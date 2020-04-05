Gold Trend Guardian

Gold Trend Guardian — Trend-Following EA with Adaptive Entry Filters and MFE-Protected Exits for XAUUSD M5

Gold Trend Guardian is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe with H1 trend confirmation. It combines a dual-EMA directional core with a directional ADX strength gate, so Buy and Sell trades are each held to their own quality threshold instead of one blanket setting.

Core strategy logic

Fast/slow EMA crossover determines trade direction, filtered against a higher-timeframe (H1) trend state so trades are never opened against the dominant move.

Independent ADX minimum strength levels for Buy and Sell, so each direction can be tuned to the market behavior that actually affects it.

ATR-based stop loss and take profit sizing, adapting stop distance to current volatility rather than fixed pip values.

Adaptive Buy Filter

An optional H1-adaptive ADX module allows a marginally lower ADX reading to qualify as a valid Buy — but only on bars where the H1 trend already agrees with the Buy direction. This increases trade frequency in genuine uptrends without opening the filter indiscriminately.

Sell Entry Improvement

Detects when price has become overextended from its EMA reference points before a Sell signal fires, and defers the entry into a pullback-confirmation state instead of chasing the move — reducing the number of Sell trades that open right before a retracement.

MFE/MAE-Based Exit Protection

Beyond a standard take-profit-ratio break-even, Gold Trend Guardian can track each trade's own Maximum Favorable Excursion in real time and: (1) arm break-even purely from how far the trade has moved in profit, independent of the TP distance, and (2) close a trade early if price gives back a defined portion of its peak gain before reaching TP or SL — protecting profit that would otherwise round-trip back to breakeven or loss.

Built-in Diagnostics

Includes a measurement-only shadow logging system that records entry quality, rejection reasons, and per-trade MFE/MAE statistics to CSV — useful for reviewing why a trade was taken, skipped, or exited, without ever interfering with live trading decisions.

Risk Management

Fixed lot sizing with no grid, no martingale, no recovery-lot logic, and no position stacking. Every optional module ships with its own ON/OFF input and is disabled by default, so the EA's baseline behavior stays predictable and every added feature is something you choose to switch on.

Recommended use: XAUUSD, M5 chart, H1 data available for trend confirmation. Test all optional modules in Strategy Tester before enabling on a live account.