EzTrade Manager

EzTrade Manager is a lightweight and powerful Expert Advisor designed to simplify trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader 5.

It helps traders open, manage, and protect positions with precision and ease.

🔹 Key Features

✅ One-click Buy / Sell execution
✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
✅ Pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Limit)
✅ Break-even (BE) management
✅ Profit protection (lock profits easily)
✅ Visual trade lines on chart (entry, SL, TP)
✅ Adjustable SL/TP directly on chart
✅ Cancel setup instantly without affecting existing orders
✅ Optional spread display on chart

🔹 How It Works

  1. Click Buy / Sell → trade setup lines appear
  2. Adjust SL / TP visually on chart
  3. EA calculates lot size automatically
  4. Execute trade with proper risk control

🔹 Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want simple and fast execution
  • Traders who focus on risk management
  • Beginners and professionals alike

🔹 Notes

  • This EA does NOT use martingale or grid strategies
  • Full control remains with the trader
  • Designed for manual trading assistance

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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