IchiScalpGold

Trading bot based on Ichimoku.

Excellent bot that can even surpass its own parameters. The bot should be started on multiple levels, I recommend from the minute up to the 4h.

It's set up to auto-limit trades according to a cross trigger so as not to have thousands of positions open. It's also written in such a way as to have variable TP, SL, and size according to the user's preferences.

Tested on accounts with balances of 1.5k and 5k, excellent performance.

Ideal for the European session.

This is not a bot to be left open 24/7 without manual support. It should be started when the trend is bullish and paused when it is bearish.

From the 1D TF, you should not be in the negative cross trend of Ichimoku.



**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicators
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Phage the Ichi gold prop
Adriano Cali
Experts
Phage – Discretionary Scalper for GOLD (XAUUSD, M1) Precision, flexibility, and automated risk control – perfect for M1 gold scalping. Quick Overview Phage is an Expert Advisor tailored for scalping GOLD (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute chart . It enters and exits rapidly based on specific price behavior, managing volume, margin checks, and trailing stops automatically. ️ How to Use When to start : attach the EA to the M1 chart when a bullish setup occurs below a red cloud. When to stop : remove
