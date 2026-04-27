Scalping Buy Sell Indicator

A powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms your chart into a clear visual trading system. With trend-colored candles, automatic support/resistance zones, and real-time alerts, you'll never miss a trading opportunity again.





Trend-Colored Candles: Green candles for uptrends, red candles for downtrends - instant market direction recognition

Green candles for uptrends, red candles for downtrends - instant market direction recognition Heikin Ashi Mode: Optional smoother candle calculation for clearer trend visualization

Optional smoother candle calculation for clearer trend visualization Longevity Zones: Dynamic support and resistance areas that highlight key price levels

Dynamic support and resistance areas that highlight key price levels BUY/SELL Labels: Clear text markers at signal points for easy identification

Alert Features Popup Alerts: Visual notification when trend changes

Visual notification when trend changes Sound Alerts: Audio notification with customizable sound files

Audio notification with customizable sound files Push Notifications: Mobile alerts to your phone

Mobile alerts to your phone Email Alerts: Email notifications for remote monitoring

🎨 Visual Display Options

Candle Coloring

The indicator offers two display modes for trend visualization:

Mode Appearance Best For Standard Mode Regular candles colored by trend Traders who want to see actual price action with trend overlay Heikin Ashi Mode Smoothed candles with averaged values Traders who want cleaner trend direction with less noise

Color Customization

Personalize the indicator to match your chart theme:

Up Trend Color: Default Medium Sea Green - customize to any color

Default Medium Sea Green - customize to any color Down Trend Color: Default Red - customize to any color

📈 How to Use for Trading

Basic Trend Following

1 Identify the Trend

Look at the candle colors. Green = uptrend, Red = downtrend. Trade in the direction of the dominant color.

2 Wait for Pullbacks

In an uptrend (green candles), wait for a brief red candle pullback to support before entering long.

3 Use Zones as Reference

Enter long positions near lower zones (support). Enter short positions near upper zones (resistance).

Zone Bounce Strategy

This high-probability setup combines zones with trend direction:

Price approaches or enters a lower zone (support area) Candle color is green or turns green (trend alignment) Enter long with stop below the zone Target the next upper zone or 2:1 reward-to-risk

Breakout Strategy

For momentum traders:

Price consolidates within a zone or near boundaries Strong candle closes beyond zone with trend color confirmation Enter in breakout direction on confirmation close Ride the momentum to next zone level

Multi-Timeframe Approach

For best results, use multiple timeframes:

Higher TF (H1, H4): Identify major trend direction using candle colors

Identify major trend direction using candle colors Entry TF (M15, M30): Wait for pullback to zones in direction of higher TF trend

Wait for pullback to zones in direction of higher TF trend Precision TF (M5): Fine-tune entry with exact candle close confirmation

💡 Pro Tip: The best trades occur when price bounces off a zone AND the candle color matches your trade direction. Counter-trend trades near zones have lower probability.

🔔 Alert Configuration

The indicator can notify you through multiple channels when trend conditions change:

Alert Type When It Fires Best Use Case Popup On trend change confirmation Active trading at your desk Sound On trend change confirmation Multi-chart monitoring without staring at screen Push Notification On trend change confirmation Mobile monitoring when away from computer Email On trend change confirmation Remote monitoring and record keeping

💡 Alert Timing: Alerts trigger on confirmed (closed) bars only - no repaint, no false signals during the candle formation.

⚙️ Customization Guide

Sensitivity Settings

The indicator adapts to your trading style through sensitivity controls:

Trading Style Sensitivity Smoothness Result Scalping (M1-M5) Lower (0.8-1.0) Lower (5-8) More signals, faster response Day Trading (M15-H1) Medium (1.0-1.5) Medium (10-14) Balanced signals with smoothing Swing Trading (H4-D1) Higher (1.5-2.0) Higher (15-20) Fewer but stronger signals

Visual Preferences

Enable/Disable Bar Coloring: Turn off if you prefer standard candles with just zones

Turn off if you prefer standard candles with just zones Label Customization: Change "BUY"/"SELL" text to any language or symbol

Change "BUY"/"SELL" text to any language or symbol Font Size: Adjust text size for better visibility on different screens

Adjust text size for better visibility on different screens Text Offset: Position labels above or below candles as preferred

🎯 Recommended Trading Setups

Setup 1: Conservative Zone Trading

Timeframe: M30 or H1

M30 or H1 Approach: Only trade bounces from zones

Only trade bounces from zones Entry: Price touches lower zone + green candle

Price touches lower zone + green candle Exit: Middle of the range or opposite zone

Middle of the range or opposite zone Goal: Steady, consistent gains with clear risk levels

Setup 2: Trend Following

Timeframe: M15 or H1

M15 or H1 Approach: Follow dominant candle color

Follow dominant candle color Entry: First green candle after series of red (or vice versa)

First green candle after series of red (or vice versa) Exit: Color change or trail stop below previous zone

Color change or trail stop below previous zone Goal: Capture medium-term trends

Setup 3: Quick Scalps

Timeframe: M3 or M5

M3 or M5 Approach: Fast entries on zone touches

Fast entries on zone touches Entry: Immediate bounce from zone boundary

Immediate bounce from zone boundary Exit: 5-10 pips or next minor zone

5-10 pips or next minor zone Goal: Small frequent gains during active sessions

📊 Best Markets to Trade

This indicator performs best on markets with:

Clear trending behavior: Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices

Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices Moderate volatility: Avoid extremely flat or extremely volatile periods

Avoid extremely flat or extremely volatile periods Active sessions: London and New York sessions for forex, market open hours for indices

Recommended Pairs & Instruments

Category Best Instruments Timeframe Forex Majors EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY M15 - H1 Crosses GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY M15 - H1 Metals XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver) M5 - H1 Indices US30, SPX500, NAS100 M15 - H4

⚡ Short-Term Trading: M3 & M5 Strategies

For traders seeking quick intraday opportunities, the 3-minute and 5-minute timeframes offer fast-paced action with clear entry and exit points using this indicator.

🔧 M3 & M5 Recommended Settings

Parameter M3 Setting M5 Setting Purpose Sensitivity 0.8 1.0 Lower values = faster signal response Smoothness 5 7 Quick smoothing for short-term noise reduction Zone Length 3 4 Tighter zones for immediate S/R levels Heikin Ashi Optional Optional Standard candles often preferred for precision Alerts Sound + Push Sound + Push Instant notification for quick entries

📊 M3 Rapid Scalping Strategy

The 3-minute timeframe is perfect for high-frequency scalping during active market sessions.

1 Market Selection

Trade only high-volatility instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, USDJPY, or major indices during London/NY overlap (8-11 AM EST).

2 Trend Alignment Check

Before entering on M3, confirm with M15 candle color. Only trade when M3 and M15 show the same color (both green for longs, both red for shorts).

3 Entry Trigger

Wait for all conditions to align: Price touches or enters a lower zone (for longs) or upper zone (for shorts)

(for longs) or (for shorts) Candle color changes to match your trade direction (green for longs)

BUY/SELL label appears on chart

Spread is tight (under 2-3 pips for forex, under 30 points for gold) Wait for all conditions to align:

4 Quick Exit Rules

Take Profit: 5-8 pips (forex) or 50-80 points (gold)

5-8 pips (forex) or 50-80 points (gold) Stop Loss: 3-5 pips or below/above the zone boundary

3-5 pips or below/above the zone boundary Time Exit: Close if not profitable within 3-5 candles

Close if not profitable within 3-5 candles Candle Change: Exit immediately if opposite color candle forms

💡 M3 Pro Tip: You'll get 15-25 color changes per hour during volatile sessions. Only take the best 3-4 setups where price is at a zone boundary AND candle color confirms. Skip mid-range signals.

📈 M5 Momentum Capture Strategy

The 5-minute timeframe offers slightly more confirmation than M3 while maintaining short-term focus.

M5 "Zone + Color + Label" Entry Method

Locate Setup: Price enters a Longevity Zone (support for longs, resistance for shorts) Wait for Confirmation: Candle color changes to green (longs) or red (shorts) while still in zone Label Confirmation: BUY/SELL label appears confirming the signal Multi-Timeframe Check: M15 shows same color direction Execute: Enter at market on the confirming candle close

M5 Exit Strategies

Method Target Best Market Condition Fixed Target 8-12 pips Strong trending days (London/NY open) Zone-to-Zone Next opposing zone Range-bound, oscillating markets Color Reversal Exit on opposite color candle Any - universal exit signal Time-Based Close after 10-15 minutes Choppy, indecisive markets

🔥 High-Probability M3/M5 Setups

Setup 1: "Zone Bounce with Color Confirmation" (~65% Win Rate) Price touches lower zone (support) on M3 or M5

Candle immediately turns green on contact

BUY label appears

M15 timeframe also shows green candles

Entry: Market order on green candle close

Market order on green candle close Exit: Middle of range or +8 pips

Setup 2: "Trend Pullback Entry" (~60% Win Rate) H1 shows strong trend (consistent candle colors)

M15 aligns with H1 direction

M5 pulls back to zone or shows brief opposite color

Color reverses back to trend direction with label

Entry: Color resumption in trend direction

Color resumption in trend direction Exit: Next resistance/support or color change

Setup 3: "Multi-Timeframe Breakout" (~55% Win Rate, High R:R) M3, M5, M15 all synchronized (same candle color)

Price breaks above upper zone with momentum

Strong green candle with BUY label

Volume visible as larger candle body

Entry: Breakout candle close

Breakout candle close Exit: 2:1 reward-to-risk or next major zone

⚠️ M3/M5 Risk Management Rules

Critical Rules for Short-Term Success Trade Frequency: Maximum 3-4 trades per hour. Overtrading destroys profitability Risk Per Trade: Never risk more than 1% of account on a single M3/M5 trade Daily Limit: Stop trading after 3 consecutive losses or -2% daily drawdown News Avoidance: Close positions 5 minutes before high-impact economic releases Spread Filter: If spread exceeds 40% of your profit target, skip the trade Session Focus: Only trade during active hours (avoid Asian session for most forex pairs)

⏰ Optimal Trading Sessions for M3/M5

Session Time (EST) Best Pairs Strategy Focus London Open 3:00 - 5:00 AM GBP pairs, EURUSD, Gold Breakout momentum London-NY Overlap 8:00 - 11:00 AM All majors, Gold, Oil Zone bounce scalping (best volume) NY Morning 9:30 - 11:30 AM USD pairs, US Indices Trend continuation Avoid 12:00 AM - 2:00 AM All forex Asian session - low volatility

💡 Session Priority: The London-NY overlap (8-11 AM EST) provides the best M3/M5 conditions with tight spreads and strong directional moves. If you can only trade one session, make it this one.

🎯 Quick Scalping Checklist

Is it during active trading hours (London/NY)? Is spread tight enough for profit target? Is price at or near a zone boundary? Does candle color match my intended direction? Is M15 showing same color direction? Has BUY/SELL label appeared? Have I taken fewer than 3 trades this hour? Am I risking less than 1% on this trade?

✅ M3/M5 Success Tips Focus on Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPJPY for best M3/M5 volatility

and for best M3/M5 volatility Use color changes as your primary exit signal - don't get greedy

as your primary exit signal - don't get greedy Enable sound alerts to catch setups without staring at charts

to catch setups without staring at charts Take screenshots of winning setups to build your pattern recognition

Keep a trading journal - M3/M5 requires discipline to remain profitable

✅ Quick Start Checklist

Attach to Chart: Add indicator to your preferred symbol and timeframe Adjust Sensitivity: Match settings to your trading style (scalping vs swing) Set Colors: Customize to match your chart theme for comfortable viewing Configure Alerts: Enable your preferred notification method Enable Zones: Turn on Longevity Zones for support/resistance reference Test on Demo: Practice 20-30 trades to get familiar with signals Go Live: Start with small positions until comfortable

💡 Success Factors Trade with the trend, not against it

Use zones as your roadmap - enter near support, exit near resistance

Combine multiple timeframes for confirmation

Don't overtrade - wait for perfect setups at zones

Use alerts to monitor multiple instruments without screen-watching

Transform Your Trading Today With clear visual signals, automatic zones, and real-time alerts, you'll approach the markets with confidence and precision. See the trend. Trade the zones. Capture the move.

Buy Sell Indicator | Visual Trading System | Version 4.0



