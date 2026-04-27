Scalping Buy Sell Indicator

A powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator that transforms your chart into a clear visual trading system. With trend-colored candles, automatic support/resistance zones, and real-time alerts, you'll never miss a trading opportunity again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173836
- Trend-Colored Candles: Green candles for uptrends, red candles for downtrends - instant market direction recognition
- Heikin Ashi Mode: Optional smoother candle calculation for clearer trend visualization
- Longevity Zones: Dynamic support and resistance areas that highlight key price levels
- BUY/SELL Labels: Clear text markers at signal points for easy identification
Alert Features
- Popup Alerts: Visual notification when trend changes
- Sound Alerts: Audio notification with customizable sound files
- Push Notifications: Mobile alerts to your phone
- Email Alerts: Email notifications for remote monitoring
🎨 Visual Display Options
Candle Coloring
The indicator offers two display modes for trend visualization:
|Mode
|Appearance
|Best For
|Standard Mode
|Regular candles colored by trend
|Traders who want to see actual price action with trend overlay
|Heikin Ashi Mode
|Smoothed candles with averaged values
|Traders who want cleaner trend direction with less noise
Color Customization
Personalize the indicator to match your chart theme:
- Up Trend Color: Default Medium Sea Green - customize to any color
- Down Trend Color: Default Red - customize to any color
📈 How to Use for Trading
Basic Trend Following
Look at the candle colors. Green = uptrend, Red = downtrend. Trade in the direction of the dominant color.
In an uptrend (green candles), wait for a brief red candle pullback to support before entering long.
Enter long positions near lower zones (support). Enter short positions near upper zones (resistance).
Zone Bounce Strategy
This high-probability setup combines zones with trend direction:
- Price approaches or enters a lower zone (support area)
- Candle color is green or turns green (trend alignment)
- Enter long with stop below the zone
- Target the next upper zone or 2:1 reward-to-risk
Breakout Strategy
For momentum traders:
- Price consolidates within a zone or near boundaries
- Strong candle closes beyond zone with trend color confirmation
- Enter in breakout direction on confirmation close
- Ride the momentum to next zone level
Multi-Timeframe Approach
For best results, use multiple timeframes:
- Higher TF (H1, H4): Identify major trend direction using candle colors
- Entry TF (M15, M30): Wait for pullback to zones in direction of higher TF trend
- Precision TF (M5): Fine-tune entry with exact candle close confirmation
🔔 Alert Configuration
The indicator can notify you through multiple channels when trend conditions change:
|Alert Type
|When It Fires
|Best Use Case
|Popup
|On trend change confirmation
|Active trading at your desk
|Sound
|On trend change confirmation
|Multi-chart monitoring without staring at screen
|Push Notification
|On trend change confirmation
|Mobile monitoring when away from computer
|On trend change confirmation
|Remote monitoring and record keeping
⚙️ Customization Guide
Sensitivity Settings
The indicator adapts to your trading style through sensitivity controls:
|Trading Style
|Sensitivity
|Smoothness
|Result
|Scalping (M1-M5)
|Lower (0.8-1.0)
|Lower (5-8)
|More signals, faster response
|Day Trading (M15-H1)
|Medium (1.0-1.5)
|Medium (10-14)
|Balanced signals with smoothing
|Swing Trading (H4-D1)
|Higher (1.5-2.0)
|Higher (15-20)
|Fewer but stronger signals
Visual Preferences
- Enable/Disable Bar Coloring: Turn off if you prefer standard candles with just zones
- Label Customization: Change "BUY"/"SELL" text to any language or symbol
- Font Size: Adjust text size for better visibility on different screens
- Text Offset: Position labels above or below candles as preferred
🎯 Recommended Trading Setups
Setup 1: Conservative Zone Trading
- Timeframe: M30 or H1
- Approach: Only trade bounces from zones
- Entry: Price touches lower zone + green candle
- Exit: Middle of the range or opposite zone
- Goal: Steady, consistent gains with clear risk levels
Setup 2: Trend Following
- Timeframe: M15 or H1
- Approach: Follow dominant candle color
- Entry: First green candle after series of red (or vice versa)
- Exit: Color change or trail stop below previous zone
- Goal: Capture medium-term trends
Setup 3: Quick Scalps
- Timeframe: M3 or M5
- Approach: Fast entries on zone touches
- Entry: Immediate bounce from zone boundary
- Exit: 5-10 pips or next minor zone
- Goal: Small frequent gains during active sessions
📊 Best Markets to Trade
This indicator performs best on markets with:
- Clear trending behavior: Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices
- Moderate volatility: Avoid extremely flat or extremely volatile periods
- Active sessions: London and New York sessions for forex, market open hours for indices
Recommended Pairs & Instruments
|Category
|Best Instruments
|Timeframe
|Forex Majors
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
|M15 - H1
|Crosses
|GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY
|M15 - H1
|Metals
|XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
|M5 - H1
|Indices
|US30, SPX500, NAS100
|M15 - H4
⚡ Short-Term Trading: M3 & M5 Strategies
For traders seeking quick intraday opportunities, the 3-minute and 5-minute timeframes offer fast-paced action with clear entry and exit points using this indicator.
🔧 M3 & M5 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|M3 Setting
|M5 Setting
|Purpose
|Sensitivity
|0.8
|1.0
|Lower values = faster signal response
|Smoothness
|5
|7
|Quick smoothing for short-term noise reduction
|Zone Length
|3
|4
|Tighter zones for immediate S/R levels
|Heikin Ashi
|Optional
|Optional
|Standard candles often preferred for precision
|Alerts
|Sound + Push
|Sound + Push
|Instant notification for quick entries
📊 M3 Rapid Scalping Strategy
The 3-minute timeframe is perfect for high-frequency scalping during active market sessions.
Trade only high-volatility instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPJPY, USDJPY, or major indices during London/NY overlap (8-11 AM EST).
Before entering on M3, confirm with M15 candle color. Only trade when M3 and M15 show the same color (both green for longs, both red for shorts).
Wait for all conditions to align:
- Price touches or enters a lower zone (for longs) or upper zone (for shorts)
- Candle color changes to match your trade direction (green for longs)
- BUY/SELL label appears on chart
- Spread is tight (under 2-3 pips for forex, under 30 points for gold)
- Take Profit: 5-8 pips (forex) or 50-80 points (gold)
- Stop Loss: 3-5 pips or below/above the zone boundary
- Time Exit: Close if not profitable within 3-5 candles
- Candle Change: Exit immediately if opposite color candle forms
📈 M5 Momentum Capture Strategy
The 5-minute timeframe offers slightly more confirmation than M3 while maintaining short-term focus.
M5 "Zone + Color + Label" Entry Method
- Locate Setup: Price enters a Longevity Zone (support for longs, resistance for shorts)
- Wait for Confirmation: Candle color changes to green (longs) or red (shorts) while still in zone
- Label Confirmation: BUY/SELL label appears confirming the signal
- Multi-Timeframe Check: M15 shows same color direction
- Execute: Enter at market on the confirming candle close
M5 Exit Strategies
|Method
|Target
|Best Market Condition
|Fixed Target
|8-12 pips
|Strong trending days (London/NY open)
|Zone-to-Zone
|Next opposing zone
|Range-bound, oscillating markets
|Color Reversal
|Exit on opposite color candle
|Any - universal exit signal
|Time-Based
|Close after 10-15 minutes
|Choppy, indecisive markets
🔥 High-Probability M3/M5 Setups
Setup 1: "Zone Bounce with Color Confirmation" (~65% Win Rate)
- Price touches lower zone (support) on M3 or M5
- Candle immediately turns green on contact
- BUY label appears
- M15 timeframe also shows green candles
- Entry: Market order on green candle close
- Exit: Middle of range or +8 pips
Setup 2: "Trend Pullback Entry" (~60% Win Rate)
- H1 shows strong trend (consistent candle colors)
- M15 aligns with H1 direction
- M5 pulls back to zone or shows brief opposite color
- Color reverses back to trend direction with label
- Entry: Color resumption in trend direction
- Exit: Next resistance/support or color change
Setup 3: "Multi-Timeframe Breakout" (~55% Win Rate, High R:R)
- M3, M5, M15 all synchronized (same candle color)
- Price breaks above upper zone with momentum
- Strong green candle with BUY label
- Volume visible as larger candle body
- Entry: Breakout candle close
- Exit: 2:1 reward-to-risk or next major zone
⚠️ M3/M5 Risk Management Rules
Critical Rules for Short-Term Success
- Trade Frequency: Maximum 3-4 trades per hour. Overtrading destroys profitability
- Risk Per Trade: Never risk more than 1% of account on a single M3/M5 trade
- Daily Limit: Stop trading after 3 consecutive losses or -2% daily drawdown
- News Avoidance: Close positions 5 minutes before high-impact economic releases
- Spread Filter: If spread exceeds 40% of your profit target, skip the trade
- Session Focus: Only trade during active hours (avoid Asian session for most forex pairs)
⏰ Optimal Trading Sessions for M3/M5
|Session
|Time (EST)
|Best Pairs
|Strategy Focus
|London Open
|3:00 - 5:00 AM
|GBP pairs, EURUSD, Gold
|Breakout momentum
|London-NY Overlap
|8:00 - 11:00 AM
|All majors, Gold, Oil
|Zone bounce scalping (best volume)
|NY Morning
|9:30 - 11:30 AM
|USD pairs, US Indices
|Trend continuation
|Avoid
|12:00 AM - 2:00 AM
|All forex
|Asian session - low volatility
🎯 Quick Scalping Checklist
- Is it during active trading hours (London/NY)?
- Is spread tight enough for profit target?
- Is price at or near a zone boundary?
- Does candle color match my intended direction?
- Is M15 showing same color direction?
- Has BUY/SELL label appeared?
- Have I taken fewer than 3 trades this hour?
- Am I risking less than 1% on this trade?
✅ M3/M5 Success Tips
- Focus on Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPJPY for best M3/M5 volatility
- Use color changes as your primary exit signal - don't get greedy
- Enable sound alerts to catch setups without staring at charts
- Take screenshots of winning setups to build your pattern recognition
- Keep a trading journal - M3/M5 requires discipline to remain profitable
✅ Quick Start Checklist
- Attach to Chart: Add indicator to your preferred symbol and timeframe
- Adjust Sensitivity: Match settings to your trading style (scalping vs swing)
- Set Colors: Customize to match your chart theme for comfortable viewing
- Configure Alerts: Enable your preferred notification method
- Enable Zones: Turn on Longevity Zones for support/resistance reference
- Test on Demo: Practice 20-30 trades to get familiar with signals
- Go Live: Start with small positions until comfortable
💡 Success Factors
- Trade with the trend, not against it
- Use zones as your roadmap - enter near support, exit near resistance
- Combine multiple timeframes for confirmation
- Don't overtrade - wait for perfect setups at zones
- Use alerts to monitor multiple instruments without screen-watching
Transform Your Trading Today
With clear visual signals, automatic zones, and real-time alerts, you'll approach the markets with confidence and precision.
See the trend. Trade the zones. Capture the move.
Buy Sell Indicator | Visual Trading System | Version 4.0