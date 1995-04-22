EzTrade Manager
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.13
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
EzTrade Manager is a lightweight and powerful Expert Advisor designed to simplify trade execution and risk management in MetaTrader 5.
It helps traders open, manage, and protect positions with precision and ease.
🔹 Key Features
✅ One-click Buy / Sell execution
✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
✅ Pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop / Limit)
✅ Break-even (BE) management
✅ Profit protection (lock profits easily)
✅ Visual trade lines on chart (entry, SL, TP)
✅ Adjustable SL/TP directly on chart
✅ Cancel setup instantly without affecting existing orders
✅ Optional spread display on chart
🔹 How It Works
- Click Buy / Sell → trade setup lines appear
- Adjust SL / TP visually on chart
- EA calculates lot size automatically
- Execute trade with proper risk control
🔹 Who Is It For?
- Traders who want simple and fast execution
- Traders who focus on risk management
- Beginners and professionals alike
🔹 Notes
- This EA does NOT use martingale or grid strategies
- Full control remains with the trader
- Designed for manual trading assistance