The Buy Sell MT5 indicator is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using Trailing Stop-Loss logic. It works best on volatile markets such as Gold (XAUUSD), Nasdaq (NAS100), and DAX (GER40).

Complete User Guide

works on all symbols and timeframes.

For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30, M5, and M15 timeframes.

Key Features

Main Chart: Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Main Chart: Multi-Asset Dashboard. Main Chart: Supply and Demand Display.



Zero Repaint

Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Dual Mode Display

Normal candles with trend coloring

Heikin Ashi mode for smoother price action

Multi Alerts

Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included

Trading Guide

Timeframes

Scalping: M1 to M5

Day trading: M15 to M30

Best results on M5 for Gold and Nasdaq

Sessions

London session: Forex and DAX

New York session: Gold and Nasdaq (first 3 hours best)

Strategy Tip

Only trade signals that align with a higher timeframe trend filter

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The content shown in the Supply and Demand label (e.g., “0 D (15 bars)”) represents the “lifetime” of a support or resistance zone — in other words, how long the zone has existed:

0 D (Days):

Indicates the number of calendar days since the zone was formed.

“0 D” means the zone was created today (or within the last 24 hours).

As time passes, it will update to 1 D, 2 D, or for longer durations, 1 M (month) or 1 Y (year).

(15 bars) (Number of candles):

Represents how many bars (candlesticks) the zone has persisted.

This provides a more precise time measurement, showing how long the zone spans on the chart.

In simple terms:

This label measures the “age” of the zone. Generally, the longer a zone has existed (i.e., more bars), the stronger it is considered in terms of psychological support or resistance.

Why Use It

It turns market noise into clear BUY and SELL signals, helping traders avoid emotional decisions and follow trend direction more consistently.