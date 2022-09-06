USOIL Sniper Bot

This EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and executes the trades using the moving average, stochastic indicator.

This is a bucket order scalping EA. it opens entries at once and the programmed lot size is 0.01, TP is 30 pips, and 15 pips SL. Lot size can be modified, TP/SL, and the number of entries to your choice.

Recommended currency pairs and TP pips for this EA:
* USOIL
* XAUUSD, US30. But the TP/SL pips are calculated differently.
* All currency pairs. 

TP/SL Settings:
XAUUSD: 300 PIPS = 30 PIPS
USOIL: 300 PIPS = 30 PIPS
CURRENCY PAIRS (GBPUSD, EURUSD,ETC) : 30 PIPS = 30 PIPS

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Caleb Masara
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Discover the power of our advanced scalping robot, designed to optimize your trading strategy. Our EA utilizes state-of-the-art algorithms and technical indicators to identify highly profitable buy and sell trades in the dynamic market. By leveraging the Moving Average and Stochastic indicators, it precisely "snipes" entries at strategic market points, ensuring swift execution and maximizing your chances of success. This EA operates as a "bucket order" scalper, simultaneously opening multiple t
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