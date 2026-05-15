ICT Kill Zone Panel Sessions Boxes and Clocks
- 指标
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Mostafa Essam Kamaleldin Mohammed我是一名拥有20多年专业经验的ICT交易者和工程师。我开发的交易工具是我每天在真实市场中亲自使用的精准工具。我的指标基于ICT方法论设计——包括Kill Zones、关键价位、FVG、VWAP和CRT。我发布的每一个工具都是因为我在市场上找不到它而自己开发的。我交易NAS100、外汇和黄金。
- 版本: 1.0
I spent months searching for a complete ICT Kill Zone panel for MT5
and could never find one that had everything in a single indicator.
So I built it myself and have been using it on live markets every day.
This is the panel I always wanted but could never find.
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SESSION BOXES
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Five ICT Kill Zones drawn automatically on your chart:
- Asia Kill Zone (20:00 - 00:00 NY Time)
- London Kill Zone (02:00 - 05:00 NY Time)
- NY AM Session (09:30 - 11:00 NY Time)
- Lunch Session (12:00 - 13:00 NY Time)
- NY PM Session (13:30 - 16:00 NY Time)
Each session draws a colored box with its High and Low.
Dotted lines extend from the session High and Low so you can
track swept levels for the rest of the trading day.
Up to 3 days of session boxes displayed by default.
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LIVE COUNTDOWN TIMER
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Always know exactly where you are in the trading day:
- Displays which Kill Zone is currently active
- Counts down in real time (HH:MM:SS) to the next session
- Color changes per session for instant recognition
- Never miss a Kill Zone opening again
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MARKET CLOCK PANEL
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Five clocks displayed simultaneously:
- Server Time
- Your Local Time (fully customizable label and UTC offset)
- Tokyo Time
- London Time
- New York Time
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PRICE INFORMATION
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- Live current price
- Daily Change %
- Weekly Change %
- Candle countdown timer — seconds remaining on current candle
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VERTICAL LINES
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Automatic vertical lines for key market open times:
- London Open (LO)
- London Close (LC)
- New York Open (NYO)
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FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
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- Your local timezone label and UTC offset
- Individual colors for each session box
- Individual colors for each session High and Low line
- Adjustable Kill Zone start and end times
- Lookback days for session boxes (1 to 5 days)
- Toggle vertical lines on or off
- Works on all intraday timeframes (M1 to M15)
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COMPATIBLE WITH
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- All Forex pairs
- Indices — NAS100, US500, DOW30
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Any MT5 instrument
- Best on M1, M5, M15, timeframes
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INPUT PARAMETERS
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- LocalTimeLabel — Your city name displayed on the panel
- Local_UTC_Offset — Your timezone offset from server time
- Tokyo_UTC_Offset — Tokyo offset from server time
- London_UTC_Offset — London offset from server time
- NewYork_UTC_Offset — New York offset from server time
- ShowVerticalLines — Show or hide LO, LC, NYO lines
- DrawKillZoneBoxes — Enable or disable session boxes
- BoxLookbackDays — How many past days to draw (1 to 5)
- AsiaBoxColor, LondonBoxColor, NYAMBoxColor — Box colors
- AsiaLineColor, LondonLineColor, NYAMLineColor — H/L line colors
- Kill Zone start and end times — fully adjustable