Unlocked AI MT5 Gold Scalping Intraday Swing EA
- Experts
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Rabi OudaniProfessional developer of AI-driven algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader environments, focused on execution precision, market logic, and disciplined risk engineering.
All systems are engineered with:
Structured, rule-based trade logic
Real market condition validation
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Unlocked AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It runs two independent trading engines on the same chart simultaneously.
Trading Modes
- Scalping — M1, M5, M15 : AI scans every 15 minutes. Market orders only. Pending orders are not placed on these timeframes.
- Intraday — M30, H1 : AI scans every 30 minutes. Market orders and limit or stop pending orders are allowed.
- Swing — H4, D1, W1 : AI scans every 60 minutes. Limit and stop pending orders are preferred.
- Current symbol, spread, ATR, and price levels
- RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands on all timeframes from M1 through W1
- All open AI positions, pending orders, and unrealized P/L
- Active mode rules including TP and SL boundaries
- Number of available trade slots
- Deepseek-v4-flash — Response time approximately 20 to 40 seconds. Recommended for scalping and intraday modes.
- Deepseek-v4-pro — Response time approximately 90 to 130 seconds. Longer reasoning chain. Suitable for swing mode.
Trade Management
- Every position opened by the AI engine carries a management plan with two optional components.
- Break-Even — When the trade reaches the configured profit distance in points, the stop-loss is moved to the entry price, removing the initial risk from the position.
- Trailing Stop — When the trade reaches the trailing start distance, a trailing stop activates and follows the price at the configured step size.
- Both values can come from the AI response or from fixed manual values set in the input parameters.
Lot Size Calculation
- Fixed lot: a constant value defined by the user
- Auto per capital: lot size scales with account balance or equity
- Risk percent: lot size is calculated so that a stop-loss hit costs the configured percentage of the account
- Custom base: lot size scales relative to a user-defined capital figure
News Filter
- Currency list is configurable (for example: USD, XAU, EUR)
- Impact level: high only, or high and medium
- Minutes to block before and after the event are configurable
- Can be applied to the AI engine only, local engine only, or both
- Existing open positions are not closed by the news filter.
Session Filter
- Monday: a configurable delay after market open
- Friday: a configurable early stop before market close
- Pending orders can be cancelled automatically before Friday close
Dashboard Panel
- AI engine status: ONLINE, ANALYZING, ERROR, DISABLED, or BACKTEST
- Current trading mode and AI scan cadence
- Last AI signal direction and confidence value
- Number of active AI positions and pending orders
- Number of active local EA positions
- Next upcoming news event with time and currency
- Last decision reason from the AI
- A Scan button in the panel triggers an immediate AI analysis cycle outside the regular cadence timer.
Chart Trade Visuals
Input Parameter Groups
- Trade Engine Control — Enable or disable each engine. Set spread limit, position limits, and cooldown between AI trades.
- Lot Size and Risk — Lot sizing mode, risk percentage, and capital base selection.
- Scalping TP / SL / TSL (M1–M15) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for scalping mode.
- Intraday TP / SL / TSL (M30–H1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for intraday mode.
- Swing TP / SL / TSL (H4–D1–W1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for swing mode.
- AI Management — Break-even trigger, trailing stop source, and SL/TP enforcement settings.
- AI Execution — DeepSeek API key, model selection, magic number, order type permissions, slot limits, and pending order expiry.
- Local EA Strategy — Timeframe, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, candle body filter, volume filter, momentum filter, and OCO mode.
- News Filter — Currency list, impact level, pre-event and post-event blocking window, and which engine to block.
- Session Filters — Monday delay, Friday early close, and automatic pending order cancellation.
- MetaTrader 5 build 3000 or later
- XAUUSD available on the broker account
- Algo Trading enabled in the MT5 toolbar
- WebRequest enabled in MT5 options for: https://api.deepseek.com
- A DeepSeek API account with available balance
- Active internet connection for the AI engine
- No DLL calls are used
Notes
- The AI engine is disabled automatically when running in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Backtesting runs the local H1 breakout strategy only.
- The EA sends market data to an external server on each AI scan cycle. The API key is stored in the EA input parameters.
- Past behavior in testing does not indicate future results. The Market service administration does not guarantee the profitability of Expert Advisors.
Why we require you to use your own API key
For transparency, reliability, and long-term stability, this product is designed to work with your personal API key, not a shared key from us.
This approach is intentional and protects you in several ways:
- No dependency on our servers
The system connects directly from your terminal to the AI provider. There is no middle layer that can fail, slow down, or be disconnected.
- No shared limits or hidden throttling
You are not affected by other users’ usage. Your performance, speed, and request limits depend only on your own API plan.
- Maximum execution stability
Using your own key eliminates common issues such as API overload, key suspension, quota exhaustion, or unexpected service interruptions caused by shared keys.
- Full control and transparency
You can monitor your usage, costs, and logs directly from your API dashboard at any time.
- Future-proof operation
If API providers change policies, limits, or pricing, you remain independent and can update or manage your key without waiting for us.
- No API errors from our side
Since the key belongs to you, there is no risk of errors caused by expired, blocked, or misused shared keys.
This design ensures the most stable, secure, and reliable experience for serious traders who want uninterrupted AI execution inside MetaTrader 5.
Bought about a month ago and seems to have real potential.Takes a while to figure out what timeframes are best as u cant backtest the deepseek.I have it running on d1 h1 and m15 and they are all profitable.