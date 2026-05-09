Gold Smart Grid Shield

Setup Requirements

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Account Type: A Raw ECN account or a low-spread account is recommended. However, moderate-spread accounts around 2–3 pips can still be used, because the EA does not rely on very tight trailing stops.

VPS: Using a VPS is recommended to keep the EA running stably 24/7. A VPS with low ping to the broker’s server can help improve execution stability.

Recommended Broker: It is recommended to choose a broker with stable execution speed, reasonable spread, and low latency.

Recommended Lot Size for Gold

Balance (USD)

Lot Size

500

0.02

1000

0.05

2000

0.10

3000

0.15

5000

0.25

10000

0.50

Main Features

1. Smart Grid Logic
The EA uses a controlled Smart Grid approach. It does not open all orders at once, but deploys grid orders in stages when suitable market conditions are detected. This helps reduce margin pressure and avoids unnecessary overexposure.

2. Two-Stage Grid Deployment
The first grid layer is placed initially, while deeper grid levels are activated only when required. This makes the system more selective than traditional grid robots that continuously add positions without control.

3. Trim Logic
The EA includes a smart trimming mechanism designed to reduce risk when multiple positions are in drawdown. When the market provides a suitable recovery move, the EA can close selected groups of trades to reduce losing exposure, free margin, and prevent the basket from being stuck for too long.

4. Market Range Filter
The EA filters market conditions before deploying a grid. It avoids trading when the market range is too narrow or too aggressive, helping improve trade quality.

5. Fixed Stop Loss
Each order has a fixed Stop Loss, giving the strategy a clear risk-control structure compared with grid systems that hold losing trades without a defined exit.

Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account before trading live.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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