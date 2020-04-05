Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro

Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro: The Elite Probability Engine For Gold Scalping 

Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro is a high-performance, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the modern trader who demands precision, speed, and a statistical edge. Unlike standard "grid" or "martingale" bots that rely on luck, Quantum Pulse uses a multidimensional probability matrix to identify high-probability trend exhaustion and explosive reversal points.

Best for  :  Scalper ,  Reversal Signal ,  Gold EA ,  Quantum ,  Professional ,  ATR Stop Loss ,  No Martingale ,  High Win Rate ,  XAUUSD ,  Institutional .

  The Quantum Advantage

At the heart of this EA is the Quantum Probability Engine. It doesn't just wait for an indicator cross; it calculates a real-time "Long vs. Short" bias by analyzing real-time market conditions and price action simultaneously. It only strikes when the mathematical "Pulse" of the market confirms a high-probability reversal.

 Elite Performance Features

  • Precision Entry Core: Combines Market direction Power and volatility checks with trend-following logic for surgical entries.

  • Intelligent Probability Filter: Includes a built-in MinProbDiff threshold. The EA ignores weak signals and only executes when the statistical bias is in your favor.

  • Adaptive Risk Architecture: Automatically calculates SL and TP using ATR-based volatility or Recent Swing High/Low logic to protect your capital.

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Features a professional Trailing Stop and a "Lock-In" Breakeven mode to ensure winning trades don't turn into losers.

  • MQL5 Optimized: Fully compliant with broker StopLevels and FreezeLevels—engineered for low-latency execution and zero modification errors.

   
Optimized Trading Specifications

Feature Recommendation
Best Timeframes M5 / M15 (For pure scalping) Best performance on M30 or H1 (For day trading).
Target Assets  XAUUSD (Gold)
Account Type Raw Spread / ECN (Crucial for scalping performance).
Minimum Balance $200(using 0.01 lots) for testing and slow growing or $1,000+ for Risk % mode.
Execution Mode Hedging or Netting (Fully compatible).

Pro Strategies for Maximum Results

  1. The Gold Pulse (XAUUSD): Use the SL_ATR_MULTIPLE setting on the M15 timeframe. Gold's volatility allows the Quantum Engine to catch massive "reversal pulses" that typical scalpers miss.

  2. The Conservative Scalper: Set inp_SignalMode to SIG_BOTH. This requires both the RPS logic and UT Bot to agree, resulting in fewer trades but a significantly higher win rate.

  3. The Probability Edge: Keep inp_MinProbDiff at 5.0% or higher. This ensures the EA only enters when there is a clear "Quantum Bias" in the market.

No Dangerous Logic

  • NO Martingale.

  • NO Grid Trading.

  • NO Arbitrage.

  • Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss from the millisecond it opens.

Why choose Quantum Pulse Scalper Pro?

In a market filled with "black box" bots, Quantum Pulse provides a transparent, logic-driven approach to scalping. It is designed to be your most reliable tool for extracting pips from the market's daily volatility.

Elevate your trading to the Quantum level. Download the demo today.

Final Advice for Success:

  • VPS: Always run this on a high-speed VPS to ensure the "Pulse" entries are executed at the best possible price.

  • Spread: If the spread on your broker exceeds 20 pips, the EA will automatically pause to protect you (adjustable via inp_MaxSpreadPips ).

  • Backtesting: Run your backtests using "Every Tick based on Real Ticks" for 100% accuracy in your results.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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