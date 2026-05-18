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Dear friends!
⚠️ Please note ICMarkets and lot of other brokers switched terminal time to GMT+3.
✅ Check your broker GMT and if it needed set parameter ServerGMT = 3. Feel free contact me and and I help 👌
- Platform MT5;
- ECN account;
- Symbol: DE40;
- Timeframe H1.
- Minimal deposit $500;
- Recommended deposit $1000.
- Stable and fast VPS.
Diamond DE40 perfomance:
Trading modes:
DE40 SSL:
DE40 MDD:
DE40 RM3:
How to install
- Setup news filter.
- Attach Diamond DE40 to the chart of traiding pair DE40.
- Download .set files. Press "Load" button and for each pair apply suitable .set file.
- Allow live trading and turn on AutoTrading button at top panel of terminal.
News filter setup
- Go to terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
- Allow "Web Requests" and add to the list news calendar link "https://forexsb.com"
- At ServerGMT parameter set your broker GMT value.
Diamond DE40 MT5 v.1.8 settings:
Files:
DE40_H1_SSL3.set 7 kb
DE40_H1_SSL5.set 7 kb
DE40_H1_BRN_SSL3.set 7 kb
DE40_H1_BRN_SSL5.set 7 kb
DE40_H1_BRM3.set 7 kb
DE40_H1_BRMD2_5.set 7 kb