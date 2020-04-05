BreakEdgeGold

BreakEdge Gold Pro v3.0

XAUUSD H1, Breakout EA

No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. One trade at a time. A fixed, visible stop loss on every position, from the moment it opens.

BreakEdge captures daily range breakouts on Gold via Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed at the extremes of the last 24 hours.

Verified results

This EA's performance tracking is published via an MQL5 Signal linked to this product (see the "Signals" tab on this page). Statistics are calculated and certified directly by MQL5, with no filtering or reprocessing on our end.

+76.06% gain, €5,000 grown to €8,805

173 trades, 51% win rate

Profit Factor: 1.88, Max Drawdown: 8.46%

7,941 pips gained in total, Average win: 163.6 pips/winning trade, Average loss: 75.9 pips/losing trade

Expectancy: +45.9 pips / trade (≈ €22 per trade)

Figures from a demo account, tracked in real time via the linked MQL5 Signal. Not projections, not a curve-fitted backtest. Tracking updates will also be posted in this product's Blog section.

The v3.0 engine

Tightened automatic break-even The stop loss moves into profit as soon as floating gain reaches +80 points, locking in +40 guaranteed points on every winning position.

Smart ATR filter The EA only triggers when Gold's volatility is sufficient (ATR ≥ 1200 pts). Fewer trades, higher quality.

Fixed parameters Take profit: 500 pts, Stop loss: 120 pts, Max position duration: 48h

No black box, no AI or neural network claims. A pure breakout algorithm, with every rule auditable trade by trade.

What this EA never does

No martingale or lot multiplication after a loss

No grid, no basket trading

No hedging

No hidden stop loss: every position displays its SL from the moment it opens

Configuration

Only one setting to adjust: position sizing. Everything else is pre-calibrated and should not be changed without going through a full validation phase.

Recommended sizing Auto Lot Sizing: enabled, Balance Per Lot: 300 (conservative) / 200 (moderate) / 100 (aggressive), Maximum Lot Size: 3.0

Guide by capital

Capital Balance Per Lot Max Lots Target Drawdown €1,000 300 0.5 ~6% €5,000 300 1.0 ~6% €10,000 200 3.0 ~8% €50,000 150 5.0 ~10%

Minimum recommended capital: €500. Optimal capital: €1,000 and above.

Engine parameters (do not modify) TP 500 pts / SL 120 pts / BE Trigger 80 pts / BE Offset 40 pts / ATR Min 1200 pts / Lookback 24 candles

Installation

Attach the EA to XAUUSD on H1 Set BalancePerLot according to your chosen risk profile Enable AutoTrading Run on a VPS for continuous 24/7 operation

Compatible with any ECN/RAW broker, spread < 30 pts on Gold. Validated on Vantage Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone.

Support

Support is provided exclusively via this product's comments section or through MQL5 private messaging. Please use comments for general questions, they benefit all users.

Disclaimer

Trading Gold on margin carries a high level of risk. Past performance, whether from a demo or a live account, does not guarantee future results. The statistics shown come from a demo account tracked via an MQL5 Signal; real market conditions (slippage, requotes, latency) may cause results to vary. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.