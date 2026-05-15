ICT Kill Zone Panel Sessions Boxes and Clocks

I spent months searching for a complete ICT Kill Zone panel for MT5

and could never find one that had everything in a single indicator.

So I built it myself and have been using it on live markets every day.





This is the panel I always wanted but could never find.





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SESSION BOXES

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Five ICT Kill Zones drawn automatically on your chart:





- Asia Kill Zone (20:00 - 00:00 NY Time)

- London Kill Zone (02:00 - 05:00 NY Time)

- NY AM Session (09:30 - 11:00 NY Time)

- Lunch Session (12:00 - 13:00 NY Time)

- NY PM Session (13:30 - 16:00 NY Time)





Each session draws a colored box with its High and Low.

Dotted lines extend from the session High and Low so you can

track swept levels for the rest of the trading day.

Up to 3 days of session boxes displayed by default.





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LIVE COUNTDOWN TIMER

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Always know exactly where you are in the trading day:





- Displays which Kill Zone is currently active

- Counts down in real time (HH:MM:SS) to the next session

- Color changes per session for instant recognition

- Never miss a Kill Zone opening again





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MARKET CLOCK PANEL

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Five clocks displayed simultaneously:





- Server Time

- Your Local Time (fully customizable label and UTC offset)

- Tokyo Time

- London Time

- New York Time





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PRICE INFORMATION

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- Live current price

- Daily Change %

- Weekly Change %

- Candle countdown timer — seconds remaining on current candle





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VERTICAL LINES

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Automatic vertical lines for key market open times:

- London Open (LO)

- London Close (LC)

- New York Open (NYO)





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FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

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- Your local timezone label and UTC offset

- Individual colors for each session box

- Individual colors for each session High and Low line

- Adjustable Kill Zone start and end times

- Lookback days for session boxes (1 to 5 days)

- Toggle vertical lines on or off

- Works on all intraday timeframes (M1 to M15)





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COMPATIBLE WITH

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- All Forex pairs

- Indices — NAS100, US500, DOW30

- Gold (XAUUSD)

- Any MT5 instrument

- Best on M1, M5, M15, timeframes





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INPUT PARAMETERS

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- LocalTimeLabel — Your city name displayed on the panel

- Local_UTC_Offset — Your timezone offset from server time

- Tokyo_UTC_Offset — Tokyo offset from server time

- London_UTC_Offset — London offset from server time

- NewYork_UTC_Offset — New York offset from server time

- ShowVerticalLines — Show or hide LO, LC, NYO lines

- DrawKillZoneBoxes — Enable or disable session boxes

- BoxLookbackDays — How many past days to draw (1 to 5)

- AsiaBoxColor, LondonBoxColor, NYAMBoxColor — Box colors

- AsiaLineColor, LondonLineColor, NYAMLineColor — H/L line colors

- Kill Zone start and end times — fully adjustable