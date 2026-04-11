Mobland EA

Mobland EA – Fully Automated Forex Trading System

This Expert Advisor is designed to detect and trade price reversals following strong directional moves—a recurring pattern in Forex markets. It delivers optimal results on three currency pairs that exhibit consistent pullback behavior: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

*PRICE RISES BY $500 FOR EVERY 5 NEW SUBSCRIBERS, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $29,999

Supported Timeframe: M15

Primary Pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

EA Setup

Using the "OneChartSetup" feature (available only on M15), you can manage all pairs from a single chart. The EA performs well regardless of spread size, slippage, or broker differences. However, it is best to trade only the recommended pairs.

Backtesting Guidelines

Run multi-currency tests in the MT5 Strategy Tester to evaluate all suggested pairs at once. Make sure to use the M15 timeframe. To verify the EA’s consistency under various market conditions, it is advisable to conduct long-term tests spanning 5 to 10 years.

Explanation of Input Parameters

  • OneChartSetup – Allows trading on multiple pairs from one chart. Enter the desired pairs separated by commas.

  • For_magic – A prefix that creates unique magic numbers (valid range: 0–99).

  • For_autolot_use – Chooses whether lot sizing is based on account equity or balance.

  • Or_use_fix_balance – Lets you manually input a fixed balance amount in your account’s currency.

  • Fix_lot_if_AutoMM=0 – The fixed lot used for the opening trade in a sequence.

  • Recovery_Mode – When activated, the EA will only close a sequence of orders at a profit, potentially overriding standard logic. If turned off, the EA follows normal rules and may close a sequence at a loss.

  • Martin_Ratio – The Martingale multiplier applied across consecutive orders in a series.

  • First_real_C-level – Higher values reduce how often trades are taken but increase trade quality.

Recommended Moderate-Risk Settings

  • OneChartSetup = AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

  • For_Autolot_use = equity

  • Recovery_Mode = true

  • First_real_C-level = 3

Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher


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Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
专家
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BTC Quantum Scalper MT4
Rujipas Plangthaisong
专家
BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market! Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with   BTC Quantum Scalper , an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe   . IMPORTANT!   After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation ma
Gold M1 Dynamic Follow Trend Expert
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专家
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4.67 (15)
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2 (1)
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专家
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3 (2)
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Charles Harper
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Sergiy Podolyak
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Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
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Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
专家
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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
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L2 Indicator
Anthony Michael Barassi
指标
L-2 Indicator – Institutional Trading  Discounted price. Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price: $2,499 TBB Trades Website:   [CLICK HERE] Get a Prop Account Today:   [CLICK HERE] * Buy L2-2 Indicator on MT5 and get FREE access to Tony Barassi's complete L-2 Mastery Programme. Email   support@tbbtrades.com   to claim your access code. * Note: Purchases through MT5 do not include the funded prop account. That offer is exclusive to the TradingView programme. Why Institutiona
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