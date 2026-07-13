

VITA MT5 — Multi-Strategy Confluence Engine

Powered by Real AI | Built for XAUUSD Gold

What Is This EA?

VITA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

VITA works differently. It runs 15 independent trading strategies at once — Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Wyckoff, Harmonics, Volume Profile, Ichimoku, and more. It only opens a trade once enough of them agree on the same direction, at the same time.

Think of it as 15 professional analysts in one room, each reading the chart through a different lens. A trade only happens when a real majority raises their hand.

And if you want a second opinion, you can bring in an actual AI model — Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek — to review every signal before it's placed. It reads the price action, the session, the spread, and the confluence score, then gives a confidence rating from 0–100 and a simple verdict: trade it, or skip it.

You stay in control. The AI is a co-pilot, not an autopilot.

Key Benefits at a Glance

15 Strategies, 150 Sub-Types Every strategy has 10 selectable detection styles. Mix and match until the engine matches exactly how you read the market.

Every strategy has 10 selectable detection styles. Mix and match until the engine matches exactly how you read the market. 5 AI Providers Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek. Bring your own API key and let a real model double-check every trade.

Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek. Bring your own API key and let a real model double-check every trade. 5 Operating Modes Original, Confluence, Hybrid, Auto Switch, and Independent — pick how strict or how flexible the EA should be.

Original, Confluence, Hybrid, Auto Switch, and Independent — pick how strict or how flexible the EA should be. Speed Mode One dropdown — Normal, Slow, or Aggressive — instantly re-tunes the timeframe, entry pacing, and sensitivity.

One dropdown — Normal, Slow, or Aggressive — instantly re-tunes the timeframe, entry pacing, and sensitivity. Chart Timeframe Filter A safety lock that blocks trading if the EA is ever attached to the wrong chart by mistake.

A safety lock that blocks trading if the EA is ever attached to the wrong chart by mistake. 3 Lot Sizing Methods Fixed, % of Balance, or full Risk-Based sizing off your stop-loss distance.

Fixed, % of Balance, or full Risk-Based sizing off your stop-loss distance. 4 Pending Order Styles Stop, Limit, Stop+Limit bracket, or straight market execution.

Stop, Limit, Stop+Limit bracket, or straight market execution. 5-Level Grid System Staged entries with a breakeven-aware smart trailing stop.

Staged entries with a breakeven-aware smart trailing stop. Live Gold Dashboard Account stats, AI verdicts, confluence scores, and grid status — all visible on the chart in real time.

Account stats, AI verdicts, confluence scores, and grid status — all visible on the chart in real time. Session Awareness London, New York, and Asian sessions can each be toggled on or off independently.

Recommended Settings

SYMBOL: XAUUSD (GOLD)

TIMEFRAME: M15 or H1

MIN DEPSIT: $500 Recommended deposit: $1000

LEVERAGE: 1:500

The 15 Strategies

ICT Order Block — Institutional supply & demand footprints Fair Value Gap — Imbalances left behind by fast, aggressive moves Support & Resistance — Zones tested and respected repeatedly Order Flow — Which side, buyers or sellers, is in control CHoCH / BOS — The exact moment market structure shifts VWAP Deviation — Price stretched too far from fair value Wyckoff Spring/Upthrust — Smart-money traps at market extremes Liquidity Sweep — Stop hunts above and below obvious highs and lows Multi-TF Momentum — RSI + MACD agreement across timeframes Power Candle Patterns — High-conviction engulfing and momentum candles Price Action — Pin bars, wedges, channels, and classic chart shapes Smart Money Concepts — BOS+OB retests, OTE Fibonacci, Silver Bullet windows, and more Harmonic Patterns — Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Cypher, and other geometric setups Volume / Market Profile — POC bounces, value-area breaks, volume climax reversals Ichimoku Kinko Hyo — Cloud breaks, TK crosses, Chikou confirmation, cloud twists









Every one of the 15 strategies can run on its own independent timeframe. Scan Order Block on M15 while Ichimoku confirms on H1 — all feeding into a single confluence score.







The 5 Operating Modes

Mode 1 — Original (ICT Order Block Only)

The EA trades purely based on ICT Order Block signals. Clean, fast, and simple. Perfect for traders who trust the order block method and want nothing else interfering.

How to set it up:

In the Strategy Engine settings, set Strategy Mode to Original Mode. That's it — the EA ignores all other strategy toggles and focuses solely on Order Block entries.









Mode 2 — Confluence (Multi-Strategy)

This is the flagship mode. You choose which of the 10 strategies are active, then set a minimum number of confirmations required before a trade is taken. The EA won't pull the trigger unless enough strategies agree.

Example: Enable Order Block, FVG, S&R, and Momentum. Set minimum confirmations to 3. A trade only fires when at least 3 of those 4 strategies are aligned at the same time.

How to set it up:

Set Strategy Mode to Multi-Strategy Confluence. Then go to the Strategy Selection section and toggle ON whichever strategies you want active. Finally, set Min Confirmations to your preferred threshold (2 is the minimum, higher = more selective).





Mode 3 — Hybrid

A balanced middle ground. The EA requires an Order Block signal as the foundation, then checks for additional confluence on top. If the Order Block fires but the supporting confirmations aren't there, no trade is taken.

How to set it up:

Set Strategy Mode to Hybrid. Enable the extra strategies you want in the Strategy Selection section, then set Min Confirmations (Hybrid) — the default of 4 works well as a starting point.





Mode 4- Auto Switch Mode



Reads volatility, trend strength, and session context, then automatically swaps between tighter and looser confluence presets to match current conditions.



Mode 5- Independent Mode



Every enabled strategy trades entirely on its own, with per-strategy trade caps so nothing runs unchecked.







Normal Mode vs AI Mode





Normal Mode

The EA runs entirely on its built-in logic. All 10 strategies, the confluence scoring, the grid, the trailing stop — everything works automatically with zero external connections needed. No API key required.

How to activate:

In the AI Engine settings at the top, set Trading Mode to Normal Mode. Done.





AI Mode

In AI Mode, every signal the EA generates gets sent to a real AI model for a second opinion. The AI reads the current price, trend, session, spread, open order blocks, and confluence score — then responds with:

A confidence score (0–100)

(0–100) A decision: TRADE or SKIP

or A one-sentence reason

If the confidence is below your minimum threshold, the trade is skipped automatically. The AI's verdict and reasoning are displayed live on the dashboard.

How to activate:

Set Trading Mode to AI Mode. Then select your preferred AI provider and paste in your API key. Set Min AI Confidence to your preferred threshold (70 is a solid starting point — raise it to 80+ for a stricter filter).





Setting Up Each AI Provider

All five AI providers work the same way inside the EA — you just pick one, paste your key, and go. Here is where to get each key:

Models



Claude (Anthropic) The default provider. Fast, precise, and excellent at structured responses.

Get your key at: console.anthropic.com

Paste it into: Anthropic API Key (Claude)





GPT-4o Mini (OpenAI) Widely trusted, battle-tested, and great all-around reasoning.

Get your key at: platform.openai.com

Paste it into: OpenAI API Key (GPT-4o Mini)





Gemini 2.0 Flash (Google) Google's latest model — fast and highly capable.

Get your key at: aistudio.google.com

Paste it into: Google API Key (Gemini 2.0 Flash)





Grok 3 Mini (xAI) Built by xAI, sharp and efficient for real-time analysis.

Get your key at: console.x.ai

Paste it into: xAI API Key (Grok 3 Mini)





DeepSeek-V3 (DeepSeek) A powerful open-weight model, cost-effective for high-frequency signal filtering.

Get your key at: platform.deepseek.com

Paste it into: DeepSeek API Key (DeepSeek-V3)





Important: After adding your API key in MT5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and make sure "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs" is enabled. Add the API endpoint URL for your chosen provider to the allowed list, otherwise the connection will be blocked by MT5.





Switching Between Strategies on the Fly

Right-click the EA on the chart and select Properties (or press F7)

Go to the Inputs tab

Change Strategy Mode , toggle strategy switches, or adjust Min Confirmations

Click OK — changes apply immediately on the next tick



You can change strategy mode or toggle individual strategies without removing and re-attaching the EA. Simply:

This means you can start with Original mode during the London session and switch to full Confluence mode during New York without interrupting live trades.





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