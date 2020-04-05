Gold Early EA

🥇 Gold Early EA - Early Trend Catcher Robot (No Grid/Martingale)

📌 Overview
Gold Early EA is an Expert Advisor specifically programmed for MetaTrader 5, inspired by successful Multi-Indicator trading strategies.

Instead of waiting until a trend is already overextended (Full Signal), this EA is designed to identify Early Signals right when the money flow begins to shift. Operating on a strict "Set & Forget" trading philosophy combined with a Risk:Reward (RR) ratio always greater than 1, the EA delivers a safe and disciplined trading style, completely eliminating high-risk position sizing methods like Martingale or Grid.

🚀 Core Strategy
The EA executes trades based on the confluence of 4 indicator layers: EMA, ADX, MACD, and RSI.

⭐ Key Features
Absolute Safety: Opens only 1 trade at a time. Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are always placed immediately upon trade entry.

Smart Risk:Reward Management: Uses a hard RR ratio (e.g., 1:1.5 or 1:2). The EA automatically calculates the Take Profit distance based on the Stop Loss.

Flexible SL Options: Supports both Fixed Stop Loss (in points) and Dynamic Stop Loss based on market volatility (Dynamic ATR).

Session Filter: Allows you to enable/disable and independently select trading hours for 3 sessions (Asian, European, US).

Built-in News Filter: Automatically reads the native MT5 Economic Calendar. It stops trading before and after High-Impact USD news to avoid slippage.

⚙️ Inputs Guide
The parameters are clearly grouped into sections for easy optimization:

1. === Trading Settings ===

  • Trade Direction: Choose the trading direction (TRADE_BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY).

  • Lot Size: Fixed trading volume (Default: 0.01).

  • Magic Number: Unique ID for the EA's trades.

  • Max Slippage (Points): Maximum allowed price slippage.

2. === Exit Strategy (Risk/Reward) ===

  • Risk:Reward Ratio: R:R ratio (Default is 1.5, meaning a 1:1.5 RR. If SL is $100, TP is $150).

  • Use Dynamic ATR for SL?: Select  false  for a fixed SL, or  true  to calculate SL using the ATR indicator.

  • Fixed Stop Loss (Points): Fixed Stop Loss level (Default: 1000 points = 100 pips).

3. === Sessions Filter ===

  • Enable Session Filter: Set to  true  to restrict trading hours.

  • Session 1/2/3 Start & End: Customize the start/end times according to your broker's server time.

4. === News Filter ===

  • Note: This feature only works on Live/Demo charts and is bypassed in the Strategy Tester.

  • Stop trading BEFORE/AFTER news: Specify the number of minutes to pause the EA before and after High-Impact USD news (Default: 30 mins).

5. Indicator Groups (OBV-ADX, MACD, RSI, EMA)

  • These are the core parameters of the strategy. It is highly recommended to run the Strategy Tester to find the most suitable settings for your chosen timeframe.

💡 Recommendations
Best Symbols: Highly optimized for Gold (XAUUSD). However, it can also be effectively applied to strong trending currency pairs like EURUSD and GBPJPY.

Timeframe: M5, M15, H1, or H4. Higher timeframes yield fewer signals but with higher accuracy.

Account Type: A Raw Spread / Zero Spread account is highly recommended to optimize the RR ratio and avoid premature Stop Loss hits due to spread widening.

Log File Location: To view the CSV log report, go to File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL5 -> Files in your MT5 terminal. You will find the file  Gold_EA_Trading_Log.csv .

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
The Forex and Precious Metals markets inherently carry high risks. Any EA will experience periods of drawdown. Please ALWAYS test the EA on a Demo account or use the Strategy Tester (with "Every tick based on real ticks" data) for at least 1-3 months before deploying it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Wishing you successful and disciplined trading with the Gold Early EA! Don't forget to leave a review and comment if this EA is helpful to you!


Рекомендуем также
Correlated MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
Эксперты
## Русский ### Correlated MT5 v8.1 Correlated MT5 v8.1 — это мультивалютный советник для MetaTrader 5, который анализирует корзины инструментов, корреляцию и возврат к среднему. Его можно использовать как аналитическую панель или как автоматическую систему с контролем экспозиции, размера позиции и риска. #### Как работает - Формирует корзину из 3–10 символов и нормализует их цены. - Рассчитывает матрицу корреляций и может фильтровать шум методом Random Matrix Theory. - Для входа требуе
Ratio X Swing Breakout
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
FREE UNTIL AUG 10th AFTER - $499 and +$50 every 10 downloads Structure. Confirmation. Control. Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch. Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions . How the strategy
FREE
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Эксперты
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Basket Grid EA
Faroq Yousef Ahmed Haidarah
Эксперты
FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions. Main Features Smart Dual Basket Grid System Intelligent Grid Management Adaptive Lot Progression Automatic Lot Balance Attack Dynamic Lot Compensation Independent Buy and Sell Ba
FREE
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
FVG Pattern Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
FVG Pattern Breakout - Fair Value Gap Breakout EA Professional Forex Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Description The Fair Value Gap Breakout EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) formed during the Asian trading session. This sophisticated EA combines institutional trading concepts with precise market structure analysis to capture high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Fair Value Gap Detection Automatically identifies
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Эксперты
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Smart Zone Pro
The Thang Nguyen
Эксперты
Smart Zone Pro Flexible Zone Trading EA with Optional Hedge & ATR Risk Control Smart Zone Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built for controlled execution, flexible risk management, and adaptive trading . It supports both conservative single-trade mode and advanced hedge recovery logic . ️ Trading Modes Single-Trade Mode (Conservative) One position at a time No hedge layering Clean and controlled execution Set: MaxOrders = 1 Advanced Hedge Recovery Mode Zone-based hedge structure Step-
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Эксперты
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Swing Action EA
Felix Okiemute Afo
Эксперты
The ASwing Action is recognized as one of the   Best Gold Swing Trading EAs for XAUUSD . This swing trading robot is powered by an advanced   trend-following algorithm   and smart risk management, allowing traders to operate on   M30 and H1 timeframes   with   low drawdown   and maximum accuracy. This   Gold Swing Action EA   is designed for traders who want consistent profits, precise risk control, and high-probability entries in the gold market. Whether you are a beginner or a professional tr
Oneway TrendPulse MQL5
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
Эксперты
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
OB 200 edge x
Domantas Juodenis
Эксперты
OB200 Edge X A 200 EMA channel + Order Block expert advisor with a built-in signal-indicator mode, strong/weak block filtering, and a live on-chart dashboard. Overview OB200 Edge X reads market structure through a dual 200 EMA channel — one EMA plotted on the highs and one on the lows — and locates institutional order blocks inside that channel. It then trades or signals from those zones according to the channel's direction, with full control over risk, stops, and execution style. The same produ
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion
Rafael Acevedo Gomez
Эксперты
Cosmo Tech Labs Eurusd Mean Reversion — это автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему (mean reversion) для EURUSD, таймфрейм M15. Советник открывает позицию, когда условия моментума и силы тренда указывают на состояние перекупленности или перепроданности. Каждая позиция управляется с фиксированным тейк-профитом и выходом по времени, если цель не достигнута в течение определенного количества свечей. Количество одновременных позиций огра
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
GoldEdge Matrix
Chi Sang Lai
Эксперты
GoldEdge Matrix — Premium Prop-Firm Edition combining USD, CAD,   JPY and CHF currency complexes , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge Matrix is the complete all-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor built for traders who want maximum currency coverage with minimal setup. It combines the logic of GoldEdge USD, GoldEdge CAD, GoldEdge JPY and GoldEdge CHF into one premium EA, with pre-configured presets and full op
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
ATrain
Natthapong Koman
Эксперты
Description: Welcome to the Dynamic Trail & Break Even EA ! This Expert Advisor is built upon my personal trading strategy and is currently in active development. Since I am constantly optimizing and improving its logic, I have decided to release this beta version completely FREE for everyone to test and experience its capabilities. The core concept revolves around smart risk management and dynamic trailing stops to secure profits while minimizing exposure. It comes with a built-in clean dashboa
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Эксперты
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Weekly Gold Pro
Handy Ban
Эксперты
GoldWeeklyPro GoldWeeklyPro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a rule-based technical strategy. The Expert Advisor operates on higher timeframes and opens trades only when predefined technical conditions are met. Strategy Overview The Expert Advisor evaluates market conditions using a combination of trend filters, momentum indicators, and price pattern detection. Trade entries are generated only when the internal strategy criteria are satisfied. Primary Log
FREE
Scorpion Multi Logic Pro
Premananth R
Эксперты
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
Gold Live Breakout EA
Leon Lowe
Эксперты
Gold Live Breakout EA Gold Live Breakout EA is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade real-time price breakouts on XAUUSD using market execution only . The EA continuously monitors recent price action and enters trades only when price breaks decisively out of a defined range , allowing traders to participate in strong directional moves while avoiding low-quality ranging conditions. This product is built for traders who prefer simple, transparent breakout logic , strict
Tensor Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Tensor Gold v1.00 Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Tensor Gold is an institutional scalper specifically designed to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. It combines three powerful trend and breakout indicators to capture explosive gold price movements with high accuracy and advanced risk management. Trading Strategy The EA uses a confluence of three systems to generate high-probability signals: Donchian Channel (Breakout) Detects breakouts from upper and lower ranges to id
X Hybrid Modular Z
Ebrah Ssali
Эксперты
X-Hybrid Modular Z – Платформа интеллектуального исполнения сделок Превратите любой индикатор в полностью автоматизированную торговую систему X-Hybrid Modular Z — это модульный исполнительный механизм, который преобразует любой качественный пользовательский индикатор в полноценную систему автотрейдинга. Созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется исполнение профессионального уровня и строгий контроль рисков, он устраняет разрыв между генерацией сигналов и институциональным управлением сделками —
ICT TouchPoint EA
Marvin Ababon Bensig
Эксперты
What is ICT TouchPoint EA? ICT TouchPoint EA is a precision market-structure based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade only after a valid Break of Structure (BOS) and enter on a retracement touch—no candle chasing, no impulsive entries. This EA follows ICT / Smart Money Concepts logic by waiting for structure confirmation, liquidity sweep, and controlled pullback before executing a trade.  Trading Logic (How It Works)  BUY Setup Detects Higher High (HH) that sweeps previous highs Detects Lowe
The Moving Average EA
ALGOYIN LTD
5 (1)
Эксперты
Представляем EA Moving Average ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ - После покупки The Moving Average EA отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить мой утилитный TradeWatch EA бесплатно! EA Moving Average — это гибкий торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для синтетических индексов, который также эффективно работает с форексом и другими классами активов. В отличие от многих EAs, которые полагаются на фиксированные настройки скользящей средней, этот EA позволяет пользователям полностью настраивать параметры с
FGDRage
Fatima Galvan Daniel
Эксперты
FGDRage - Adaptive Probability Trading Engine for MT5 FGDRage is an intelligent probability-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to assist traders with dynamic market analysis, adaptive risk management, and one-click smart execution. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on rigid signals, FGDRage continuously evaluates market conditions using a quantitative scoring engine to estimate real-time BUY and SELL probabilities. The system combines trend, momentum, volatility, and market strength i
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
Эксперты
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Эксперты
The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — универсальный торговый советник для работы с пользовательскими индикаторами Постройте собственную торговую систему на базе практически любого пользовательского индикатора. The xCustomEA для MetaTrader 5 — это универсальный Expert Advisor, который получает сигналы от ваших пользовательских индикаторов и автоматически исполняет сделки по заданной логике. Вы указываете имя индикатора, сигнальные буферы и ключевые параметры, а советник использует эти данные для автом
Ma Massaro
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Эксперты
The Ma Massaro automated trading system is a trading system that uses the cross between Ma and Alligator indicators. But powerful in finding the point, position, time of opening an order. A neural network method was used to find the crossover weights of the two Ma's going back 14 periods. The weights were obtained from a 20-year retrospective test. mistake make consistent profits by trying to find the value that has the least loss point from retrospective testing Find the weight of Ma's crossove
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
SMC Indicator for MT5
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
Overview The SMC indicator is a versatile tool that helps traders automate chart analysis using price action. Its main goal is to identify where large institutions place orders (liquidity) to find optimal entry/exit points. Core Features Market Structure: Automatically labels BOS (Breakout Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) in real time for both internal and main swing waves. Supply & Demand Zones: Identifies bullish and bearish Order Blocks. Liquidity & Price Gaps: Identifies equal
FREE
Candle Time Spread
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT5, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
EA Risk Manager for MT5
Lam Tran
Утилиты
EA Risk Manager is a professional risk‑management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading account and enforce disciplined money management. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only monitors and manages all existing positions (manual and automated) on the account. It is especially useful for traders who want to: Hard‑limit daily / weekly / monthly losses and profits. Restrict lot size and the number of open trades. Trade a basket of G7‑related Forex pairs using one centralized
Trade Panel Manager
Lam Tran
Утилиты
Trade Panel Manager — Master all trades in one dashboard Stop calculating volume manually, stop worrying about forgetting to set SL/TP. TTrade Panel Manager transforms MetaTrader 5 into a professional trading command center — drag and drop a few lines on the chart, the EA automatically calculates lot sizes according to your desired risk level, displaying SL/TP in pips and currency in real time, right before you press the button. Why download now? Accurate lot size calculation based on risk pe
FREE
TimeSpread
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
The Candle Time Spread indicator is designed to smoothly display the remaining time of the current candle and the spread fluctuations. It offers full customization options, allowing you to control the appearance of the countdown timer, including size, color, and position relative to the candle, across all timeframes. Please leave a positive review. Candle Time Indicator, Spread Clock, Spread Counter, Spread Alert, Candle Timer, Candle Clock, Candle Timer for MT4, Time Candle, Timer Candle. Can
FREE
EA Risk Manager
Lam Tran
Утилиты
EA Risk Manager is a professional risk‑management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading account and enforce disciplined money management. The EA does not open trades by itself – it only monitors and manages all existing positions (manual and automated) on the account. It is especially useful for traders who want to: Hard‑limit daily / weekly / monthly losses and profits. Restrict lot size and the number of open trades. Trade a basket of G7‑related Forex pairs using one centralized
TDI Optimized by Marsu
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
USER MANUAL: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5) 1. Introduction: TDI Optimized by Marsu is a super indicator developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Upgraded from the classic Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) system, this version brings a fresh perspective with its excellent noise signal removal capabilities, direct optimization on Japanese candlesticks (lighter and smoother), and especially its Auto Timeframe system that automatically adapts to all trading styles.  The indicator pr
LRO Plus Alert for MT4
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT4 Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI. Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat Invalidation Level — automatically dra
One Click Trading MT4
Lam Tran
Утилиты
A fast, chart-based MT4 trade manager with one-click BUY/SELL execution, editable Lot/SL/TP controls, and selective position-closing tools. One Click Trading MT4 is a lightweight trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed for traders who want to manage manual trades or trades opened by an EA directly from the chart, without repeatedly opening the Terminal window.
FREE
TDI Optimized
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
РУКОВОДСТВО ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЯ: TDI OPTIMIZED BY MARSU (MT5) 1. Введение: TDI Optimized by Marsu — это супериндикатор, разработанный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Усовершенствованная версия классической системы Traders Dynamic Index (TDI), эта версия предлагает свежий взгляд благодаря превосходным возможностям подавления шума, прямой оптимизации на японских свечах (более легкой и плавной) и, особенно, системе Auto Timeframe, которая автоматически адаптируется ко всем стилям торгов
Linear Regression Oscillator Plus Alert
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO+) Alert Update: LRO+ v2.0 — Linear Regression Oscillator for MT5 Momentum indicator based on linear regression + normalized Z-score. No lag like MACD, no noise like RSI. Automatically adjusts parameters according to timeframe — M1 to Monthly, no manual adjustment required 3 types of signals: Zero-Cross (trend), Reversion, and Divergence ATR Filter — automatically turns off signals when the market is sideways or flat Invalidation Level — automatically dra
SMC Panel
Lam Tran
Индикаторы
SMS Panel - Real-Time Smart Money Concepts Suite for MT5 "Don't just label. Validate." SMC Panel is the only comprehensive Smart Money Concepts/ICT toolset on the MQL5 Market that detects market structure (BOS/CHoCH) in real time – no more waiting for opposite swings to confirm breakout signals. From Order Block, Fair Value Gap, Breaker Block, Inducement (IDM) to OTE Zone and multi-factor Signal Engine – all are validated through liquidity sweep, displacement, killzone, and premium/discount befo
One Click Trading MT5
Lam Tran
Утилиты
A fast, chart-based MT5 trade manager with one-click BUY/SELL execution, editable Lot/SL/TP controls, and selective position-closing tools. One Click Trading MT5 is a lightweight trade-management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to manage manual trades or trades opened by an EA directly from the chart, without repeatedly opening the Terminal window.
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв