GoldZilla 101 EA

GoldZilla 101: The right Direction analyzer for GOLD / XAUUSD SILVER EURUSD GBPUSD INDEX

Professional MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for precision automated trading. optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Advanced MetaTrader 5 robot Reliable automated trading bot with integrated risk management and margin awareness.

Optimized to catching the right direction

How Can use it :

GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the buy entry and disable the sell without stuck in front of the chart

GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the Sell entry and disable the buy without stuck in front of the chart

GoldZilla 101 : you can know the right confirmed direction with best risk management

GoldZilla 101 : tp and sl best performance with Fibonacci concept 3 5 8 13 in $ for each 0.01 adjust your own and in here for support

: is avoiding trading on low momentum or manipulation phase





: is thinking and analyzing the chart for you , you have only to manage your best way to use it .

Why GoldZilla 101 Stands Out

GoldZilla doesn't just trade; it tramples market inefficiency while respecting your account’s "personal space." It combines momentum filtering with defensive math to keep your equity safe.

Intelligent Momentum Entry:

Margin-Aware Lot Sizing:

Adaptive Trailing Stop:

Technical Specifications





Strategy Type catch the right Momentum and trend with lower risk Risk Control Dynamic Percentage-based Risk make it on to control lot size Broker Compatibility Fully optimized for ECN and Hedging accounts Safety Logic Built-in Margin-scaling and Stops-level padding





How to Deploy

Input Your Risk: Set your InpRiskPercent (how much of your balance you want to risk per trade). Magic Number: Ensure your MagicNumber is unique to avoid conflict with other EAs. Set Your Limits: Define your InpStopLoss and InpTakeProfit in points. GoldZilla 101 will handle the rest of the math to ensure they are valid on your specific broker.

GoldZilla 101 is designed to be lean, fast, and compliant with the highest coding standards on the MQL5 Market.

Instrument Specifications Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD try with Pairs check your best performance configuration

Timeframe: Auto



Account Requirements

Type: Hedging

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200

Leverage 1:200



Best broker : row spreads

