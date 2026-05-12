Omega Indicator V1

  • Indicators
  • Keegan Ellis
    Keegan Ellis

    Keegan Ellis

    I’ve been involved in the markets for over 6 years and have spent the last 4 years focused on automated trading and EA development. After learning the hard way through real market experience, I’m now focused on building professional Expert Advisors with clear logic, disciplined risk management, and
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 12 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

Omega Indicator — Advanced Trend Execution System

Omega Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to replicate the core logic of the Omega Trading system in a fully visual format.

It provides a structured, rule-based view of market conditions, allowing traders to identify high-probability setups with precision and clarity.

Strategy Logic

The system is built on a multi-timeframe trend continuation model:

  • H4 Regime Detection
    • EMA-based directional bias
    • ADX trend strength validation
  • H1 Execution
    • EMA pullback entries
    • Breakout continuation logic
    • Candle strength confirmation
  • Smart Filters
    • RSI exhaustion control
    • ATR-based proximity filtering
    • EMA distance control to avoid late entries

Key Features

  • Real-time BUY and SELL signals
  • Dynamic EMA entry zones
  • Automatic Entry, SL, TP1 and TP2 levels
  • Integrated risk box visualization
  • Pyramiding signals with controlled scaling
  • H1 and H4 EMA overlays
  • Live dashboard showing market mode, bias, strength and trade state

Designed For

  • Traders who want full visibility of system logic
  • Manual execution using structured rules
  • Validating and understanding EA behaviour

Whats New:

- Added Guppy trend strength display to the dashboard.
- Added optional Guppy EMA lines on the chart.
- Dashboard now shows Bull Strong, Bull Weak, Bear Strong, Bear Weak, Mixed, Compression, or Loading.
- Guppy logic uses closed-bar timeframe data to keep the display stable.
- Added new Guppy display inputs for timeframe, slope lookback, ATR separation, and ADX confirmation.
- Improved dashboard layout and cleanup handling.
- Core Omega signal logic, zones, pyramiding, and trade-map behaviour remain unchanged.


Works With Omega Gold Pro EA


This indicator mirrors the logic used in the Omega Gold Pro EA

Use the indicator for analysis and confirmation, and the EA for full automation.


Trading Conditions

  • Optimized for trend continuation markets
  • Filters out low-quality and ranging conditions
  • Signals are based on closed candles (no repainting)
  • Best used during London and New York sessions

Summary

Omega Indicator delivers a clear and disciplined trading framework focused on trend, timing and risk control.

Built for traders who prioritize quality setups over frequency.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Omega Gold Pro
Keegan Ellis
Experts
OmegaGold Pro — Professional Gold Trend EA Rule-Based Trend-Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview OmegaGold Pro is a professional Expert Advisor built primarily for   XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who want a structured and disciplined trend-following system. The EA is built to follow the higher-timeframe trend and enter only when market conditions support continuation. It focuses on pullbacks, breakout opportunities, transition entries, and ATR-based trade management to deliver a c
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