Trade on Blade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Sigma Gold Expert Advisor is the Ultimate Trading System, Rest I will let the results speak.
Recommended Broker
Recommended Broker
- Only Use Exness or Use a Trade copier to copy trades from Exness to your preferred broker
How To Use
- Only Use Provided Setfiles for Backtesting and Live Accounts
- Never use Default Settings
- Once you load the Setfile Donot change the settings, change the timeframe of chart, restart your terminal or anything just let it run
Minimum requirements and recommendations
- Minimum initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage
- Account type: Zero
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7