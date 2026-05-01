Unlocked AI MT5 Gold Scalping Intraday Swing EA

5

Unlocked AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It runs two independent trading engines on the same chart simultaneously.

The first engine connects to the DeepSeek AI cloud service and sends a full multi-timeframe market snapshot on a timed cycle. It returns a structured trade decision that the EA reads and executes when the confidence threshold is met.
The second engine is a self-contained H1 breakout strategy that runs entirely inside the terminal with no external connections. It uses candle quality, volume, RSI, and ADX filters to qualify each entry.
Both engines can be enabled or disabled independently through the input parameters.

Trading Modes

The EA detects the chart timeframe automatically and switches between three modes. Each mode applies its own TP, SL, trailing stop values, and AI scan cadence.
  • Scalping — M1, M5, M15 AI scans every 15 minutes. Market orders only. Pending orders are not placed on these timeframes.
  • Intraday — M30, H1 : AI scans every 30 minutes. Market orders and limit or stop pending orders are allowed.
  • Swing — H4, D1, W1 : AI scans every 60 minutes. Limit and stop pending orders are preferred.
Changing the chart timeframe switches the active mode immediately with no manual reconfiguration needed.

AI Engine
On each scan cycle the EA sends the following data to the DeepSeek API:
  • Current symbol, spread, ATR, and price levels
  • RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands on all timeframes from M1 through W1
  • All open AI positions, pending orders, and unrealized P/L
  • Active mode rules including TP and SL boundaries
  • Number of available trade slots
The AI returns a structured response with an action, signal direction, entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, confidence value, and a plain-text reason.
The EA acts on the response only when confidence is 85 or above and all local filters pass. When confidence is below the threshold or action is WAIT, the decision is recorded in the dashboard panel and no order is placed.
  • Deepseek-v4-flash — Response time approximately 20 to 40 seconds. Recommended for scalping and intraday modes.
  • Deepseek-v4-pro — Response time approximately 90 to 130 seconds. Longer reasoning chain. Suitable for swing mode.

Trade Management

  • Every position opened by the AI engine carries a management plan with two optional components.
  • Break-Even — When the trade reaches the configured profit distance in points, the stop-loss is moved to the entry price, removing the initial risk from the position.
  • Trailing Stop — When the trade reaches the trailing start distance, a trailing stop activates and follows the price at the configured step size.
  • Both values can come from the AI response or from fixed manual values set in the input parameters.

Lot Size Calculation

Four lot sizing modes are available:
  • Fixed lot: a constant value defined by the user
  • Auto per capital: lot size scales with account balance or equity
  • Risk percent: lot size is calculated so that a stop-loss hit costs the configured percentage of the account
  • Custom base: lot size scales relative to a user-defined capital figure

News Filter

The EA reads the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar. New entries are suppressed when a news event matching the configured currencies and impact level falls within the blocking window around the event time.
  • Currency list is configurable (for example: USD, XAU, EUR)
  • Impact level: high only, or high and medium
  • Minutes to block before and after the event are configurable
  • Can be applied to the AI engine only, local engine only, or both
  • Existing open positions are not closed by the news filter.

Session Filter

Trading is restricted near the start and end of the trading week.
  • Monday: a configurable delay after market open
  • Friday: a configurable early stop before market close
  • Pending orders can be cancelled automatically before Friday close

Dashboard Panel

A panel is displayed in the top-left corner of the chart showing:
  • AI engine status: ONLINE, ANALYZING, ERROR, DISABLED, or BACKTEST
  • Current trading mode and AI scan cadence
  • Last AI signal direction and confidence value
  • Number of active AI positions and pending orders
  • Number of active local EA positions
  • Next upcoming news event with time and currency
  • Last decision reason from the AI
  • A Scan button in the panel triggers an immediate AI analysis cycle outside the regular cadence timer.

Chart Trade Visuals

For each open position the EA draws horizontal lines on the chart at the entry price, take-profit level, and stop-loss level. Each line is labeled with the dollar value of that level. Lines update in real time as trailing stops move.

Input Parameter Groups

  1. Trade Engine Control — Enable or disable each engine. Set spread limit, position limits, and cooldown between AI trades.
  2. Lot Size and Risk — Lot sizing mode, risk percentage, and capital base selection.
  3. Scalping TP / SL / TSL (M1–M15) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for scalping mode.
  4. Intraday TP / SL / TSL (M30–H1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for intraday mode.
  5. Swing TP / SL / TSL (H4–D1–W1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for swing mode.
  6. AI Management — Break-even trigger, trailing stop source, and SL/TP enforcement settings.
  7. AI Execution — DeepSeek API key, model selection, magic number, order type permissions, slot limits, and pending order expiry.
  8. Local EA Strategy — Timeframe, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, candle body filter, volume filter, momentum filter, and OCO mode.
  9. News Filter — Currency list, impact level, pre-event and post-event blocking window, and which engine to block.
  10. Session Filters — Monday delay, Friday early close, and automatic pending order cancellation.
Requirements
  • MetaTrader 5 build 3000 or later
  • XAUUSD available on the broker account
  • Algo Trading enabled in the MT5 toolbar
  • WebRequest enabled in MT5 options for: https://api.deepseek.com
  • A DeepSeek API account with available balance
  • Active internet connection for the AI engine
  • No DLL calls are used

Notes

  • The AI engine is disabled automatically when running in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Backtesting runs the local H1 breakout strategy only.
  • The EA sends market data to an external server on each AI scan cycle. The API key is stored in the EA input parameters.
  • Past behavior in testing does not indicate future results. The Market service administration does not guarantee the profitability of Expert Advisors.
A detailed user guide is available in my MQL5 Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769489

Why we require you to use your own API key

For transparency, reliability, and long-term stability, this product is designed to work with your personal API key, not a shared key from us.

This approach is intentional and protects you in several ways:

  • No dependency on our servers
    The system connects directly from your terminal to the AI provider. There is no middle layer that can fail, slow down, or be disconnected.
  • No shared limits or hidden throttling
    You are not affected by other users’ usage. Your performance, speed, and request limits depend only on your own API plan.
  • Maximum execution stability
    Using your own key eliminates common issues such as API overload, key suspension, quota exhaustion, or unexpected service interruptions caused by shared keys.
  • Full control and transparency
    You can monitor your usage, costs, and logs directly from your API dashboard at any time.
  • Future-proof operation
    If API providers change policies, limits, or pricing, you remain independent and can update or manage your key without waiting for us.
  • No API errors from our side
    Since the key belongs to you, there is no risk of errors caused by expired, blocked, or misused shared keys.

This design ensures the most stable, secure, and reliable experience for serious traders who want uninterrupted AI execution inside MetaTrader 5.


评分 1
Greg James Mckenzie
477
Greg James Mckenzie 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

Bought about a month ago and seems to have real potential.Takes a while to figure out what timeframes are best as u cant backtest the deepseek.I have it running on d1 h1 and m15 and they are all profitable.

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Nafeel Konkath
专家
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专家
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专家
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3 (5)
专家
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5 (8)
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
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4.42 (125)
专家
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
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4.77 (128)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
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Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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BTC Vortex Nexus EA MT5
Rabi Oudani
专家
BTC Vortex Nexus EA — Automated BTCUSD Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 BTC Vortex Nexus EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5 , designed to trade structural breakouts with discipline, strict risk control, and protective filters . The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-layer decision engine to avoid low-probability moves and unstable market conditions. It is engineered for consistent, rule-based BTC trading — not high-frequency scal
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Rabi Oudani
专家
Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
Deep Genesis AI
Rabi Oudani
专家
Welcome to the future of Gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Deep Genesis AI   is a professional-grade, fully autonomous Expert Advisor specifically engineered to tame the extreme volatility and liquidity hunts of the Gold market. By bridging the gap between advanced institutional technical analysis and the power of modern Large Language Models (LLMs), Deep Genesis AI fundamentally changes how automated trading is executed. Powered by the lightning-fast   DeepSeek V4 Flash AI   engine, this EA does not re
Smart Sniper AI System MT5
Rabi Oudani
5 (2)
专家
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM - AI TRADER INSTITUTIONAL HYBRID AI + SMART BREAKOUT SYSTEM FOR XAUUSD (GOLD) Dual-Strategy System Combining AI-Assisted Analysis with Traditional Breakout Execution WHAT YOU MUST KNOW: SYSTEM INTEGRITY & LIVE OPERATION The system is designed for live operation across market sessions, with configurable protection filters that can temporarily pause entries under specific risk conditions. Trading outcomes include both profitable and unprofitable periods; no strategy or product
Simplify Trader VX MT5 Automated Gold EA
Rabi Oudani
专家
SIMPLIFY TRADER VX Automated Gold Trading EA for XAUUSD Simplify Trader VX is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold), designed to trade with discipline, structure, and strict risk control. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe and uses a multi-filter decision engine to avoid low-quality trades and unstable market conditions. It is built for long-term use, not aggressive or high-risk trading styles. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $299 Note: The price may increase to $49
Sentinel X Gold EA with AI Analysis MT5
Rabi Oudani
5 (1)
专家
Sentinel X AI - Gold Expert Advisor with AI-Powered Analysis Sentinel-X AI is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and other instruments. It combines a breakout trading strategy with an external GPT-based analysis module to assist with trade decisions. This EA operates in dual-mode: a rule-based breakout system and an external signal analysis module that work together to identify potential trading opportunities. PRICING INFORMATION Current Price: $699 Note: T
筛选:
Greg James Mckenzie
477
Greg James Mckenzie 2026.06.10 21:06 
 

Bought about a month ago and seems to have real potential.Takes a while to figure out what timeframes are best as u cant backtest the deepseek.I have it running on d1 h1 and m15 and they are all profitable.

Rabi Oudani
827
来自开发人员的回复 Rabi Oudani 2026.06.10 21:36
Thank you for your review! We're happy to hear you're getting good results. Yes, the AI component requires some forward testing to find the best settings and timeframes. It's great that D1, H1, and M15 are all performing well for you. Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
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