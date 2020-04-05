Golden Shark bot
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 1 июня 2026
- Активации: 5
H4 Candle Flip EA – Smart, Simple, Powerful
The H4 Candle Flip EA is a clean and intelligent trading system designed to catch strong market moves with precision—without overcomplicating your trading.
🔥 Key Advantages
1. Trades Only High-Quality Setups
This EA operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe, meaning fewer but more reliable trades. It avoids market noise and focuses on strong directional moves. Has shown positive results on backtest
2. Automatic Trend Detection
It reads the previous candle direction:
- Bullish candle → opens a Buy
- Bearish candle → opens a Sell
Simple logic, but highly effective in trending markets.
3. Smart “Flip” Technology
When the market changes direction, the EA:
- Closes the current trade
- Instantly opens a new one in the opposite direction
This keeps you aligned with the market at all times—no hesitation, no missed opportunities.
4. Dynamic Risk-Based Lot Sizing
Your account is protected with built-in risk management:
- Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage
- Adjusts position size depending on stop loss distance
- Helps maintain consistent growth while controlling drawdown
5. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Includes a Stop Buffer system, which:
- Prevents premature stop-outs caused by volatility
- Works especially well on fast-moving pairs like gold
6. Clean and Efficient Execution
- Trades only once per new H4 candle (no overtrading)
- No unnecessary indicators slowing performance
- Lightweight and fast execution
7. Broker-Safe Lot Handling
- Automatically adjusts lot sizes to match broker requirements
- Ensures smooth execution across different brokers