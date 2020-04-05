Gold Smart Grid Shield

Setup Requirements

Trading Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)

Account Type: A Raw ECN account or a low-spread account is recommended. However, moderate-spread accounts around 2–3 pips can still be used, because the EA does not rely on very tight trailing stops.

VPS: Using a VPS is recommended to keep the EA running stably 24/7. A VPS with low ping to the broker’s server can help improve execution stability.

Recommended Broker: It is recommended to choose a broker with stable execution speed, reasonable spread, and low latency.

Recommended Lot Size for Gold Balance (USD) Lot Size 500 0.02 1000 0.05 2000 0.10 3000 0.15 5000 0.25 10000 0.50

Main Features

1. Smart Grid Logic

The EA uses a controlled Smart Grid approach. It does not open all orders at once, but deploys grid orders in stages when suitable market conditions are detected. This helps reduce margin pressure and avoids unnecessary overexposure.

2. Two-Stage Grid Deployment

The first grid layer is placed initially, while deeper grid levels are activated only when required. This makes the system more selective than traditional grid robots that continuously add positions without control.

3. Trim Logic

The EA includes a smart trimming mechanism designed to reduce risk when multiple positions are in drawdown. When the market provides a suitable recovery move, the EA can close selected groups of trades to reduce losing exposure, free margin, and prevent the basket from being stuck for too long.

4. Market Range Filter

The EA filters market conditions before deploying a grid. It avoids trading when the market range is too narrow or too aggressive, helping improve trade quality.

5. Fixed Stop Loss

Each order has a fixed Stop Loss, giving the strategy a clear risk-control structure compared with grid systems that hold losing trades without a defined exit.

Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account before trading live.