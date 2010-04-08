Mobland EA – Fully Automated Forex Trading System

This Expert Advisor is designed to detect and trade price reversals following strong directional moves—a recurring pattern in Forex markets. It delivers optimal results on three currency pairs that exhibit consistent pullback behavior: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

*PRICE RISES BY $500 FOR EVERY 5 NEW SUBSCRIBERS, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $29,999

Supported Timeframe: M15

Primary Pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

EA Setup

Using the "OneChartSetup" feature (available only on M15), you can manage all pairs from a single chart. The EA performs well regardless of spread size, slippage, or broker differences. However, it is best to trade only the recommended pairs.

Backtesting Guidelines

Run multi-currency tests in the MT5 Strategy Tester to evaluate all suggested pairs at once. Make sure to use the M15 timeframe. To verify the EA’s consistency under various market conditions, it is advisable to conduct long-term tests spanning 5 to 10 years.

Explanation of Input Parameters

OneChartSetup – Allows trading on multiple pairs from one chart. Enter the desired pairs separated by commas.

For_magic – A prefix that creates unique magic numbers (valid range: 0–99).

For_autolot_use – Chooses whether lot sizing is based on account equity or balance.

Or_use_fix_balance – Lets you manually input a fixed balance amount in your account’s currency.

Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 – The fixed lot used for the opening trade in a sequence.

Recovery_Mode – When activated, the EA will only close a sequence of orders at a profit, potentially overriding standard logic. If turned off, the EA follows normal rules and may close a sequence at a loss.

Martin_Ratio – The Martingale multiplier applied across consecutive orders in a series.

First_real_C-level – Higher values reduce how often trades are taken but increase trade quality.

Recommended Moderate-Risk Settings

OneChartSetup = AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

For_Autolot_use = equity

Recovery_Mode = true

First_real_C-level = 3

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher