Golden Shark bot

H4 Candle Flip EA – Smart, Simple, Powerful

The H4 Candle Flip EA is a clean and intelligent trading system designed to catch strong market moves with precision—without overcomplicating your trading.

🔥 Key Advantages

1. Trades Only High-Quality Setups

This EA operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, meaning fewer but more reliable trades. It avoids market noise and focuses on strong directional moves. Has shown positive results on backtest

2. Automatic Trend Detection

It reads the previous candle direction:

Bullish candle → opens a Buy

Bearish candle → opens a Sell

Simple logic, but highly effective in trending markets.

3. Smart “Flip” Technology

When the market changes direction, the EA:

Closes the current trade

Instantly opens a new one in the opposite direction

This keeps you aligned with the market at all times—no hesitation, no missed opportunities.

4. Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Sizing

Your account is protected with built-in risk management:

Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage

Adjusts position size depending on stop loss distance

Helps maintain consistent growth while controlling drawdown

5. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

Includes a Stop Buffer system, which:

Prevents premature stop-outs caused by volatility

Works especially well on fast-moving pairs like gold

6. Clean and Efficient Execution

Trades only once per new H4 candle (no overtrading)

No unnecessary indicators slowing performance

Lightweight and fast execution

7. Broker-Safe Lot Handling