Ossee trader hub d1

OSEE TRADER HUB EA — Precision. Discipline. Adaptability.

🚀 Overview

OSEE TRADER HUB is an Expert Advisor based on a rigorous Price Action approach, designed to identify high-probability opportunities while applying strict risk management.

Thanks to an advanced multi-timeframe logic, it filters market conditions to execute only precise and well-structured entries.

🌍 Multi-Market Compatibility (Universal Bot)

OSEE TRADER HUB is built to adapt to multiple asset classes through a logic based solely on price behavior.

✔ Forex — major, minor, and exotic pairs
✔ Synthetic indices — (Deriv, Weltrade)
✔ Precious metals — especially gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Commodities — depending on volatility
✔ Stock indices — US30, NAS100, GER40

➡ The EA does not rely on a specific market: it adapts to price structures.

🧠 Strategy & Operation

✔ Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Analysis of H4, D1, and W1 timeframes to:

  • Identify the dominant trend
  • Detect key zones (support / resistance)

✔ Precision Entries on H1
Execution only on validated Price Action setups aligned with the overall trend.

✔ Market Adaptation

  • Trending market → swing approach
  • Active market → intraday approach

🛡 Professional Risk Management

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✔ Automatic Break Even
✔ Protection system:
➡ Stops after 3 consecutive losses
➡ Resumes only under favorable conditions

💡 Key Features

✔ Suitable for small and large accounts
✔ Automatic lot sizing based on risk
✔ Structure compatible with prop firms
✔ Fully automated
✔ No repaint indicators

⚙️ Customizable Settings

  • Risk per trade (%)
  • Trailing Stop & Break Even (pips)
  • Spread filter
  • Volatility filter
  • Trading hours

Disclaimer

Trading involves a risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before live use.

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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