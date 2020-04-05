UT Bot Alerts EA — Automated Trend Trading for MetaTrader 5

UT Bot Alerts EA brings the power of one of TradingView's most popular indicators directly to MetaTrader 5, fully automated.

What it does

This EA reads the UT Bot Alerts logic — an ATR-based trailing stop system that detects momentum shifts and trend direction — and executes trades automatically on your chart. No manual intervention needed. The indicator is fully embedded, no separate installation required.

Visual & Alerts

Once attached, the EA displays the Supertrend line and buy/sell arrows directly on your chart. Screen alerts and sound notifications are included and fully configurable.

Money Management

Choose between fixed lot size or automatic risk percentage per trade. Default is 1% risk per trade, calculated dynamically based on the ATR stop level.

Recommended Settings

Best results on H2 and H4 timeframes on major forex pairs. Signals validated against the original TradingView indicator — same entries, same timeframe.

Backtest Results (EURUSD H2, 100% tick quality, default settings)

Profit Factor: 1.55

Max Drawdown: less than 10%

Total trades: 145

Win Rate: 45% with 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio

Recommended settings: Forex majors (H2, sensitivity 2, ATR 10, SL x 1.5, TP x 3). XAUUSD (H4, sensitivity 1, ATR 10, SL x 2, TP x 4)

Credits

This EA is based on the UT Bot Alerts indicator concept originally developed by @Yo_adriiiiaan on TradingView, with the original idea by @HPotter, and the alerts version by @QuantNomad. Full credit to these authors for their open-source contribution to the trading community.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account before using real funds. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred.