Forte Oro EA MT5

Forte Oro EA — Gold Breakout Expert Advisor

Forte Oro EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). It captures directional breakouts by placing pending orders above the recent high and below the recent low, sized dynamically using ATR to adapt to the current volatility of the market. Every position is protected by a hard stop loss and a defined take profit from the moment the order is placed.

The strategy does not use martingale, grid, or any lot multiplication technique. Each trade is independent, fully hedged with a stop loss, and sized according to a fixed percentage of the account balance. This makes Forte Oro EA compatible with funded account rules and prop firm challenges from the first trade.

How the Strategy Works

At each refresh cycle, the EA scans the last N bars (configurable via the Lookback input) to identify the highest high and the lowest low. It places a Buy Stop order above the high and a Sell Stop order below the low, each shifted by a buffer derived from the 14-period ATR. This buffer avoids entries on minor spikes and ensures the breakout has genuine momentum before triggering.

Stop loss and take profit levels are calculated automatically from the ATR value at the time of order placement. The stop loss is set at 1.5 × ATR from the entry price, and the take profit is set at 2.5 × ATR, giving a fixed risk-to-reward ratio of approximately 1:1.67 on every trade.

Pending orders are refreshed at a configurable interval. Any outstanding orders that have not been triggered are deleted and replaced with updated levels, keeping the EA aligned with the current market structure at all times.

PropFirm Compatibility

Forte Oro EA includes a built-in risk engine designed for funded account rules. Two drawdown limits are enforced in real time on every tick.

  • Total drawdown limit: trading stops permanently when the account equity falls below a configurable percentage of the starting balance.
  • Daily drawdown limit: trading stops for the current day when the equity falls below a configurable percentage of the balance recorded at midnight.

Both limits are active simultaneously. When either threshold is reached, no new orders are placed and a message is printed to the terminal log. The EA resumes at the next daily reset if only the daily limit was breached. This behaviour is consistent with the rules of the most common prop firm programmes, including those using a maximum 8% total and 3% daily drawdown model.

Lot Sizing

The lot size is calculated automatically on each order using the formula: risk amount divided by the stop loss distance expressed in tick value terms. The risk amount is a fixed percentage of the current account balance, set through the RiskPercent input. The result is rounded down to the nearest lot step and clamped between the broker minimum and maximum lot size. No manual lot entry is required.

On-Chart Dashboard

A dark-themed performance panel is displayed on the chart at all times. It updates on every tick and shows the following information at a glance.

  • Current account balance and equity.
  • Floating profit or loss across all open positions.
  • Number of open trades managed by the EA.
  • Today's profit or loss in account currency.
  • Yesterday's closed profit or loss.
  • This week's profit or loss, including open floating.
  • This month's profit or loss, including open floating.
  • Total drawdown from the starting balance, with a colour-coded warning at 50% and 75% of the limit.
  • Daily drawdown from the day's opening balance, with the same graduated colour system.
  • Total net profit or loss since the EA was attached to the chart.
  • Last update timestamp.

The chart grid is hidden automatically when the EA is active to keep the panel readable, and restored when the EA is removed.

Symbol Filter

The EA verifies on every tick that the chart symbol contains "XAUUSD" or "GOLD". If neither string is found, the EA skips all logic and takes no action. This prevents accidental attachment to an incorrect symbol.

Input Parameters

  • RiskPercent: Percentage of account balance to risk per trade. Default is 1.0.
  • Lookback: Number of bars used to define the breakout range. Default is 20.
  • Magic: Unique identifier for orders placed by this EA. Must be unique per chart if running multiple instances.
  • UpdateSeconds: Interval in seconds between order refreshes. Default is 3600 (one hour).
  • MaxTotalDD: Maximum total drawdown percentage before trading is permanently halted for the session. Default is 8.0.
  • MaxDailyDD: Maximum daily drawdown percentage before trading is paused until the next day. Default is 3.0.

Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD or any Gold pair recognised by your broker.
  • Timeframe: Any. The EA reads bar data from the chart timeframe.
  • Minimum deposit: No fixed minimum. Lot size is calculated automatically and scales with balance.
  • Broker: Any broker offering XAUUSD with standard pending order support.
  • VPS: Recommended for the MT4 version to ensure continuous operation during order refresh cycles.

Versions Included

This product includes both a MetaTrader 4 and a MetaTrader 5 version of the EA. The MT5 version uses the native CTrade library for order execution, handle-based ATR calculation, and the Deals API for historical profit reporting. Both versions share identical logic, input parameters, and dashboard layout.

By Vincenzo Bisignani 

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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
筛选:
Antonio Vona
216
Antonio Vona 2026.05.15 10:03 
 

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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
来自开发人员的回复 Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.05.15 12:25
Grazie del tuo supporto sono davvero contento di poterti essere di aiuto e essere sempre disponibile per ogni chiarimento. Contattami in privato per il tuo strumento di supporto a te dedicato. Grazie !
BraveNewWorld
194
BraveNewWorld 2026.04.28 15:02 
 

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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
来自开发人员的回复 Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.04.28 15:07
Grazie mille per il tuo supporto sono molto contento che ti sia piaciuto e ti abbia soddisfatto in pieno . Mi lusinga molto che l'abbia considerato come uno dei pochi EA affidabili e efficaci. La mia missione è aiutare tanti appassionati come me a fare bene e fare profitto in sicurezza. Ti saluto cordialmente ancora grazie di cuore.
Thom7691
95
Thom7691 2026.04.28 13:44 
 

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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
来自开发人员的回复 Vincenzo Bisignani 2026.04.28 16:37
Grazie mille grazie per il tuo supporto sono molto felice che ti sia piaciuto e abbia funzionato bene senza crearti perdite . Spero possa aiutarti a fare bene in futuro. Ti auguro il meglio e buon trading.
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