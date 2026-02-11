GoldZilla 101 EA

GoldZilla 101: The right Direction analyzer for GOLD / XAUUSD SILVER EURUSD GBPUSD INDEX 

Professional MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for precision automated trading. optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Advanced MetaTrader 5 robot Reliable automated trading bot with integrated risk management and margin awareness.

Optimized to catching the right direction 

How Can use it :

GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the buy entry and disable the sell without stuck in front of the chart 

GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the Sell entry and disable the buy without stuck in front of the chart 

GoldZilla 101 : you can know the right confirmed direction with best risk management 

GoldZilla 101 : tp and sl best performance with Fibonacci concept 3 5 8 13 in $ for each 0.01 adjust your own and in here for support 

GoldZilla 101 : is avoiding trading on low momentum or manipulation phase 


GoldZilla 101 : is thinking and analyzing the chart for you , you have only to manage your best way to use it .

 

All Configuration Set Files for back-test and live accounts 

All Experts for back-Test find the new free versions before change to paid

Support group or DM for any support 

Why GoldZilla 101 Stands Out

GoldZilla doesn't just trade; it tramples market inefficiency while respecting your account’s "personal space." It combines momentum filtering with defensive math to keep your equity safe.

  • Intelligent Momentum Entry: 

  • Margin-Aware Lot Sizing: 

  • Adaptive Trailing Stop: 

Technical Specifications
Strategy Type catch the right Momentum and trend with lower risk 
Risk Control Dynamic Percentage-based Risk make it on to control lot size
Broker Compatibility Fully optimized for ECN and Hedging accounts
Safety Logic Built-in Margin-scaling and Stops-level padding


How to Deploy

  1. Input Your Risk: Set your InpRiskPercent (how much of your balance you want to risk per trade).

  2. Magic Number: Ensure your MagicNumber is unique to avoid conflict with other EAs.

  3. Set Your Limits: Define your InpStopLoss and InpTakeProfit in points. GoldZilla 101 will handle the rest of the math to ensure they are valid on your specific broker.

GoldZilla 101 is designed to be lean, fast, and compliant with the highest coding standards on the MQL5 Market.

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD      try with Pairs check your best performance configuration
  • Timeframe: Auto

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200
  • Leverage  1:200
  • Best broker : row spreads 

 Tips and tricks of GoldZilla 101

  • Tp 8$ or 13$ for 0.01 lot
  • Tp 50$or80$or130$for0.1lot 
  • Best risk management to protect your fund with take your profit on the day and run
  • You can enable buy only and catch the trend from the lowest point
  • You can enable sell only and catch the trend from the highest point
  • justify the lot and work with it on the pairs or index 
  • If you need support with configuration contact me direct you are welcome 
  • If you evaluate my products to be better you will get good offers 
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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