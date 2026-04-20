Buy Sell MT5 indicator

  • Индикаторы
  • Yan Zhen Du
    Yan Zhen Du

    Yan Zhen Du

    1 (2)
    With over 13 years of experience in live trading and developing algorithmic strategies, we are proud to offer some of the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 4 and 5. Our tools are carefully designed to analyze real-time market movements, adapt seamlessly to changing
    20 продуктов
  • Версия: 4.20
  • Обновлено: 8 июня 2026
  • Активации: 10

The Buy Sell MT5 indicator is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using Trailing Stop-Loss logic. It works best on volatile markets such as Gold (XAUUSD), Nasdaq (NAS100), and DAX (GER40).

Complete User Guide

Recommendations

works on all symbols and timeframes.
For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30, M5, and M15 timeframes.

Key Features

Main Chart: Multi-Timeframe Dashboard.

Main Chart: Multi-Asset Dashboard.

Main Chart: Supply and Demand Display.

Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Dual Mode Display

  • Normal candles with trend coloring
  • Heikin Ashi mode for smoother price action

Multi Alerts
Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included

Trading Guide

Timeframes

  • Scalping: M1 to M5
  • Day trading: M15 to M30
    Best results on M5 for Gold and Nasdaq

Sessions

  • London session: Forex and DAX
  • New York session: Gold and Nasdaq (first 3 hours best)

Strategy Tip
Only trade signals that align with a higher timeframe trend filter

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173836

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161627

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163872


The content shown in the Supply and Demand label (e.g., “0 D (15 bars)”) represents the “lifetime” of a support or resistance zone — in other words, how long the zone has existed:

0 D (Days):
Indicates the number of calendar days since the zone was formed.
“0 D” means the zone was created today (or within the last 24 hours).
As time passes, it will update to 1 D, 2 D, or for longer durations, 1 M (month) or 1 Y (year).

(15 bars) (Number of candles):
Represents how many bars (candlesticks) the zone has persisted.
This provides a more precise time measurement, showing how long the zone spans on the chart.

In simple terms:
This label measures the “age” of the zone. Generally, the longer a zone has existed (i.e., more bars), the stronger it is considered in terms of psychological support or resistance.

Why Use It

It turns market noise into clear BUY and SELL signals, helping traders avoid emotional decisions and follow trend direction more consistently.

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Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
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The   MT5 Scalping Strategies indicator   is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using   Trailing Stop-Loss logic . It works best on volatile markets such as   Gold (XAUUSD) ,   Nasdaq (NAS100) , and   DAX (GER40) . Complete User Guide Recommendations works on all symbols and timeframes. For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30,
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Индикаторы
Trend Pro is a next-generation, professional-grade trend-following indicator engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a volume-weighted momentum algorithm (MFI/RSI) and dynamic volatility bands (ATR), this tool extracts the dominant market trend while filtering out the noise of choppy consolidation zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with messy signals, Trend Pro was coded from the ground up for algorithmic precision, 100% non-repainting signals, and a premium visual experie
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Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Индикаторы
MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on changes in market momentum. The indicator calculates momentum conditions and plots arrows after candle close, helping traders identify potential entry opportunities in a structured way. Key Features Stable Signal Generation Signals are generated after candle close to ensure consistency Historical signals remain fixed once confirmed Can be used for both hist
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Индикаторы
MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders identify market direction and potential trend changes using clear visual signals. The indicator is based on a SuperTrend-style calculation combined with volatility measurements, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions. Key Features Trend Detection Identifies bullish and bearish market conditions based on price movement and volatility Provides a structured view of current trend directio
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Yan Zhen Du
Эксперты
EUR_Robot_MT5 V5 is a specialized EURUSD Expert Advisor designed for M15 trading, built around a structured grid scaling model with systematic entry filters and strict execution logic. The EA is engineered to manage trade volumes according to the broker’s contract specifications and to avoid invalid order parameters in live conditions. No complicated introductions needed—simply download it and backtest it yourself. [Market] EURUSD only [Timeframe] M15 (recommended and optimized for M15) The par
Buy Sell Semi Auto Trading
Yan Zhen Du
Утилиты
Develop a semi-automated trading EA based on this indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149045 Note: When this EA is loaded onto the main chart, it will not display trading signals. If you wish to see the signals, please purchase the indicator separately. Complete User Guide https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769245 TrendPulse Manual/Auto Trading EA is a hybrid trading solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to combine manual control with automated execution. It features an intuitive on-
Intraday MT5 indicators
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
This intraday MT5 indicator delivers optimal results, performing best in highly volatile markets—such as Gold (XAUUSD), the Nasdaq (NAS100), and the German DAX Index (GER40). Timeframes Ultra-Short-Term Trading: M3 to M5 Intraday Trading: M15 to M30 (for trading Gold and the Nasdaq) Recommended Trading Session: US Session Zero Repaint Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows. Multi Alerts Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included
FVG MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
FVG Indicator is a high-precision smart money tool that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and grades them based on displacement, volume, and market structure. Core Features Graded Signals : Automatically ranks gaps into Grade A (Elite) , B , C , and D based on strength. Visual Mitigation : Boxes automatically "truncate" (stop extending) when price reclaims the gap, aligning perfectly with the original logic. Trend Filtering : Uses a 50-period EMA to ensure you only trade in the direction of the d
Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
Trade Assistant Pro is a premium dashboard indicator that aggregates trading signals from **4 proven indicators** across **6 customizable timeframes** in a single sleek panel — no more switching charts or timeframes to confirm a setup. | Signal | Based On | Output | |--------|----------|--------| | **STOCH** | Stochastic K/D crossover | BUY / SELL / IDLE | | **RSI** | Dual RSI crossover (fast vs. slow) | BUY / SELL / IDLE | | **CCI ENTRY** | Short-period CCI with momentum | BUY / SELL / WEAK /
XX Trend MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
XX Trend  is a professional chart indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure, trend direction, and multi-timeframe market conditions in a clear and efficient way. It provides a clean visual layout directly on the chart, making it easy to follow price behavior across different timeframes and market environments. The indicator is suitable for traders who want a structured, fast, and visually intuitive way to analyze trends and stay focused on the current market context. Key Featur
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