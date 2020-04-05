Ossee trader hub d1

OSEE TRADER HUB EA — Precision. Discipline. Adaptability.

🚀 Overview

OSEE TRADER HUB is an Expert Advisor based on a rigorous Price Action approach, designed to identify high-probability opportunities while applying strict risk management.

Thanks to an advanced multi-timeframe logic, it filters market conditions to execute only precise and well-structured entries.

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🌍 Multi-Market Compatibility (Universal Bot)

OSEE TRADER HUB is built to adapt to multiple asset classes through a logic based solely on price behavior.

✔ Forex — major, minor, and exotic pairs

✔ Synthetic indices — (Deriv, Weltrade)

✔ Precious metals — especially gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Commodities — depending on volatility

✔ Stock indices — US30, NAS100, GER40

➡ The EA does not rely on a specific market: it adapts to price structures.

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🧠 Strategy & Operation

✔ Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Analysis of H4, D1, and W1 timeframes to:

Identify the dominant trend

Detect key zones (support / resistance)

✔ Precision Entries on H1

Execution only on validated Price Action setups aligned with the overall trend.

✔ Market Adaptation

Trending market → swing approach

Active market → intraday approach

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🛡 Professional Risk Management

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit

✔ Dynamic Trailing Stop

✔ Automatic Break Even

✔ Protection system:

➡ Stops after 3 consecutive losses

➡ Resumes only under favorable conditions

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💡 Key Features

✔ Suitable for small and large accounts

✔ Automatic lot sizing based on risk

✔ Structure compatible with prop firms

✔ Fully automated

✔ No repaint indicators

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⚙️ Customizable Settings

Risk per trade (%)

Trailing Stop & Break Even (pips)

Spread filter

Volatility filter

Trading hours

⚠ Disclaimer

Trading involves a risk of capital loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before live use.