Buy Sell MT5 indicator

  • 指标
  • Yan Zhen Du
    Yan Zhen Du

    Yan Zhen Du

    1 (2)
    With over 13 years of experience in live trading and developing algorithmic strategies, we are proud to offer some of the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 4 and 5. Our tools are carefully designed to analyze real-time market movements, adapt seamlessly to changing
    21 产品
  • 版本: 4.20
  • 更新: 8 六月 2026
  • 激活: 10

The Buy Sell MT5 indicator is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using Trailing Stop-Loss logic. It works best on volatile markets such as Gold (XAUUSD), Nasdaq (NAS100), and DAX (GER40).

Complete User Guide

Recommendations

works on all symbols and timeframes.
For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30, M5, and M15 timeframes.

Key Features

Main Chart: Multi-Timeframe Dashboard.

Main Chart: Multi-Asset Dashboard.

Main Chart: Supply and Demand Display.

Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Dual Mode Display

  • Normal candles with trend coloring
  • Heikin Ashi mode for smoother price action

Multi Alerts
Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included

Trading Guide

Timeframes

  • Scalping: M1 to M5
  • Day trading: M15 to M30
    Best results on M5 for Gold and Nasdaq

Sessions

  • London session: Forex and DAX
  • New York session: Gold and Nasdaq (first 3 hours best)

Strategy Tip
Only trade signals that align with a higher timeframe trend filter

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173836

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161627

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163872


The content shown in the Supply and Demand label (e.g., “0 D (15 bars)”) represents the “lifetime” of a support or resistance zone — in other words, how long the zone has existed:

0 D (Days):
Indicates the number of calendar days since the zone was formed.
“0 D” means the zone was created today (or within the last 24 hours).
As time passes, it will update to 1 D, 2 D, or for longer durations, 1 M (month) or 1 Y (year).

(15 bars) (Number of candles):
Represents how many bars (candlesticks) the zone has persisted.
This provides a more precise time measurement, showing how long the zone spans on the chart.

In simple terms:
This label measures the “age” of the zone. Generally, the longer a zone has existed (i.e., more bars), the stronger it is considered in terms of psychological support or resistance.

Why Use It

It turns market noise into clear BUY and SELL signals, helping traders avoid emotional decisions and follow trend direction more consistently.

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This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
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5 (4)
指标
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指标
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
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5 (9)
指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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指标
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Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
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指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
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指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
作者的更多信息
Macd MTF Pro MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
Struggling with lagging indicators and false signals on lower timeframes? If you are scalping fast-moving markets like XAUUSD (Gold) or the Nasdaq 100 (NQ) on 1-minute or 5-minute charts, standard built-in oscillators simply aren't fast or accurate enough. and if you like try " Buy Sell MT5 " Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173836 The Ultimate MTF MACD Pro for MetaTrader 5 is an institutional-grade momentum tool designed for serious algorithmic and manual traders. It combines
FREE
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Scalping strategy MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The   MT5 Scalping Strategies indicator   is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using   Trailing Stop-Loss logic . It works best on volatile markets such as   Gold (XAUUSD) ,   Nasdaq (NAS100) , and   DAX (GER40) . Complete User Guide Recommendations works on all symbols and timeframes. For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30,
AD Trend Pro MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
Trend Pro is a next-generation, professional-grade trend-following indicator engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a volume-weighted momentum algorithm (MFI/RSI) and dynamic volatility bands (ATR), this tool extracts the dominant market trend while filtering out the noise of choppy consolidation zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with messy signals, Trend Pro was coded from the ground up for algorithmic precision, 100% non-repainting signals, and a premium visual experie
Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology . Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles. Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage. The automated trading EA is now live; please purchase it here. Recommendations Best Pairs: EUR
Daily Trading Dashboard
Yan Zhen Du
实用工具
Daily Trading Dashboard – MT4 Indicator A compact and efficient tool that displays your daily trading statistics directly on the chart. Designed for traders who need a clear overview of their performance without switching screens. Key Features Real-time calculation of today’s profit/loss (with green/red color coding) Display of trade count and total trading volume Lightweight 280×160 px panel with clean blue design Automatic updates every few seconds Optional filtering by Magic Number or Comment
FREE
MT4 arrow indicator
Yan Zhen Du
指标
MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on changes in market momentum. The indicator calculates momentum conditions and plots arrows after candle close, helping traders identify potential entry opportunities in a structured way. Key Features Stable Signal Generation Signals are generated after candle close to ensure consistency Historical signals remain fixed once confirmed Can be used for both hist
Super Trend Indicator MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
MT4 Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders identify market direction and potential trend changes using clear visual signals. The indicator is based on a SuperTrend-style calculation combined with volatility measurements, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions. Key Features Trend Detection Identifies bullish and bearish market conditions based on price movement and volatility Provides a structured view of current trend directio
Non repaint MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
This is a professional chart indicator designed for traders focused on stability and clear price action. It helps filter market noise and provides clear visual entry and exit zones for your trading decisions. Core Features: Strictly Non-Repainting: The system is built with strict non-repaint logic. What you see on the chart is the true historical performance. Confirmed Signals: Signals are triggered and confirmed only after the candle closes . Once a trading arrow appears on a closed candle, it
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
MT5 arrow indicator
Yan Zhen Du
指标
MT4 Arrow Indicator is a momentum-based technical indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide clear buy and sell arrow signals based on changes in market momentum. The indicator calculates momentum conditions and plots arrows after candle close, helping traders identify potential entry opportunities in a structured way. Key Features Stable Signal Generation Signals are generated after candle close to ensure consistency Historical signals remain fixed once confirmed Can be used for both hist
Super Trend MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
指标
MT4 Super Trend Indicator   is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders identify market direction and potential trend changes using clear visual signals. The indicator is based on a SuperTrend-style calculation combined with volatility measurements, allowing it to adapt to changing market conditions. Key Features Trend Detection Identifies bullish and bearish market conditions based on price movement and volatility Provides a structured view of current trend direct
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
MT5 SuperTrend
Yan Zhen Du
指标
A professional-grade trend detection system built on a proprietary 5-layer SuperTrend engine. Instead of relying on a single indicator, it aggregates five independently tuned SuperTrend members through a weighted voting mechanism — filtering out noise and delivering only high-confidence directional signals. Complete User Guide Core Advantages Non-repainting — signals are locked on bar close, never move Zero lag — fires the moment is reached, no smoothing delay Smart filtering — momentum confirma
EUR Robot MT5
Yan Zhen Du
专家
EUR_Robot_MT5 V5 is a specialized EURUSD Expert Advisor designed for M15 trading, built around a structured grid scaling model with systematic entry filters and strict execution logic. The EA is engineered to manage trade volumes according to the broker’s contract specifications and to avoid invalid order parameters in live conditions. No complicated introductions needed—simply download it and backtest it yourself. [Market] EURUSD only [Timeframe] M15 (recommended and optimized for M15) The par
Buy Sell Semi Auto Trading
Yan Zhen Du
实用工具
Develop a semi-automated trading EA based on this indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149045 Note: When this EA is loaded onto the main chart, it will not display trading signals. If you wish to see the signals, please purchase the indicator separately. Complete User Guide https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769245 TrendPulse Manual/Auto Trading EA is a hybrid trading solution for MetaTrader 5, designed to combine manual control with automated execution. It features an intuitive on-
Intraday MT5 indicators
Yan Zhen Du
指标
This intraday MT5 indicator delivers optimal results, performing best in highly volatile markets—such as Gold (XAUUSD), the Nasdaq (NAS100), and the German DAX Index (GER40). Timeframes Ultra-Short-Term Trading: M3 to M5 Intraday Trading: M15 to M30 (for trading Gold and the Nasdaq) Recommended Trading Session: US Session Zero Repaint Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows. Multi Alerts Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included
FVG MT5 Indicator
Yan Zhen Du
指标
FVG Indicator is a high-precision smart money tool that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and grades them based on displacement, volume, and market structure. Core Features Graded Signals : Automatically ranks gaps into Grade A (Elite) , B , C , and D based on strength. Visual Mitigation : Boxes automatically "truncate" (stop extending) when price reclaims the gap, aligning perfectly with the original logic. Trend Filtering : Uses a 50-period EMA to ensure you only trade in the direction of the d
Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
Trade Assistant Pro is a premium dashboard indicator that aggregates trading signals from **4 proven indicators** across **6 customizable timeframes** in a single sleek panel — no more switching charts or timeframes to confirm a setup. | Signal | Based On | Output | |--------|----------|--------| | **STOCH** | Stochastic K/D crossover | BUY / SELL / IDLE | | **RSI** | Dual RSI crossover (fast vs. slow) | BUY / SELL / IDLE | | **CCI ENTRY** | Short-period CCI with momentum | BUY / SELL / WEAK /
XX Trend MT5
Yan Zhen Du
指标
XX Trend  is a professional chart indicator designed to help traders monitor market structure, trend direction, and multi-timeframe market conditions in a clear and efficient way. It provides a clean visual layout directly on the chart, making it easy to follow price behavior across different timeframes and market environments. The indicator is suitable for traders who want a structured, fast, and visually intuitive way to analyze trends and stay focused on the current market context. Key Featur
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