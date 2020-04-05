UT Bot Alerts EA

UT Bot Alerts EA — Automated Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot Alerts EA brings the power of one of TradingView's most popular indicators directly to MetaTrader 5, fully automated.

What it does

This EA reads the UT Bot Alerts logic — an ATR-based trailing stop system that detects momentum shifts and trend direction — and executes trades automatically on your chart. No manual intervention needed. The indicator is fully embedded, no separate installation required.

Visual & Alerts

Once attached, the EA displays the Supertrend line and buy/sell arrows directly on your chart. Screen alerts and sound notifications are included and fully configurable.

Money Management

Choose between fixed lot size or automatic risk percentage per trade. Default is 1% risk per trade, calculated dynamically based on the ATR stop level.

Recommended Settings

Best results on H2 and H4 timeframes on major forex pairs. Signals validated against the original TradingView indicator — same entries, same timeframe.

Backtest Results (EURUSD H2, 100% tick quality, default settings)

  • Profit Factor: 1.55
  • Max Drawdown: less than 10%
  • Total trades: 145
  • Win Rate: 45% with 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio
  • Recommended settings: Forex majors (H2, sensitivity 2, ATR 10, SL x 1.5, TP x 3). XAUUSD (H4, sensitivity 1, ATR 10, SL x 2, TP x 4)

Credits

This EA is based on the UT Bot Alerts indicator concept originally developed by @Yo_adriiiiaan on TradingView, with the original idea by @HPotter, and the alerts version by @QuantNomad. Full credit to these authors for their open-source contribution to the trading community.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before using real funds. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.


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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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