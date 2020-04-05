Puma
- Эксперты
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Mike Wilson NamaruHi! I'm Mike, a passionate MQL5 developer and trader focused on building fast, accurate, and adaptive trading bots. I specialize in:
✅ Scalping & HFT strategies
✅ Signal-based EA development
✅ Custom indicator integration (EMA, MACD, RSI, ATR, etc.)
- Версия: 5.0
- Обновлено: 13 апреля 2026
- Активации: 5
PUMA EA
PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
SYMBOL : GOLD( XAUUSD)
TIMEFRAME : M5 or M15
MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $100/$1000
ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN
HOW IT WORKS
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Smart Signal Engine
Combines EMA crossovers, ATR volatility filter, RSI confirmation, momentum scoring, and Price Action pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing, inside bars, outside bars) into a single confluence score — 0 to 100%.
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Pending Order Execution
Instead of blindly hitting market orders, the EA places smart Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders below/above current price — getting you better fills, reducing slippage, and exploiting liquidity pools.
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Adaptive Support & Resistance
An automatic swing-high / swing-low detection engine maps key S/R levels across 500 bars and filters out signals that trade against strong walls — keeping you on the right side of structure.
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Drawdown Protection
Hard stop-loss on every trade. Trailing stop activates after a configurable profit threshold. Basket close fires when total profit target is hit. Multiple layers — zero compromise.
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Elite Live Dashboard
A beautiful on-chart command centre shows: Signal direction, Strength %, Quality %, Pending order count, Live P&L, Account overview, Win rate, Profit Factor, and an AI suggestion box — all in real time.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
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XAUUSD
Primary Asset
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MT5
Platform
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$100
Min. Deposit
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0.01
Min. Lot
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2 MODES
Trading Mode
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YES
Session Filter
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YES
Pending Orders
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1–10
Grid Levels
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ALL TF
Works On
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WHY CHOOSE PUMA?
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Works on Any Broker
Compatible with ECN, STP, and Standard account types. Any broker that supports MetaTrader 5 and Gold (XAUUSD).
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Fully Automated
Set it and forget it. The EA runs independently — no manual intervention required. It analyses, decides, enters, manages, and closes all by itself.
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Prop Firm Ready
Safe Mode + conservative parameters make this ideal for FTMO, MyForexFunds, TopStep, and similar funded account challenges.
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Includes Set Files
Comes with pre-configured .set files: Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, and PropFirm profiles — plug and play from day one.
MESSAGE SELLER TO RECIEVE SET FILES AND USER GUIDE
PLEASE TRADE RESPONSIBLY.