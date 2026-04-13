Puma

PUMA EA

PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.


TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS 


SYMBOL : GOLD( XAUUSD)

TIMEFRAME : M5 or M15

MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $100/$1000


ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN



HOW IT WORKS

Smart Signal Engine

Combines EMA crossovers, ATR volatility filter, RSI confirmation, momentum scoring, and Price Action pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing, inside bars, outside bars) into a single confluence score — 0 to 100%.

 


Pending Order Execution

Instead of blindly hitting market orders, the EA places smart Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders below/above current price — getting you better fills, reducing slippage, and exploiting liquidity pools.



Adaptive Support & Resistance

An automatic swing-high / swing-low detection engine maps key S/R levels across 500 bars and filters out signals that trade against strong walls — keeping you on the right side of structure.

 

Drawdown Protection

Hard stop-loss on every trade. Trailing stop activates after a configurable profit threshold. Basket close fires when total profit target is hit. Multiple layers — zero compromise.

 


Elite Live Dashboard

A beautiful on-chart command centre shows: Signal direction, Strength %, Quality %, Pending order count, Live P&L, Account overview, Win rate, Profit Factor, and an AI suggestion box — all in real time.


KEY SPECIFICATIONS

XAUUSD

Primary Asset

MT5

Platform

$100

Min. Deposit

0.01

Min. Lot

2 MODES

Trading Mode

YES

Session Filter

YES

Pending Orders

1–10

Grid Levels

ALL TF

Works On




WHY CHOOSE PUMA?

Works on Any Broker

Compatible with ECN, STP, and Standard account types. Any broker that supports MetaTrader 5 and Gold (XAUUSD).

 


Fully Automated

Set it and forget it. The EA runs independently — no manual intervention required. It analyses, decides, enters, manages, and closes all by itself.

 


Prop Firm Ready

Safe Mode + conservative parameters make this ideal for FTMO, MyForexFunds, TopStep, and similar funded account challenges.

 


Includes Set Files

Comes with pre-configured .set files: Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, and PropFirm profiles — plug and play from day one.

 

MESSAGE SELLER TO RECIEVE SET FILES AND USER GUIDE

PLEASE TRADE RESPONSIBLY. 

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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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