Levels and RSI Trend V indicator, including of course attached "Time Candle", which is originally part of the comprehensive indicator for advanced analysis and exclusive levels
FREE
Rsi MA Breakout X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot is built on a simple yet powerful concept .C apturing high-probability trend reversals by combining three essential market elements: Moving Average (MA) : to identify the dominant trend and areas of excess. Price Elasticity  : to detect when the market moves too far from its natural balance. RSI (Relative Strength Index)  : to confirm overbought or oversold zones before a potential reversal. This combination allows the robot to enter trades only when condi
Support and Resistance with Trendlines
Ammar Yaseen
Indicators
This indicator would help you I DENTIFY different HORIZONTAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS AND TRENDLINES.  ADVANTAGES: Use up till 5 different levels of Support and Resistance Use up till 5 different trend lines  Use true/false options to display for Support/Resistance or Trend line Image PARAMETERS: nPeriod: the time period to decide  Limits: the candles limit to look back UseHorizontalLines: true/false option to display Horizontal Support and Resistance Lines UseTrendline: true/false option to
Candle patterns scanner with trend filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for Pin bars, Morning/evening stars, Engulfings, Tweezers, Three Line Strikes, Inside bars and Pennants and Triangles.  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Please read more about this option in the product's   blog . Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow
AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Indicators
This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
Multi Andrew PitchFork 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Multi Andrew PitchFork  ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but t
Double top bottom scanner with RSI filter MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double or triple top/bottom formations or a following neckline breakout (confirmed top/bottom). It offers RSI, pin bar, engulfing, tweezer, morning/evening star filters as well divergence filter options which makes it possible to filter out only the strongest setups. The indicator can also be used
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicators
Development of the previous version of the indicator ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - modified standard ZigZag indicator with added information about wave length in points, levels, and different alert logic General Improvements: Code adaptation for MetaTrader 5 Optimized work with graphical objects New Features: Horizontal levels at extremes Selection of level types: horizontal/rays/segments Filter for liquidity levels (not broken by price) Buffer for breakouts: adjusting sensitivity to f
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
KT Market Structure MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
The KT Market Structure intelligently detects and displays Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Equal Highs/Lows (EQL) , and various significant  swing high/low points using our proprietary algorithm for accurate pattern detection. It also offers advanced pattern analysis by effectively demonstrating the captured profit for each pattern. A fully automated EA based on this indicator is available here: KT Market Structure EA MT5 Features Accurate Pattern Detection: Our advance
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
TrackingLevels
Roberto Alvarez
Indicators
TRACKINGLEVELS (SUPPORTS AND RESISTANCES) TrackingLevels is a useful indicator that saves considerable time when a trader starts analyzing a chart. This indicator draw on the chart all the resistances and supports that the market is creating. The resistance and support levels are very important, this levels define areas where there can be a considerable accumulation of sell or buy orders. These are a key areas that every trader must know and keep in mind all the time. This indicator helps the t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, early
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does   not attempt to predict tops or bottoms . It only triggers signals when all three of the following conditions are met: Clea
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify entry points and manage risk effectively. The indicator provides a comprehensive analysis toolkit including signal detection system, automatic Entry/SL/TP management, volume analysis, and real-time performance statistics. User guide to understand the system   |   User guide for other languages KEY FEATURES Signal Detection System The indicator automatically detects potential entry points base
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro – Advanced Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator System SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator system that combines the classic Supertrend with multiple intelligent confirmation filters. The indicator performs efficiently across all timeframes from M1 to H4 and is especially suitable for XAUUSD, BTCUSD and major Forex pairs. It can be used as a standalone system or flexibly integrated into existing trading strategies. The indicator integrates more than 11 filters, including fa
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Indicators
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
More from author
Advanced Price Movement Predictor Basic Edition 5
Boris Armenteros
4.33 (3)
Indicators
It predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on advanced mathematical calculations. Features Estimation of immediate price movement; Calculation of the real market trend; Calculation of the most important support and resistance levels; Algorithms optimized for making complex mathematical calculations with a minimal drain of system resources; Self-adjusting for better performance, so it’s able to work properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe; Compatibl
FREE
Advanced Price Movement Predictor Basic Edition 4
Boris Armenteros
4.67 (3)
Indicators
It predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on advanced mathematical calculations. Features Estimation of immediate price movement; Calculation of the real market trend; Calculation of the most important support and resistance levels; Algorithms optimized for making complex mathematical calculations with a minimal drain of system resources; Self-adjusting for better performance, so it’s able to work properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe; Compatibl
FREE
AMA Adaptive Moving Average Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
5 (2)
Indicators
Signals and Alerts for AMA (Adaptive Moving Average) indicator based on these MQL5 posts:   Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)   and   Signals of the Indicator Adaptive Moving Average . Note : this tool is based on the code of AMA indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable
FREE
Accelerator Decelerator Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
Indicators
Signals and Alerts for Accelerator/Decelerator indicator based on these MQL5 posts: Accelerator Oscillator and Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator . Note : this tool is based on the code of Accelerator indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable arrows. By d
FREE
Advanced Price Movement Predictor Pro Edition MT4
Boris Armenteros
4.27 (11)
Indicators
It predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on advanced mathematical calculations. Features Estimation of immediate price movement; Calculation of the real market trend; Calculation of the most important support and resistance levels; Algorithms optimized for making complex mathematical calculations with a minimal drain of system resources; Self-adjusting for better performance, so it’s able to work properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe; Compatibl
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
Price and Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie
Boris Armenteros
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Crossing of market price and moving average with all kinds of alerts and features to improve visualization on the chart. Features Crossing of market price and Moving Average (MA) at current bar or at closing of last bar; It can avoid same signals in a row, so it can allow only a buy signal followed by a sell signal and vice versa; MA can be set for any of the following averaging methods: Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA), Linear-weigh
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Stochastic Oscillator Crossing Levels Alerts Serie
Boris Armenteros
Indicators
This indicator triggers an alert for one of the most popular methods used in Stochastic Oscillator. This is as follow: a buying alert when the Oscillator (either MAIN [%K] or SIGNAL [%D]) falls below a specific level (e.g., 20) and then rises above that level. a selling alert when the Oscillator rises above a specific level (e.g., 80) and then falls below that level. Note: this tool was developed based on the code of Stochastic Oscillator indicator included by default in MetaTrader 4 terminal F
Advanced Price Movement Predictor Pro Edition MT5
Boris Armenteros
2.5 (4)
Indicators
It predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on advanced mathematical calculations. Features Estimation of immediate price movement; Calculation of the real market trend; Calculation of the most important support and resistance levels; Algorithms optimized for making complex mathematical calculations with a minimal drain of system resources; Self-adjusting for better performance, so it’s able to work properly at any symbol (no matter how exotic it is) and any timeframe; Compatibl
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Indicators
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review