GoldZilla 101 EA
- Experts
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Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed AliI am an Engineer and developer with many years of practice in trading, programming, and automating trading strategies. Over the years,
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 11 February 2026
- Activations: 5
GoldZilla 101: The right Direction analyzer for GOLD / XAUUSD SILVER EURUSD GBPUSD INDEX
Professional MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for precision automated trading. optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Advanced MetaTrader 5 robot Reliable automated trading bot with integrated risk management and margin awareness.
Optimized to catching the right direction
How Can use it :
GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the buy entry and disable the sell without stuck in front of the chart
GoldZilla 101 : you can catch the Sell entry and disable the buy without stuck in front of the chart
GoldZilla 101 : you can know the right confirmed direction with best risk management
GoldZilla 101 : tp and sl best performance with Fibonacci concept 3 5 8 13 in $ for each 0.01 adjust your own and in here for supportGoldZilla 101 : is avoiding trading on low momentum or manipulation phase
GoldZilla 101 : is thinking and analyzing the chart for you , you have only to manage your best way to use it .
All Configuration Set Files for back-test and live accounts
All Experts for back-Test find the new free versions before change to paid
Support group or DM for any support
Why GoldZilla 101 Stands Out
GoldZilla doesn't just trade; it tramples market inefficiency while respecting your account’s "personal space." It combines momentum filtering with defensive math to keep your equity safe.
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Intelligent Momentum Entry:
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Margin-Aware Lot Sizing:
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Adaptive Trailing Stop:
Technical Specifications
|Strategy Type
|catch the right Momentum and trend with lower risk
|Risk Control
|Dynamic Percentage-based Risk make it on to control lot size
|Broker Compatibility
|Fully optimized for ECN and Hedging accounts
|Safety Logic
|Built-in Margin-scaling and Stops-level padding
How to Deploy
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Input Your Risk: Set your InpRiskPercent (how much of your balance you want to risk per trade).
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Magic Number: Ensure your MagicNumber is unique to avoid conflict with other EAs.
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Set Your Limits: Define your InpStopLoss and InpTakeProfit in points. GoldZilla 101 will handle the rest of the math to ensure they are valid on your specific broker.
GoldZilla 101 is designed to be lean, fast, and compliant with the highest coding standards on the MQL5 Market.
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD try with Pairs check your best performance configuration
- Timeframe: Auto
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200
- Leverage 1:200
- Best broker : row spreads
Tips and tricks of GoldZilla 101
- Tp 8$ or 13$ for 0.01 lot
- Tp 50$or80$or130$for0.1lot
- Best risk management to protect your fund with take your profit on the day and run
- You can enable buy only and catch the trend from the lowest point
- You can enable sell only and catch the trend from the highest point
- justify the lot and work with it on the pairs or index
- If you need support with configuration contact me direct you are welcome
- If you evaluate my products to be better you will get good offers