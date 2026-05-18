My Trading

Diamond DE40

18 May 2026, 08:59
Fanur Galamov
Fanur Galamov
0
359

Dear friends! 

⚠️ Please note ICMarkets and lot of other brokers switched terminal time to GMT+3.
✅ Check your broker GMT and if it needed set parameter ServerGMT = 3. Feel free contact me and and I help 👌


Diamond DE40 MT5

  • Platform MT5;
  • ECN account;
  • Symbol: DE40;
  • Timeframe H1.
  • Minimal deposit $500;
  • Recommended deposit $1000.
  • Stable and fast VPS.


Diamond DE40 perfomance:

   


Trading modes:

DE40 SSL:


DE40 MDD:


DE40 RM3:




How to install 

  1. Setup news filter.
  2. Attach Diamond DE40  to the chart of traiding pair DE40.
  3. Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file. 
  4. Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.


News filter setup

  1. Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors. 
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
  3. At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value. 
NF3


Diamond DE40 MT5 v.1.8 settings: