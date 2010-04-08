Mobland EA
- Experts
-
Anthony Michael BarassiI’m an ex–Wall Street trader with deep expertise in futures/commodity markets, algorithmic development/ trading and international banking.
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Mobland EA – Fully Automated Forex Trading System
This Expert Advisor is designed to detect and trade price reversals following strong directional moves—a recurring pattern in Forex markets. It delivers optimal results on three currency pairs that exhibit consistent pullback behavior: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.
*PRICE RISES BY $500 FOR EVERY 5 NEW SUBSCRIBERS, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $29,999
Supported Timeframe: M15
Primary Pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD
EA Setup
Using the "OneChartSetup" feature (available only on M15), you can manage all pairs from a single chart. The EA performs well regardless of spread size, slippage, or broker differences. However, it is best to trade only the recommended pairs.
Backtesting Guidelines
Run multi-currency tests in the MT5 Strategy Tester to evaluate all suggested pairs at once. Make sure to use the M15 timeframe. To verify the EA’s consistency under various market conditions, it is advisable to conduct long-term tests spanning 5 to 10 years.
Explanation of Input Parameters
-
OneChartSetup – Allows trading on multiple pairs from one chart. Enter the desired pairs separated by commas.
-
For_magic – A prefix that creates unique magic numbers (valid range: 0–99).
-
For_autolot_use – Chooses whether lot sizing is based on account equity or balance.
-
Or_use_fix_balance – Lets you manually input a fixed balance amount in your account’s currency.
-
Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 – The fixed lot used for the opening trade in a sequence.
-
Recovery_Mode – When activated, the EA will only close a sequence of orders at a profit, potentially overriding standard logic. If turned off, the EA follows normal rules and may close a sequence at a loss.
-
Martin_Ratio – The Martingale multiplier applied across consecutive orders in a series.
-
First_real_C-level – Higher values reduce how often trades are taken but increase trade quality.
Recommended Moderate-Risk Settings
-
OneChartSetup = AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
-
For_Autolot_use = equity
-
Recovery_Mode = true
-
First_real_C-level = 3
Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher