Ossee trader hub d1
- 专家
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- 版本: 5.4
- 激活: 7
OSEE TRADER HUB EA — Precision. Discipline. Adaptability.
🚀 Overview
OSEE TRADER HUB is an Expert Advisor based on a rigorous Price Action approach, designed to identify high-probability opportunities while applying strict risk management.
Thanks to an advanced multi-timeframe logic, it filters market conditions to execute only precise and well-structured entries.
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🌍 Multi-Market Compatibility (Universal Bot)
OSEE TRADER HUB is built to adapt to multiple asset classes through a logic based solely on price behavior.
✔ Forex — major, minor, and exotic pairs
✔ Synthetic indices — (Deriv, Weltrade)
✔ Precious metals — especially gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Commodities — depending on volatility
✔ Stock indices — US30, NAS100, GER40
➡ The EA does not rely on a specific market: it adapts to price structures.
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🧠 Strategy & Operation
✔ Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Analysis of H4, D1, and W1 timeframes to:
- Identify the dominant trend
- Detect key zones (support / resistance)
✔ Precision Entries on H1
Execution only on validated Price Action setups aligned with the overall trend.
✔ Market Adaptation
- Trending market → swing approach
- Active market → intraday approach
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🛡 Professional Risk Management
✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop
✔ Automatic Break Even
✔ Protection system:
➡ Stops after 3 consecutive losses
➡ Resumes only under favorable conditions
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💡 Key Features
✔ Suitable for small and large accounts
✔ Automatic lot sizing based on risk
✔ Structure compatible with prop firms
✔ Fully automated
✔ No repaint indicators
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⚙️ Customizable Settings
- Risk per trade (%)
- Trailing Stop & Break Even (pips)
- Spread filter
- Volatility filter
- Trading hours
⚠ Disclaimer
Trading involves a risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before live use.