ICT Kill Zone Panel Sessions Boxes and Clocks

  • Индикаторы
  • Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed
    Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed

    Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed

    • ICT Indicator Developer & Trader в  Independent Trading Tools Developer
    • Египет
    • 269
    Трейдер ICT и инженер с более чем 20-летним профессиональным опытом. Я создаю точные торговые инструменты, которые лично использую каждый день на реальных рынках. Мои индикаторы разработаны на основе методологии ICT — Kill Zones, Key Levels, FVG, VWAP и CRT. Каждый инструмент был создан потому, что
  • Версия: 1.0
I spent months searching for a complete ICT Kill Zone panel for MT5 
and could never find one that had everything in a single indicator. 
So I built it myself and have been using it on live markets every day.

This is the panel I always wanted but could never find.

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SESSION BOXES
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Five ICT Kill Zones drawn automatically on your chart:

- Asia Kill Zone (20:00 - 00:00 NY Time)
- London Kill Zone (02:00 - 05:00 NY Time)
- NY AM Session (09:30 - 11:00 NY Time)
- Lunch Session (12:00 - 13:00 NY Time)
- NY PM Session (13:30 - 16:00 NY Time)

Each session draws a colored box with its High and Low. 
Dotted lines extend from the session High and Low so you can 
track swept levels for the rest of the trading day.
Up to 3 days of session boxes displayed by default.

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LIVE COUNTDOWN TIMER
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Always know exactly where you are in the trading day:

- Displays which Kill Zone is currently active
- Counts down in real time (HH:MM:SS) to the next session
- Color changes per session for instant recognition
- Never miss a Kill Zone opening again

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MARKET CLOCK PANEL
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Five clocks displayed simultaneously:

- Server Time
- Your Local Time (fully customizable label and UTC offset)
- Tokyo Time 
- London Time 
- New York Time 

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PRICE INFORMATION
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- Live current price
- Daily Change %
- Weekly Change %
- Candle countdown timer — seconds remaining on current candle

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VERTICAL LINES
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Automatic vertical lines for key market open times:
- London Open (LO)
- London Close (LC)
- New York Open (NYO)

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FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
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- Your local timezone label and UTC offset
- Individual colors for each session box
- Individual colors for each session High and Low line
- Adjustable Kill Zone start and end times
- Lookback days for session boxes (1 to 5 days)
- Toggle vertical lines on or off
- Works on all intraday timeframes (M1 to M15)

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COMPATIBLE WITH
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- All Forex pairs
- Indices — NAS100, US500, DOW30
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Any MT5 instrument
- Best on M1, M5, M15, timeframes

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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- LocalTimeLabel — Your city name displayed on the panel
- Local_UTC_Offset — Your timezone offset from server time
- Tokyo_UTC_Offset — Tokyo offset from server time
- London_UTC_Offset — London offset from server time
- NewYork_UTC_Offset — New York offset from server time
- ShowVerticalLines — Show or hide LO, LC, NYO lines
- DrawKillZoneBoxes — Enable or disable session boxes
- BoxLookbackDays — How many past days to draw (1 to 5)
- AsiaBoxColor, LondonBoxColor, NYAMBoxColor — Box colors
- AsiaLineColor, LondonLineColor, NYAMLineColor — H/L line colors
- Kill Zone start and end times — fully adjustable
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Ihor Otkydach
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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