Unlocked AI MT5 Gold Scalping Intraday Swing EA

Unlocked AI is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It runs two independent trading engines on the same chart simultaneously.

The first engine connects to the DeepSeek AI cloud service and sends a full multi-timeframe market snapshot on a timed cycle. It returns a structured trade decision that the EA reads and executes when the confidence threshold is met.

The second engine is a self-contained H1 breakout strategy that runs entirely inside the terminal with no external connections. It uses candle quality, volume, RSI, and ADX filters to qualify each entry.

Both engines can be enabled or disabled independently through the input parameters.





Trading Modes

The EA detects the chart timeframe automatically and switches between three modes. Each mode applies its own TP, SL, trailing stop values, and AI scan cadence.

Scalping — M1, M5, M15 : AI scans every 15 minutes. Market orders only. Pending orders are not placed on these timeframes.

AI scans every 15 minutes. Market orders only. Pending orders are not placed on these timeframes. Intraday — M30, H1 : AI scans every 30 minutes. Market orders and limit or stop pending orders are allowed.

AI scans every 30 minutes. Market orders and limit or stop pending orders are allowed. Swing — H4, D1, W1 : AI scans every 60 minutes. Limit and stop pending orders are preferred.

Changing the chart timeframe switches the active mode immediately with no manual reconfiguration needed.





AI Engine

On each scan cycle the EA sends the following data to the DeepSeek API:

Current symbol, spread, ATR, and price levels

RSI, MACD, ADX, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands on all timeframes from M1 through W1

All open AI positions, pending orders, and unrealized P/L

Active mode rules including TP and SL boundaries

Number of available trade slots

The AI returns a structured response with an action, signal direction, entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, confidence value, and a plain-text reason.

The EA acts on the response only when confidence is 85 or above and all local filters pass. When confidence is below the threshold or action is WAIT, the decision is recorded in the dashboard panel and no order is placed.

Deepseek-v4-flash — Response time approximately 20 to 40 seconds. Recommended for scalping and intraday modes.

— Response time approximately 20 to 40 seconds. Recommended for scalping and intraday modes. Deepseek-v4-pro — Response time approximately 90 to 130 seconds. Longer reasoning chain. Suitable for swing mode.





Trade Management

Every position opened by the AI engine carries a management plan with two optional components.

Break-Even — When the trade reaches the configured profit distance in points, the stop-loss is moved to the entry price, removing the initial risk from the position.

Trailing Stop — When the trade reaches the trailing start distance, a trailing stop activates and follows the price at the configured step size.

Both values can come from the AI response or from fixed manual values set in the input parameters.





Lot Size Calculation

Four lot sizing modes are available:

Fixed lot: a constant value defined by the user

Auto per capital: lot size scales with account balance or equity

Risk percent: lot size is calculated so that a stop-loss hit costs the configured percentage of the account

Custom base: lot size scales relative to a user-defined capital figure

News Filter



The EA reads the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar. New entries are suppressed when a news event matching the configured currencies and impact level falls within the blocking window around the event time.

Currency list is configurable (for example: USD, XAU, EUR)

Impact level: high only, or high and medium

Minutes to block before and after the event are configurable

Can be applied to the AI engine only, local engine only, or both

Existing open positions are not closed by the news filter.





Session Filter

Trading is restricted near the start and end of the trading week.

Monday: a configurable delay after market open

Friday: a configurable early stop before market close

Pending orders can be cancelled automatically before Friday close

Dashboard Panel



A panel is displayed in the top-left corner of the chart showing:

AI engine status: ONLINE, ANALYZING, ERROR, DISABLED, or BACKTEST

Current trading mode and AI scan cadence

Last AI signal direction and confidence value

Number of active AI positions and pending orders

Number of active local EA positions

Next upcoming news event with time and currency

Last decision reason from the AI

A Scan button in the panel triggers an immediate AI analysis cycle outside the regular cadence timer.

Chart Trade Visuals

For each open position the EA draws horizontal lines on the chart at the entry price, take-profit level, and stop-loss level. Each line is labeled with the dollar value of that level. Lines update in real time as trailing stops move.





Input Parameter Groups

Trade Engine Control — Enable or disable each engine. Set spread limit, position limits, and cooldown between AI trades. Lot Size and Risk — Lot sizing mode, risk percentage, and capital base selection. Scalping TP / SL / TSL (M1–M15) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for scalping mode. Intraday TP / SL / TSL (M30–H1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for intraday mode. Swing TP / SL / TSL (H4–D1–W1) — Take-profit, stop-loss, trailing start, and trailing step for swing mode. AI Management — Break-even trigger, trailing stop source, and SL/TP enforcement settings. AI Execution — DeepSeek API key, model selection, magic number, order type permissions, slot limits, and pending order expiry. Local EA Strategy — Timeframe, stop-loss, take-profit, trailing stop, candle body filter, volume filter, momentum filter, and OCO mode. News Filter — Currency list, impact level, pre-event and post-event blocking window, and which engine to block. Session Filters — Monday delay, Friday early close, and automatic pending order cancellation.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3000 or later

XAUUSD available on the broker account

Algo Trading enabled in the MT5 toolbar

WebRequest enabled in MT5 options for: https://api.deepseek.com

A DeepSeek API account with available balance

Active internet connection for the AI engine

No DLL calls are used

Notes