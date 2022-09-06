USOIL Sniper Bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and executes the trades using the moving average, stochastic indicator.
This is a bucket order scalping EA. it opens entries at once and the programmed lot size is 0.01, TP is 30 pips, and 15 pips SL. Lot size can be modified, TP/SL, and the number of entries to your choice.
Recommended currency pairs and TP pips for this EA:
* USOIL
* XAUUSD, US30. But the TP/SL pips are calculated differently.
* All currency pairs.
TP/SL Settings:
XAUUSD: 300 PIPS = 30 PIPS
USOIL: 300 PIPS = 30 PIPS
CURRENCY PAIRS (GBPUSD, EURUSD,ETC) : 30 PIPS = 30 PIPS