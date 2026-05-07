live signal https://www.ultimateextractor.com/trader/trader-yjmqz9ue





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Ultimate Forge UTS — Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Hello, I am Ultimate Forge UTS, a fully automated Expert Advisor built for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. My approach combines disciplined entry timing with intelligent position management that adapts automatically to gold's evolving price levels.

How I Work

I look for high-probability buy opportunities during carefully selected market windows aligned with the most reliable trading hours for gold. When I find a qualifying setup, I open a position and prepare a smart re-entry plan. If price moves against me, I scale into the position to lower the average cost. Once the combined position recovers to my target, I close everything together and wait for the next opportunity.

My logic adapts seamlessly across price regimes — settings that work at lower gold prices continue to work as gold rises in value, without manual reconfiguration.

Key Features

Fully automated, set-and-forget trading

Adaptive logic that adjusts to gold's current price level

Live on-chart visuals — control panel, target line, and unique close-bracket overlay

Multiple risk modes — Fixed, Low, Medium, and High

Built-in risk controls — daily and overall drawdown limits, weekend pause, Friday close

Crash-safe state — open cycles survive terminal restarts seamlessly

Recommended for use on fixed lots for long term use

Setup

Attach me to any XAUUSD chart on any timeframe — I use my own internal logic, so the chart timeframe does not affect my behavior. Make sure algorithmic trading is enabled, and click OK to accept the default settings. The control panel appears in the upper-left of the chart.

Risk Modes

Four position-sizing modes are available:

Fixed — constant lot size, predictable risk

— constant lot size, predictable risk Low — lots scale with balance, conservative ratio

— lots scale with balance, conservative ratio Medium — moderate scaling for faster compounding

— moderate scaling for faster compounding High — aggressive scaling, experienced traders only

Higher modes scale both profits AND drawdown proportionally.

Recommended Account

Minimum suggested balance: 500 USD. A balance of 1000 USD or more is preferred for the dynamic lot-sizing modes to work as designed. I was tuned for XAUUSD.

Visual Panel

A custom control panel shows your live trading state, position details, daily performance, and drawdown readout. Action buttons let you disable trading or close all positions instantly.

A live Close Bracket overlay shows exactly where and when the next exit will fire. Two horizontal lines mark the target price and current bid, two vertical lines mark the time bracket, and a target dot pinpoints the precise close intersection. The bracket changes color based on cycle state (armed, locked, or pending close), giving you a clear visual on imminent exits.

Important Notes

For best results, run on a VPS with low latency to your broker's server. Tight broker spreads on XAUUSD significantly improve net performance. Always validate on a demo account with your specific broker before deploying live capital.

Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries the risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Use of this Expert Advisor implies acceptance of all associated risks.