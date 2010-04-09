Expert Advisor Multi-Indicator “WinTrader Pro” – Your Bridge to Automated and Secure Trading

Are you looking for a reliable, robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates a wide range of technical indicators? Do you want a solution that correctly manages risk while dynamically and efficiently taking advantage of market opportunities?

Welcome! This EA is the result of a careful integration of Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Moving Average, Momentum, Alligator, RVI, DeMarker, and Directional Indicators, combined with account protection filters, news management, and daily safeguards. It has been designed to offer you a complete, turnkey strategy.

1. Key Features

Multi-Indicator Framework

Uses 8 different indicators (including Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Alligator, Momentum, etc.) that work synergistically to generate entry and exit signals.

This multi-indicator approach increases signal accuracy and reduces false positives.

Dynamic Lot Management

Configurable base entry amount (default: 2 lots ).

(default: ). Automatic increments : Each time the account balance grows by €20,000 , the EA automatically increases the lot size by 1 lot (up to a maximum of 90 lots ).

This allows the system to scale with your account, enabling you to ride positive trends with greater exposure while limiting risk through the maximum lot cap.

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated based on configured pips and managed with precision.

If desired, trailing stop can be activated, dynamically adjusting the Stop Loss when the position is already in profit.

Comprehensive Account Protection

MaxDailyLoss and Max_Daily_DD : Limits daily losses and drawdown to prevent excessive damage during unfavorable market sessions.

: Limits to prevent excessive damage during unfavorable market sessions. Min_Equity, Max_Equity, and MaxEquity_DD : Protection settings that close all positions or block new entries if your account reaches specific equity or drawdown thresholds.

: Protection settings that or if your account reaches specific equity or drawdown thresholds. Entry suspension: The EA can automatically suspend new trades when critical limits are exceeded, allowing the market to stabilize.

Intelligent News Filter

Integrates a news filter to avoid opening new trades when high-impact economic news (High/Medium) is expected.

to when high-impact (High/Medium) is expected. Can be configured for USD, EUR , or any other relevant currency (just input it into the parameters).

, or any other relevant currency (just input it into the parameters). Protects your account from unexpected volatility, avoiding “noisy” market movements during sensitive news releases.

Customizable Interface and Parameters

Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, Max_Spread, Max_OpenPos , and many other parameters can be easily adjusted.

, and many other parameters can be easily adjusted. Option to display or hide indicators on the chart for a cleaner, less intrusive interface.

Advanced Statistics and Total Control

Displays real-time essential statistics , including current position profit, lot size, last 1/7/30-day performance, daily drawdown, and maximum equity .

, including . An optional graphical panel allows for clear monitoring of open trades and market status.

2. Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

✔ Multi-Technical Approach – Rarely will you find an EA that combines so many indicators with such a sophisticated cross-confirmation mechanism. This reduces evaluation errors, providing more reliable signals.

✔ Risk Management & Security – Account protection features and dynamic lot management ensure capital control, even during high volatility.

✔ Ease of Use – Simply attach the EA to your preferred chart (e.g., XAUUSD H1, where it has been extensively tested), adjust parameters based on your trading style, and let the code work for you.

✔ Flexibility & Customization – All settings can be modified to suit your needs: from maximum allowed spread to news filter update frequency, as well as daily loss limits and Stop Loss/Take Profit pips.

✔ Continuous Updates & Monitoring – Using OnTick and OnBar functions, the EA checks market conditions at every tick and at each candle close, allowing for rapid position adaptation.

3. Who Is It For?

✅ Beginner Traders – Those who want a ready-to-use EA, with an advanced yet easy-to-configure logic.

✅ Experienced Traders – Those who want a multi-indicator EA with maximum parameter flexibility and customization to optimize strategies on various assets and timeframes.

✅ Investors Seeking Diversification – Those who want to test software based on a mix of classic and well-established indicators (Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Alligator, etc.) while benefiting from strict account protection measures.

4. Technical Requirements

Platform : MetaTrader 5 (compiled in MQL5 standard ).

: MetaTrader 5 (compiled in ). Recommended Instruments : Works best on XAUUSD (Gold) and H1 timeframe .

: Works best on and . Connection: A low-latency VPS is recommended to efficiently manage orders, trailing stops, and news filters.

5. Practical Tips

📌 Backtest & Forward Test – Before using it live, conduct an in-depth backtest and, if possible, a forward test on a demo account to get familiar with the strategy and parameters.

📌 Money Management – Set Stop_Loss, Take_Profit, and drawdown limits based on your risk tolerance. Avoid overloading the account with excessive lot sizes.

📌 News Filter – If you trade pairs sensitive to macroeconomic events (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), activate the news filter on “High And Medium” to protect yourself from sudden fluctuations.

📌 Regular Monitoring – Although the EA is fully automated, periodic market and parameter checks are always a good practice.

6. Quality Assurance & Support

🔹 Clean & Documented Code – Designed with a clear architecture, utilizing OnTick, OnBar, and Global Variables management.

🔹 Professional Support – By purchasing this Expert Advisor, you gain access to our technical support for any questions about settings and optimization.

🔹 Developed by Experts – “Ultimate Strategy” is the result of years of experience in algorithmic trading solutions for Forex and Gold markets.

🔹 Free Updates – You will receive future versions and improvements at no additional cost.

7. Conclusion

“Ultimate Strategy” is more than just an Expert Advisor – it’s a complete trading system, designed to capture the best market opportunities while protecting your capital.

Thanks to its multi-indicator combination, advanced risk management, and automatic lot scaling, this EA aims to provide operational efficiency, drawdown control, and ease of use.

If you seek a professional, automated, and highly configurable trading approach, don’t miss the chance to add this Expert Advisor to your arsenal.

Invest in your trading future, experience the power of “WinTrader Pro,” and start trading with a reliable technological partner today!

📌 Buy now and discover how to simplify your trading, maximize opportunities, and enhance capital management – all with a single tool!



