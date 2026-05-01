Unlocked AI MT5 | XAUUSD Multi-Mode Scalping EA

UNLOCKED AI — USER GUIDE



WHAT IT DOES



Unlocked AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD. It runs two engines at the same time. The AI engine connects to DeepSeek every 15 to 60 minutes and places trades when confidence reaches 85 or above. The Local engine runs a built-in H1 breakout strategy with no internet required. Each engine can be turned on or off independently.





HOW TO GET YOUR DEEPSEEK API KEY



Open your browser and go to platform.deepseek.com

Click Sign Up, enter your email, create a password, and verify your email.

After logging in, click your profile icon in the top-right corner and select API Keys from the menu.

Click Create new secret key, give it any name such as MT5, and click Create.

Copy the key immediately. It looks like sk-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx. DeepSeek will never show it again after you close that window. If you lose it, delete it and create a new one.

Go to Billing in the left sidebar, click Top Up, and add at least 5 USD. That is enough for several weeks of trading.





COST REFERENCE



Flash model — response in 20 to 40 seconds, approximately 0.00014 USD per scan. Recommended for most traders. Pro model — response in 90 to 130 seconds, approximately 0.00042 USD per scan. Use for swing trading only. Typical monthly cost with Flash at 30-minute scans is under 1 USD.

BEFORE YOU START — REQUIRED STEPS



Step 1. Allow web requests in MetaTrader 5

Go to Tools, then Options, then Expert Advisors. Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add https://api.deepseek.com and click OK. If this is skipped the AI will never work.

Step 2. Attach the EA to a XAUUSD chart

Drag the EA from the Navigator onto the chart. In the settings dialog go to group 7 AI EXECUTION and paste your API key into InpDeepSeekAPIKey. Check Allow live trading and click OK.

Step 3. Enable AutoTrading

Click the green Algo Trading button in the MT5 toolbar. If it is off the EA cannot open any trades.





TRADING MODES



The EA detects the chart timeframe automatically. No manual changes are needed.

M1, M5, M15 — Scalping. AI scans every 15 minutes. Market orders only. M30, H1 — Intraday. AI scans every 30 minutes. Market and pending orders allowed. H4, D1, W1 — Swing. AI scans every 60 minutes. Pending orders preferred.

To change mode simply change the chart timeframe.

KEY SETTINGS TO CONFIGURE



InpDeepSeekAPIKey — Paste your API key here. Required.

InpDeepSeekModel — Flash is recommended. Pro is slower and 3x the cost.

InpLotMode — Set to LOT_RISK and configure InpRiskPercent to control how much you risk per trade. Default is 1 percent.

InpAI_Enabled — Set to true to use the AI engine.

InpLocal_Enabled — Set to true to use the local H1 breakout engine.

InpMaxSpreadPoints — The EA will not open trades if the spread exceeds this value. Default is 30 points.

InpUseNewsFilter — Set to true to block trades around high-impact news events.





DASHBOARD PANEL

The panel in the top-left of the chart shows the AI status, current mode, last signal, confidence value, open trade counts, and next news event. Click the SCAN button to force an immediate AI analysis at any time.

BACKTESTING



The AI engine is disabled automatically in the Strategy Tester. Only the local H1 strategy runs during backtests. This is by design.

COMMON ISSUES



AI status shows ERROR — Check that the DeepSeek URL is in the MT5 allowed URL list, your API key is correct, and your DeepSeek account has balance.

No trades opening — Check that AutoTrading is enabled, the spread is within the limit, the news filter is not active, and the maximum position count has not been reached.

AI always returns WAIT — This is normal when market conditions are unclear. The EA only acts when confidence is 85 or above. It is not a malfunction.





Why we require you to use your own API key

For transparency, reliability, and long-term stability, this product is designed to work with your personal API key, not a shared key from us.

This approach is intentional and protects you in several ways:

No dependency on our servers

The system connects directly from your terminal to the AI provider. There is no middle layer that can fail, slow down, or be disconnected.

The system connects directly from your terminal to the AI provider. There is no middle layer that can fail, slow down, or be disconnected. No shared limits or hidden throttling

You are not affected by other users’ usage. Your performance, speed, and request limits depend only on your own API plan.

You are not affected by other users’ usage. Your performance, speed, and request limits depend only on your own API plan. Maximum execution stability

Using your own key eliminates common issues such as API overload, key suspension, quota exhaustion, or unexpected service interruptions caused by shared keys.

Using your own key eliminates common issues such as API overload, key suspension, quota exhaustion, or unexpected service interruptions caused by shared keys. Full control and transparency

You can monitor your usage, costs, and logs directly from your API dashboard at any time.

You can monitor your usage, costs, and logs directly from your API dashboard at any time. Future-proof operation

If API providers change policies, limits, or pricing, you remain independent and can update or manage your key without waiting for us.

If API providers change policies, limits, or pricing, you remain independent and can update or manage your key without waiting for us. No API errors from our side

Since the key belongs to you, there is no risk of errors caused by expired, blocked, or misused shared keys.

This design ensures the most stable, secure, and reliable experience for serious traders who want uninterrupted AI execution inside MetaTrader 5.



